Thought you might like to see this shot. It’s really a crappy shot, but the Canada goose (Branta canadensis) wouldn’t move, and the female common merganser (Mergus merganser) refused to pose. If you look behind the goose you will see the very shy and elusive wild bathtub duck . This is not a hybrid, I’ve been told, but one of the original wild ones the domestic ones may have come from. They do show up on the Columbia River now and then.