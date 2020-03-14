Reader Lenora good sent some nice waterfowl shots; I’ve indented her text and IDs (she asks that readers correct them if they’re wrong). The shots were taken Richland, Washington, in Columbia Park.

If anyone wants to correct my names, I’m all for an education. I’m depending on people who are birders and what I can find on the web. I’ve begged the birds to wear their IDs, but … There is a resident gaggle of geese who live at the park all year and several odd hybrids, etc., waddling around. The white ones are probably Domestic Greylag Geese (Anser anser), the dark one is possible a female Chinese goose (Anser cygnoides) “Who’s the fairest one of all? Obviously not the one who forgot to shampoo this morning!”

Male Chinese goose (Anser cygnoides). “Ladies, are you coming? Let’s not take all day.” (There were two more geese behind him.)

Probable male Greylags Why did the geese cross the road? Because their GI (Goose Instructor) taught them cadence. “Hup, two, three…”

American white pelican ( Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) and the odd ducks.

“Does this new suit make my elbows look dirty?”

At 34°F it was cold out, but I wanted some fog shots.

Female Chinese goose (Anser cygnoides) “Everyone sing!”

Two pair of Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) and a pair of Cold Ducks

And a very rare bird!

Thought you might like to see this shot. It’s really a crappy shot, but the Canada goose (Branta canadensis) wouldn’t move, and the female common merganser (Mergus merganser) refused to pose. If you look behind the goose you will see the very shy and elusive wild bathtub duck . This is not a hybrid, I’ve been told, but one of the original wild ones the domestic ones may have come from. They do show up on the Columbia River now and then.