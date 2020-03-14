Today’s lunch

It’s supposed to be my day off, and now that my talk in Florida has been canceled because of the Virus, I feel the need to have some fun. So I left work this morning and took the bus to Gage Park, heading west on 55th Street toward Midway Airport. After you leave the University, you first head through an African-American area, which then transitions to a Hispanic area that used to be a Polish area. In the Hispanic part are several good places to eat, but I wanted to try the carnitas (chopped-up braised pork that’s juicy and tender) at Carnitas Uruapan, a highly rated place in Pilsen that just opened a larger branch right on the bus line from Hyde Park to Midway.

The new branch is supposed to be even better than the old because, as Chicago Eater says,

The Carbajals [the owning family] still believe word of mouth is the most important way to attract customers. But they want to expand their base. Marcos Carbajal wants to open more locations after they get their feet under them in Gage Park. Chicago chefs have taken notice. Rick Bayless has worked with the Carbajals on getting heirloom white corn masa imported from Mexico to El Popo, a popular tortilla maker. The Pilsen location already uses El Popo shells. For years, Carnitas Uruapan has been the first stop for El Popo trucks on their delivery routes. At the new restaurant, they use heirloom corn masa to make tortillas. The Pilsen restaurant is limited by space, but they may start making tortillas there, too.

Bayless, a Chicago chef who became famous for making authentic and delicious Mexican food at his Frontera Grill (he now owns several other restaurants), talked about the heirloom masa in a t.v. show he did recently (I sometimes watch cooking shows), and since he mentioned that this is what he serves in the tortillas made in his own restaurants, and that the masa is now at the new branch of Carnitas Uruapan, I couldn’t rest until I tried it at that branch.

And so, my lunch:

Here’s the outside and the inside:

The menu at the takeout line. You buy carnitas by the pound as well as salsas, cactus-and-cheese casserole, drinks, and chicharrones (fried pork rinds). They have Mexican Coca Cola made with cane sugar, guacamole, and those delicious tortillas: only $1.50 per dozen:

Chopping carnitas (you choose what bits you want). I had it all but said “no organs” as they often include tripe and brains (it’s all pig):

I ate in the dining room so I didn’t have to fight the line of hungry locals, and this is what I got: a half pound of carnitas, a dozen tortillas, various salsas with lime and chopped onions, a few chicharrones (best I’ve ever had), and ice water:

Lord, were the carnitas good! No wonder this place is locally famous! The white corn tortillas were soft and flavorful.

The chicharrones went very well with the make-your-own tacos. You take a small bite of the crispy pork rind while chewing your taco, and they’re a good combination. Note the hunks of fried pork adhering to the rind:

The bill (after tax but before tip). I had to take away food, even though this was my only meal of the day, and I have enough for two more meals!

Chicharrones on the way out:

Across the street was a sad, empty chicken restaurant, and no wonder since there’s porky largesse across the street. They’d hired some poor schlemiel to dress up in a chicken suit and wave at passersby (see video below):

Waving Chicken Man!

I returned home by way of Botany Pond, since if I ate well, so must my ducks. There are two queens and two Weinsteins today, and I fed them all, feeling generous. Honey’s female friend is still here, and perhaps you might think of a name.

But here’s the real Queen: Honey.

Remember, do not food-shame me as I don’t eat like this very often. Violators will be disciplined.