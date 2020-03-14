Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Lenora good sent some nice waterfowl shots; I’ve indented her text and IDs (she asks that readers correct them if they’re wrong). The shots were taken Richland, Washington, in Columbia Park.

If anyone wants to correct my names, I’m all for an education. I’m depending on people who are birders and what I can find on the web. I’ve begged the birds to wear their IDs, but …  There is a resident gaggle of geese who live at the park all year and several odd hybrids, etc., waddling around. The white ones are probably Domestic Greylag Geese (Anser anser), the dark one is possible a female Chinese goose (Anser cygnoides)

“Who’s the fairest one of all? Obviously not the one who forgot to shampoo this morning!”

Male Chinese goose (Anser cygnoides).

“Ladies, are you coming? Let’s not take all day.” (There were two more geese behind him.)

Probable male Greylags

Why did the geese cross the road? Because their GI (Goose Instructor) taught them cadence. “Hup, two, three…”

American white pelican (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) and the odd ducks.

“Does this new suit make my elbows look dirty?”

At 34°F it was cold out, but I wanted some fog shots.

Female Chinese goose (Anser cygnoides)

“Everyone sing!”

Two pair of Mallard (Anas platyrhynchosand a pair of Cold Ducks

And a very rare bird!

Thought you might like to see this shot. It’s really a crappy shot, but the Canada goose (Branta canadensis) wouldn’t move, and the female common merganser (Mergus merganser) refused to pose. If you look behind the goose you will see the very shy and elusive wild bathtub duck. This is not a hybrid, I’ve been told, but one of the original wild ones the domestic ones may have come from. They do show up on the Columbia River now and then.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 14, 2020 at 8:00 am and filed under birds, ducks, photography, Readers' wildlife. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 14, 2020 at 8:13 am | Permalink

    Nice set

    The penultimate one looks like a beautifully moody painting

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted March 14, 2020 at 8:35 am | Permalink

    I enjoyed the birds and you commentary – including the wild bathtub duck. 😎

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted March 14, 2020 at 10:13 am | Permalink

      Ditto. Thanks, Lenora!

      Reply
      • lenoragood
        Posted March 14, 2020 at 10:22 am | Permalink

        Alas, the wild bathtub duck quickly scurried away before I could get more shots. They are very shy. and a favorite of the island coyotes, I understand.

        Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted March 14, 2020 at 11:21 am | Permalink

      The bathtub duck must be Anas plasticrhynchos

      Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 14, 2020 at 9:08 am | Permalink

    Very good! Enjoyed the commentary too.
    What would Honey do if one of the bathtub ducks appeared in “her” pond?

    Reply
  4. Smokedpaprika
    Posted March 14, 2020 at 9:26 am | Permalink

    Very nice work, Lenora, and lots of fun! The female Chinese goose is particularly striking. Thanks.

    Reply
  5. CR
    Posted March 14, 2020 at 10:27 am | Permalink

    Nice.
    If one is interested in the geographic dispersal of the wild bathtub duck (Anas solium?? – could use some help from someone with some Latin), there’s an interesting book out there, Moby Duck, by Donovan Hohn.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: