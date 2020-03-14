What’s with the hoarding of toilet paper and water?

(h/t: Matthew for the tweet).
I’ve been to the grocery store twice in the last week; I’m not stocking up for a virus siege, as I have at least two weeks’ worth of food in my crib. But apparently lots of people are hoarding stuff, as the stores were inordinately crowded. And there were two items that stuck out from many people’s grocery carts: huge packs of toilet paper and huge plastic cartons of water bottles.
I don’t get why these items are hoarded—especially the bogroll. I figure that a person in normal gastric condition goes through at most one roll of toilet paper per week, and that’s a generous estimate. If you do part of your excreting at work, it would be half that. And most people, if they are rational, have a good six or so rolls at home. (I have a lot more due to an unfortunate incident in which I bought t.p. at Costco and then forgot about it and did the same thing a few weeks later.) So for a family of four, you’d need 16 rolls max for a month, and I think I’m way overestimating here. Why should you buy more? It’s not as if a.) the manufacturers are going to run out of product and b.) there aren’t alternatives if things get really dire (remember what many Indians do).
Likewise, public water supplies can be disinfected to protect from viruses, as I think they already are, so unless the pipes get broken or we have a drought, why the bottled water?
I can only guess that people are panic-buying. Yes, by all means stock two weeks’ worth of food and a few extra rolls of t.p., but what I am seeing and hearing is that people are way overbuying, to the extent that stores are running out. Look at this video of Aussie going nuts in a store!
I have no theories to explain the run on bogroll except for sheer, irrational panic. If you have another theory, by all means proffer it below.
Here’s a cartoon from reader Bruce, which resembles what I saw in the grocery store this week:
Infectious disease epidemic? Hurricane? I prepare the same way.
That’s the weird thing, it both is and isn’t like hurricane prep (I live in Florida). We went to the store yesterday, and all the paper products were gone, and all the bottled water. But there was plenty of bread. The canned stuff like Chef Boyardi were picked over, but the rest of the canned stuff, and the pasta and sauce were in fine shape. Really, everything else was normal. And why buy water? It’s not like a storm is going to knock out the waterworks.
Why buy canned food? Is everybody down at the power plant gonna get Corona and die ???
Well, that I get, if you are planning on not going out for a while.
One explanation that I have seen that I feel the most comfortable with on why the toilet paper and bottle water: they are really cheap, on a price per volume basis, and somehow that comforts people. “I came home with a full cart (or car or van, or UHaul truck for that matter) with not a lot of money.”
I don’t think there were panic purchasing sprees, at first.
Normal purchasing habits normally spread out the demand over time. But the news suggested that everyone might get sick or needs to be quarantined, and now everyone was restocking their normal supplies but at the same time causing temporarily empty shelves. People perhaps bought a bit more than usual, but there was certainly no hoarding (of course there are always a few).
But now that everyone saw the empty shelves, they likely bought more than they would, because they lost trust in restocked markets. Maybe they bought twice the amount this time, making things worse.
Then how to account for the fact that only some kinds of products are being sold out?
Some products, like tp, are used by everyone. But not everyone uses rice or kitty litter.
I’m with you, Jerry. Considering that tp companies are not going out of business anytime soon, the only explanation I can see is that people on some weird level enjoy getting invested into a mass panic. Blame it on the zombie movies.
I think you’re on to something there. I think these hoarders are the same people who go out on the night before Black Friday, and camp out in front of the store entrance.
Yes. Maybe one of Jerry’s fancy U of Chi friends can do a psyc study. I’m still hoping they can work in some zombie movie refs and the subconcious thrill of mass panic.
Prof. Coyne doesn’t have to live with a teenaged son who uses enormous amounts of tp. I’ve heard similar complaints from other parents. We’ve had some awkward conversations about how much he can use.
That said, people around here are hoarding. My husband witnessed an incident where a woman became belligerent when told she could only have five packs of tp. She tried to leave with ten packs and the police arrived almost immediately and escorted her out of the store with no tp.
“Prof. Coyne doesn’t have to live with a teenaged son who uses enormous amounts of tp. I’ve heard similar complaints from other parents. We’ve had some awkward conversations about how much he can use.”
Sounds like a sufficient reason for him to get a part-time job. He can take his roll to the bathroom and take it back to his bedroom.
(Considering how slovenly some adolescent human male primates can be, I wouldn’t too much fault his predisposition toward cleanliness.)
People are hoarding it because they think other people are hoarding it, and they are.
Belief in belief.
That pandemic prisoners’ dilemma.
Article in the NY Times today about scalpers buying up supplies and trying to resell them online.
Indeed. Brian Leiter had an apt reaction to the principals in the NYT article:
Yes. These people seem to be lacking in empathy so they are therefore completely incapable of anticipating the wrath of others. Usually this is okay because they don’t care what others think but in this case there could be more dire consequences.
Hand sanitizer work on scum?
I reckon panic buying kicks in as shelves become noticeably empty but I wonder if “buying stuff” is just the way people try to control an uncertain future? Ordinary people cannot help with research or protect their families with ‘medicine’ so they do what they can to prepare.
It might even explain why some people are ‘ripe’ for the various scams being run. Talking of which I have seen comments elsewhere from people urging prayer and ‘humbling ourselves before god’. They seem to be ignorant of past religious failures to mitigate earlier plagues and pandemics. And also skip over why a loving god should let loose an indiscriminate smiting.
Well for me the light bulb just went on.
is generically known as ‘When the shit hits the fan’.
If the shit hits the fan, there will be no wipes to clean it up.
I have heard that the reason for the toilet paper shortage is that every time someone sneezes ten people crap their pants.
Yeah, last week Bill Maher said it was because “people are scarred shitless!”
and scared…
Well, when people flush fifteen, sixteen times…
Both toilet paper and packs of bottled water take up tons of shelf space per item. If the supplies run half low, it looks a lot more dramatic than it does for almost any other product. That’s enough to set off the feedback loop and ensuing panic buying.
At least that’s what I think.
That’s a good point! I hadn’t considered that.
Positive feedback loops in human behavior are endlessly fascinating.
The local market was out of TP last night, apparently they got their shipment in at seven in the morning and it was gone by noon. The good news is that the supply of breakfast meats, local cheeses and beer were intact.
–
I’m in WA, and the mood here is really odd. A lot of our Seattle/Tacoma clients are self-quarantining, the schools are shut down, but people seem in good spirits for the most part. Oh yeah, it’s also snowing. So there is that.
People lost it here. I’ve seen friends post images of aisle upon empty aisles of all food. TP is gone in seconds when put out. Forget wipes or hand sanitizer, that’s been gone for at least a week.
A lot of the shortages are from profiteering. People who drove around from store to store buying up all the products and reselling. Amazon and others are cracking down on this and this means these morons are sitting on tons of masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, etc. while places like hospitals run low. I really wish they could be caught, charged & their bounty taken from them and redistributed to people who need it. It’s especially bad for people who have low incomes as they can’t stock up and when people hoard, they get none. It only takes one jerk to do it too. A friend went to COSTCO to get the normal amount of TP on morning only to be told a guy came in earlier and cleaned them out by buying $200 worth. Stores need to be better corporate citizens & limit the amount of stuff people can buy.
I’ve had friends who were waiting in line at Walmart with groceries for almost an hour. That’s nuts. My parents, who are elderly though they hate me to call them that and my mom has a serious lung conditions, have just been slowly buying a little extra each week instead of hoarding a ton of stuff all at once. I told them I can go get them groceries but they live in a different city so I don’t know if I would be permitted if it gets so bad they lock cities down.
The profiteers are jerks who ought to be ashamed of themselves.
My wife went to the store for a few items that might come in handy. She found one box of latex gloves on an otherwise empty shelf, and a single bottle of isopropyl alcohol. Why would hoarders leave one item? It may be out of a sense of guilt. Like when you are at a party and the plate of cookies is down to the last one. Nobody wants to be the one to take the last cookie off the plate. They don’t mind scooping up an armful of something, as long as there’s one left.
What else are you going to do when you’ve been prepping for the apocalypse and your bunker is full of nothing but beans and canned chili?
But seriously, the behavior is almost locust-like. Most people aren’t panicking over the virus, they’re panicking because there are people panicking over the virus and taking all the toilet paper and they aren’t sure if they are going to be able to buy it next week. Tragedy of the commons and all that. Honestly, I’m excited over the data sets coming out of this experience. I spent 2 hours at Walmart marveling over the patterns in the cleared out aisles. In many cases, shelves above eye level were left stocked and hoarders tend to prefer corn dogs, tater tots and make xed frozen veggies over fresh equivalents that they could freeze or can themselves (canning materials remained untouched). All the potatoes in the produce section were gone, yet there were plenty of oranges and fruit. And of course the vegan/organic freezer section was virtually untouched.
A friend sent me this story: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/as-it-happens-friday-edition-1.5496727/b-c-couple-confronted-at-costco-for-buying-bulk-lysol-wipes-to-re-sell-for-profit-1.5496733
What’s funny is they couldn’t understand why, after people read this story, they were seen as pariahs. They thought they were “hustlers”. Funny how a lack of empathy can leave you perplexed at the behaviour of others toward you.
You may use only that much PCC but you don’t live with female(s) who use it more often. That said, the hoarding is a little much to me to understand for sure.
Oh and the charlatans are everywhere. Read this about people impersonating police in France: https://www.businessinsider.com/chinese-reportedly-harassed-by-fake-french-cops-during-outbreak-2020-3
Don’t worry, this will all be over tomorrow. Our president has declared March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. Interesting conjunction with the Ides of March though.
I live in a house with 4 females, and we go through at least one roll per day. 😦
You know, talking about panic and TP shortages is the supposedly humorous meme rampant among young people today.
I do not find this funny at all. Especially considering that a whole lot of young people actually think this pandemic is not going to affect them.
They actually believe this disease doesn’t kill anyone below the age of 80. That it is just a flu, or like getting the flu. They believe that not a single young person – their agemates – has died from this. They actually joke that all the Covid pandemic will be remembered for is “The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020”.
Stocking up on things is not panicking, it’s prudent to eliminate unnecessary trips. And Dr Coyne – I’m guessing you live by yourself based on your TP use? I live in a household of five, with two women. Women use TP at a startling rate – at least 5 times faster than men.
That supermarket shelves are bare does not imply panic. It implies that a lot of people are stocking up and that is not the normal supermarket inventory paradigm.
And stocking up on TP is actually pretty smart. Data from China last week showed that Covid can transmit fecally, and diarrhea is a common symptom of this disease.
Here in Germany the government has warned people against Hamsterkäufen (hamster-shopping). As far as I can tell there’s no big problems.
Merkel held an hour-long press conference the other day, and did a better job of explaining the whole thing to the public than the virologists did. But then, she has a PhD in physics and credibility that few other leaders anywhere have ever had.
Hamsterkäufen Is a great word. I hope I remember it.
The singular is a “Hamsterkauf”, the procedure is also called “Hamstern” in German.
Thanks — I was trying to figure out how to use it. (I guess hamstern would be hamstering in English, from the verb to hamster.)
I learned another great word the other day — Inkompetenzkompensationskompetenz. It’s from philosophy, and means exactl ywhat it looks like. It refers to philosophy’s ability to recognise and accept its own incompetence compared to science in solving real life problems.
I thought you were going to say you read that word in article about Trump!
That would be InkompenzkompensationsINkompetenz!
And yes I think the English equivalent would be “to hamster” and presumably is hoarding in general. In English we say to squirrel something away so I think it’s the similar idea.
Survival of the Richest!
It’s the same here in Germany. You go into a drug store or supermarket and more often than not the toilet paper is nearly sold out.
Does any of these hoarders realize that Covid-19 is not gastrointestinal disease?
A local request came out today. Schools’ food pantry shelves are empty. I just got back with a shopping cart full of donations. Ohio schools are closed and many of the families are food insecure. There were still plenty of canned items available, but the cheaper store brands were sold out. Volunteers are scrambling to fill this need. School bus drivers will not be driving kids but instead delivering boxes of food. I’m sure folks thought I was hoarding.
I am surprised no one has mentioned the bidet yet. I have one, use it every day and use maybe one roll of TP per month….when I have a guest.
Bidets are uncommon here in the US.
My pandemic story would be directly from my grandfather who was born in 1899. He caught the flu in 1918 while in a school in Kansas City. He damn near died from it but lucky for me he did not. One of the real killers about that flu was the lungs filled with fluid and you basically drowned or suffocated. He remembered they used a device, a large needle to poke into the lungs through the back and drain the fluid. Possibly that is what saved him.
my great grandparents died in a related flu epidemic pre-1918 (don’t remember the exact year) and my great grandfather caught the flu in 1918 during his training for the Great War, in a Kansas army camp (again, I’ve forgotten which one) which led to his missing out on the carnage. So two flu epidemics with two different results; one nearly ended my particular family line and another may have saved it. Swings and roundabouts I guess. Here’s hoping my family and I survive this one, with or without toilet paper. Hell, if worse comes to worse, I’ll just shit in the back yard and drag my ass across the lawn like a d*g.
When I moved into my new shack 2 1/2 years ago I purchased one of those Costco giant bogroll cubes. I NEVER shit at work or in public (no, your weirdo, public restrooms, I mean) but I still have 5 full roles plus another 1/4 in use. Yes, I live alone, but I am also a vegetarian and I also use tp to blow my nose (as a perennial allergy sufferer, this is a significant usage), and to pick up the occasional feline hairball dispensation. My point is, I use what should be a decent amount of loo roll yet after a significant amount of time I still have a fair quantity in reserve so, exactly how much do other people shit!!!!???? I’m pretty regular, as one must be with my diet and my social phobias, so what the unholy hell is going on with the rest of the nation?
Here at my local Safeway last night, they did have tp, but were starting to run out.
It was bizarre what was cleaned out, and what was still available. The paper goods were mostly gone. Pasta sauce and pasta was 98% gone. Nuts were nearly gone. And in the produce section, spinach was gone, and kale was going, too. Most other produce were still available. And, inexplicably, kosher chicken was nearly out.
I scored a half-gallon of milk, and considered myself lucky.
Once reason I’m buying more than usual is to cut down on the number of trips I will need to make to the store over the coming weeks. If I start feeling sick, I’ll have my groceries delivered, if that’s still possible. The fewer times I need to leave my home, the better.
At the store last night, there was a young man standing behind me, who apparently hadn’t heard of the social distancing advice. The more I tried to move away from him, the closer he would move to me (I mean, standing within 2 feet of me). I finally told him that I’m not allowed to stand near other people (over 60, medical condition). He did get the message then.
I work around some younger people, and most of them are taking this seriously. But there’s one young guy, super athletic, who thinks this is all a joke, and that people are over-reacting.
Ugh the young. A very fit coworker died a few weeks ago from influenza. He was 48 and extremely health. He was a Krav Maga instructor and healthy eater. He left work early on a Thursday and died Monday morning after being out into a coma and put on a ventilator. So the young should take note.
My $0.02 worth on why people stock up on toilet paper:
-IMHO, Professor Ceiling Cat underestimated how much t.p. the average person uses. I know a family member who uses almost 3 rolls/week. My four-year-old likes to wipe exuberantly with big wads of t.p., and my husband and I don’t want to discourage him, because he’s still learning. People with gastrointestinal issues may need more paper.
-Sadly, from a selfish point of view, there’s very little downside to stocking t.p., even though it may deprive others. Toilet paper is relatively inexpensive, easy to store, and doesn’t go bad. You know you’ll end up using it someday, regardless of what happens with the pandemic.
-To us Westerners, t.p. represents a tangible aspect of civilization. Wiping sans t.p. (with your bare hand or something else) feels instinctively wretched and gross, and most of us would much rather not risk it.
-I have childhood memories of running out of t.p. and having to wipe with bits of scratchy newspaper in People’s Republic of Poland, and I prefer not to repeat the experience.
Well, I must try not to enjoy my raisin bran too much (with the emphasis on bran!), since stocking up on that, but not on asswipe, as my disreputable associates would have called it, is putting the world out of balance. I did enjoy seeing a fellow the other morning with 6 or 8 huge boxes of raisin bran filling his cart, but no rolls of asswipe.
Is it the word ‘toilet’ which is supposedly offensive; surely it’s not ‘paper’ half of TP. Then there was the Parisian museum employee who wondered whether the tourist who asked after the restroom was sleepy.
More seriously, I think most people here must feel very grateful to be fortunate enough, or perhaps just unstupid enough, not to live desperately from paycheck to paycheck. So we can stock up somewhat. Undoubtedly by far the biggest reason for that is not fear of shortages, but to minimize the number of times of having to go through checkouts with the hordes, some with undiagnosed and so far non-symptomatic corona virus infection–or the feeling of guilt that maybe you unknowingly have it now yourself and are endangering others.
And also feeling grateful to have sick leave/medical insurance, or at least live in a civilized ‘1st world’ country. In that context, reading the following probably sickened me more than anything else in this trying time.
A WAPO quote from
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/03/09/sick-leave-coronavirus/?utm_campaign=coronavirus_031120&utm_medium=email&utm_source=retention&wpisrc=wp_pw_ret_coronavirus_031120
“I shouldn’t be puking next to my car and going (back) inside, washing my hands and doing somebody’s grocery shopping,” she said. “But I am because I don’t have a choice.”
And she did that for the sumptuous salary of $15,000 per year to feed her family. Maybe by applying to emigrate to the Congo, or Moldova, or Kashmir, moving towards greater civilization would improve her life. Mexico for sure would.
My own ‘vomit’ here is known as sarcasm, which the USian electorate over many years in general well deserves.