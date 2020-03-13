Crowdsourcing answers to an important question from a child

A reader whose name I want to withhold (for obvious reasons) asked me this question. I answered the person, but I also asked if I could put the question up, as one might get better advice from a panoply of answers from readers. The parent said “sure”. So if you have time, please give your answer, and I’ll alert this concerned parent.
Lo, the question (main one in bold below):
I’m long time reader of your website, and this is my first email to you. First let me say that I greatly enjoy your content, especially the science posts!
I’ve been motivated to write this email because of a question my 7-year-old daughter recently asked me. She loves to read, particularly about nature, and is a lover of big cats (especially cheetahs!)
Also, like many children her age, my daughter believes in God. She clearly sees God in a functional role as a designer. When I asked her if she could imagine a Universe without God, she answered, “but then how did everything get made?”
Neither my wife and I are religious, and we are not forcing her into atheism. Rather, we help her think through her questions and arrive at her own answers. Recently, one her questions provided us with a very good learning opportunity.
After learning more and more about a cheetah makes her living, and the tough life of a predators (and prey) in general, she was very upset. She asked me the following question:
“Dad, why did God make life such a challenge?”
When I asked her what she meant by this, she elaborated. She knew that cheetahs have to work very hard to get their prey. She knew that if the mother cheetah couldn’t catch enough food, her cubs might die. She knew that the cheetah’s prey must constantly be on the watch in order to survive. She knows about droughts and floods, and parasites and sickness, and that most baby animals don’t survive. Why, she asked, did God make it so tough?
If I was still a religious person, I might have given some vapid answer about God’s mysterious ways, or perhaps a horrid explanation about how the sin of Adam is responsible for all of this! But as a reasonably informed layperson, I think I know the answer to my daughter’s question, and it has a lot more to do with Darwin than God.
So Jerry, can I ask you a favor? Do you think that you can provide, in a concise form that is understandable to a 7-year-old, science’s answer to why life is such a challenge? I would greatly appreciate this opportunity to give my daughter a far better answer to this question than what a child typically gets.
Sub
I don’t have children, but am interested in what parents’ answers might be.
sub.
Hume said it best … ‘what ought to be’ just isn’t. Also ‘yes, Virginia, there really is a Santa’
Here’s a proposed simple answer.
We get pleasure from our accomplishments. We get more pleasure from accomplishments we have to work for.
I will not try to do the next paragraph, explaining how evolution works, and trying perhaps to claim that risk-taking has evolutionary advantages, which would explain the above. I am not a biologist, and I’m sure you guys can do a better job of it.
How about:
“God didn’t. It is just the way the universe is. We’re lucky that we can learn about it and do things to make life better. We all do better when we bravely confront this fact.”
Maybe the answer is not thinking of life as a challenge but a natural behavior.
These are common questions for little children. In responding to these kinds of questions, first I like to present the child with a good explanation of causal determinism, then a short lecture on the inevitability and finality of death.
Then I hand the child a copy of Kafka’s “The Trial” and say “here, read this, kid.”
This usually satisfies the child, and they never ask me anything again. Ever.
Kafka to a 7 year old? No surprise there, I guess. 🙂
Compare the cheetah and the antelope she chases. Now imagine, if the cheetah gets the antelope, the cheetah gets a meal, but for the antelope it is the end of everything. But if the cheetah misses a meal, another sentient being gets to live. If you see the cheetah chase the antelope, whom are you rooting for?
For my part, definitely the cheetah. Their lives are much more precarious than an antelope’s.
I’m curious as to why this child believes in God if she lives in a secular household? She must have gleaned that info from school or friends. Personally, I have no issue with saying “we don’t have any evidence for a God”. We raised our sons in a secular home and there was a circumstance when one of my son’s friends (from a Christian household)put the god idea in my son’s head. I had no problem telling him “there are no gods”.
I’d also give her a copy of Dawkins’ book Outgrowing God.
Hi, this is the Dad here.
Kids are sponges, and although she lives in a secular household, it is not an isolation chamber. It is quite amazing how much kids pick up from school, friends, media, and what not.
As for giving her a copy of Dawkins’ book, my daughter is only 7. I think that this book is probably targeted to older kids (similar to his Magic of Reality book, which I have tried to read with her), and would be a great thing to give her in a few years.
Another dad here. When my sons asked me similar questions I could only say that life is hard and sometimes scary but it is also beautiful and wondrous and aren’t we lucky to be alive? I left the god part unanswered.
I wish you and your daughter the very best.
“It is quite amazing how much kids pick up from school,”
What is the school your kid goes to? If it is a religious school, they will do everything to brainwash the child. I was sent to a Catholic school. My father was a Catholic (later in his life he admitted that religion was the biggest mistake of his life), but my mother was an atheist, but I didn’t know this. My mother did not go to Sunday mass, and as a 6-year old I was horrified because I was told that missing mass on Sundays, and not confessing this, was a capital sin, punishable by eternal fire in hell.
I expect the slant of her questions came from her friends. As Mister Rogers might say, children have full lives and thoughts and experiences that parents know nothing about.
I was going to suggest Dawkins’ book as well, although i don’t know what it says on this matter.
Isn’t Dr Coyne writing a children’s book? I thought I saw reference to that, but I don’t know if it’s about evolution (I suspect it is). Maybe his book will get into this question.
Every animal must do what it can to survive until it can’t anymore.
Sorry, I dodged the question. I meant to finish with, “That’s just the way it is.”
It’s the child’s perception that life is a challenge. I’d give her examples:
1. My life has no purpose unless I push myself very hard. Without adversity I am not sure I would enjoy life.
2. My cats, like chetahs, are adventurous and this get’s them very close to losing their lives many time (maybe nine time?). Why would they do this? Life is fullest when it’s an adventure. Tell her about Bilbo: he could have just stayed in the Shire, but he didn’t. Or Harry Potter; he could have just run away, but he didn’t.
3. Point her towards athletes. They do not get purpose from sitting on a couch. They live and breath challenges on purpose.
I would not- did not – try to give an answer. A seven year old has s limited understanding. one way to avoid answering is to say that is you can understand when you are older. Another is to say that no one really knows. A third way to avoid those questions is to divert the attention to something else. My opinion is that seven us too young to try yo go too deed into this subject matter. Let them deal with the questions as they get older and discuss it with them as they mature snd on their level of understanding. Children develop ideas and understanding on their own at different ages, depending on their intelligence and ither dactors.
That’s not a good reason to not answer, IMO. The child is asking now and even young people deserve their questions to be addressed even if the answer is “I don’t know”.
I agree, an honest answer to a question is important, and learning that adults don’t know everything is also a part of life. We always tried to give our kids straightforward answers that they should understand, or that perhaps stretched them slightly. My wife is a biology teacher, so she’s much better at this than I am. My son recently said something to the effect that he usually ended up with a lot more information than he needed, but that it sort of sunk in over the years.
I find it interesting that the existence of god never really came up with either of our kids despite their living in the south from elementary school through college. Perhaps we were less sparing on our comments in that area. They did develop a scathing analysis of “conspicuous christianity” as they went through middle and high school. My son, although fine with the no god concept, was concerned at the age of 8 that Santa might not be real.
The teaching role changes with time – I’m now getting tumor immunology and coronavirus info from my immunologist daughter and virologist son-in-law.
The 7-year old asks a very good question. In medieval Provence, the Christians known as Albigeois or Cathars arrived at a logical answer. God, they believed, is concerned only with the spiritual not the material realm. In the latter, meaning here on earth, it is Satan who is in charge of things. As if to confirm this insight, in the 13th century the Catholic Church, the King of France, and the nobility of northern France swept into Provence with fire and sword and all but exterminated the Albigeois.
Simplistic response:
If life was easy and all the baby animals survived, then they would quickly grow up to adult animals would have even more babies who would grow up to be adults. The environment can’t support all those animals, so a lot of them have to die. It’s not pretty and it can make us sad, but it is how nature works.
Bonus Question: If you were God, would you create the world that way?
I cannot add any evolutionary insight here, obviously.
But I have to think that active and intelligent sorts of creatures need challenges to overcome in order to be happy. I certainly do. My puppy doesn’t want the ball handed to him. He wants to chase it. A jigsaw puzzle is more fun than a printed picture.
I also think that rural kids, who see a somewhat less sanitized version of “the circle of life”, find these issues easier to come to terms with.
A layman I would try something like this.
Life is a challenge for all living things because they are competing for a limited amount of the necessities of life. The reason the necessities are limited is because all living things try to reproduce themselves as much as they can because they are driven to have successors.
Making sure the wife is nearby to explain the birds and the bees.
If you answer that way (which is basically correct, of course), I’d stress that one of the best ways of competing for “the limited amount of the necessities of life” is cooperation (we have enough trumpists as is).
Indeed – as Kropotkin pointed out in Mutual Aid, nature does its best to avoid competition, hence species’ adaptation to find an ecological niche.
Tough question and frustrated me as a kid. I will attempt an answer.
Nature is not a god, life on this earth is a part of nature and all life on earth has energy needs. A cheetahs’ prey takes its energy from plants, the sun provides the energy for plants and unfortunately cheetahs do not eat plants,
In this way one life is taken to meet the needs of another, energy is passed from one life to the other.
This is just one of the rules of life, of nature and it works together creating the many wonderful forms of life we see in the wild.
If life were too easy, it’d fill up all the space on the planet and that would create a whole bunch of new problems. You could argue that we humans have used our intelligence to make life too easy for ourselves, especially for people in the developed world, and that’s why there are so many of us, and not that many cheetahs. Because there are so many people, we’ve brought a whole bunch of new problems to all the other living things we share the world with, such as taking away land that other animals need to live (which makes life harder for them!), and changing the climate so that the whole planet is warming up (and that makes it even harder)!
It’s a very wise question to ask, and we humans would be wise if we recognized that life should be hard. And that sometimes it’s worth doing things that are hard, especially if they help the planet and the rest of the things, the plants and the animals like the cheetah, that live on the planet with us, to make their lives a little easier.
I would respond by saying that I believe that the concept of a “god” is not believed by all people, including myself, and that my view of life being a challenge, or struggle, is that “it just is what it is”, with no reason behind it.
I was leaning to an answer like this, but might go a bit further, and maybe a bit gentler, with “exploring these questions is part of why many people think that god is a story, rather than truth”. I do not have the gift of the Blarney, so I can not word it better.
The fastest cheetahs are more likely to catch their prey, so their cubs are more likely to survive. In turn those cubs are more likely to be faster, and when they grow up their cubs will survive.
The same happens to the prey. The ones that are better at getting away, survive, and have kids that are better at getting away.
In this way, the challenges of life make both populations of animals improve.
How is god needed for any of this?
Actually, it’s more complicated than that. The antelope doesn’t have to run faster than the cheetah, it just needs to run faster than other antelopes. Just so, the cheetah doesn’t have to run faster than the fastest antelope, just faster than the young, old, sick or injured. Many predators are adapted to be good at identifying those among a group of prey.
And, of course, ambush is an important strategy for many predators (including cheetahs) which doesn’t necessarily put a premium on speed (though it is critical), but on stealth, on the part of predators and situational awareness, on the part of the prey.
Well, the reason life is tough is because life evolved.
Cheetahs evolved to run fast to catch those antelope, and those antelope evolved defenses against those cheetahs.
If the antelope didn’t have those defenses, the cheetahs would make them extinct, which would mean no more food for the cheetahs or any of the other predators.
Now why God made it all this way – well, that’s not really for me to answer is it? I mean, if I asked someone else why you did something, they would give their best guess, but only you could tell me the real why of it.
And well, I don’t know that there even is a God to start off with, so I can’t guess the mind of a being I don’t even know exists. If there is a God, this sounds like the sort of question for him to answer.
Important topic – but, this is very confusing to me because the question in bold is only part of it. An entire other dimension inevitably crosses through parenting – and there’s bound to be … conflict?.. there, or at least tight restrictions on what I would write out. Are we supposed to answer this as if in dialogue with another person – 7 years old or any age? Should it matter?
Nonetheless, I will attempt to make a clear cut comment.
There is no answer because it is an incoherent question, and only raises more questions. This is a great start to a dialogue. So I think a discussion about formulation of precise questions is good. I don’t think that’s too advanced for kids, but perhaps taken a bit at a time.
perhaps the question is why life is perceived as easy for us in the civilized world, with grocery stores and laundry, but red in tooth and claw in the wild. that’s a whole interesting range to cover.
But still, a problem that won’t go away is this notion of god at the bottom of it all. this cannot be ignored. One question in reply would have to be “which god?” and so on. Remember “atheism” is a word that should not exist. Thus, there should be no inhibitions to confront such questions in a straight-ahead fashion. Atheism need not enter the conversation at all.
Instead of “conflict”, what I was trying to articulate is parenting styles. This factor makes this topic bewildering because perhaps the questions and discussion itself is subject to this variability. So what seems a good reply to one reader here (me) could have an … unforeseen reaction.
To Dad:
You’ve been presented with a lot of grist to grind. I add another kernel for you to consider in your conversation.
Some day you will learn about Charles Darwin, a scientist who was one of the first to help us understand how nature works. He talked about your question by calling it the struggle for life. He said that many of us do not see, or we forget, that the birds which are idly singing round us mostly live on insects and seeds, and are constantly destroying life.
This is the way nature works.
Great letter and question from the clever young girl. I’ll come back with my answer (as a parent).
Ha. For once I have a relevant qualification for commenting here! (I’m trained as a primary school teacher specialising in early childhood education.)
The goal of helping a child to figure out this stuff slowly for themselves is of course the best. I would also suggest allowing various ideas to come in from other directions at other times too.
On one track, you can simply get a nice book showing how various animals evolved, showing how they changed over time (whales might be a good, or cheetahs if you can find good drawings, or the wonderful way that marsupials got to Australia via Antarctica — as covered in Jerry’s book!). No need to talk much about the mechanisms — just simply present the facts as facts, and no need to associate it with God. Keep it separate. And include humans. Adults only get shocked by human evolution if they haven’t already encountered it as a normal (if perhaps surprising) idea as children.
Direct questions about God from children are trickier….aren’t they.
Hitchens said his kids didn’t know anything about his atheism until in their late teens they read about it in hysterical press coverage. (He also sent them to a Quaker school, as he felt that was the best option.) It sounds like the parents have a similarly admirable approach.
To “Why did God make it so tough?”…. Hmmm… maybe I’d avoid the question and just agree that life is tough, and talk about that — and how we eat animals too.
It sounds like this child doesn’t shy away from thinking about difficult topics (unlike which ever adults have told her about God!), so I’d suggest letting these questions develop, and letting them sit there unresolved.
No doubt the parents here will also be discussing other religious traditions and ideas about God or the gods.
It sounds like at some point this child will wind up asking a religious adult “WTF are you talking about?”, and it might be worth already discussing how some adults react poorly when they hear ideas they don’t understand.
(Come to think of it, I wrote a blogpost about presenting ideas about religion in schools, and the difference between ‘religious instruction’ and education about religion. Here’s a link in case anyone’s interested.)
I might answer – Yes, nature is very challenging for many animals. I don’t know if any God designed it that way, but it seems to me it’s just the way things are.
I’m thinking that would probably be enough for a 7 year old to handle. She might not understand or fully accept the answer right away, but it will hold her ’till she gets a little older and asks the next question.
It’s probably not the best idea to explain death, suffering, the problem of evil and evolution all at once. I would explain evolution better with wolves and dogs and artificial explanation as a start.
Every animal is quite similar to its parents, like you have your dad’s nose. And the parents are quite similar to their parents. Your mom’s hair is curly like that of your grandmother (you get the idea here, making it relatable).
But when you go back long enough, generation after generation each similar as their parents, they begin to look quite different to us now. Do you know that the grand-grand-grand… parents of pugs were wolves? A few hundred years ago, they were no pugs or beagles or collies. They were all more like German shepherd dogs, somewhat wolf-like. Thousands of years earlier, there were no dogs. Only wolves.
Early humans long ago chose a wolf pup that was tamer than the others and when it was old enough to have children, they again picked the tamest pup. They did this for thousands of generations, selecting pups with traits they liked. If they wanted to breed a dog with short legs, they would always pick the pups with shortest legs until they had a breed of dog that looks very different to other dogs. We can compare some dogs…
Nature works in a similar way. It does not hand pick animals of course. It is often harsh and not all survive and leave children behind. Only those who make it leave children who have traits and abilities similar as those of their parents, or even more so. Traits and abilities that help them survive. Like the legs get shorter and shorter with every generation, when that’s what it helps the animal. Take weasels…
Over time, these animals have their special ways to get by. Like the cheetah, who evolved into animals that have to hunt fast, or the antelopes who evolved to outrun cheetahs to see another day and leave children of their own.
Well, my dear, the reason god makes life such a challenge is that he/she is a proper arsehole* and seems to revel in the horrors he/she daily inflicts on the planet. Or maybe he/she doesn’t exist and it’s just how life is.
* I had written something rather ruder, but then I remembered you’re still a child.
The reason why there are impalas and baby warthogs and the other animals that cheetahs eat is because their are cheetahs to eat them.
What I mean by that is that these animals would soon grow out of control and eat all of their food for themselves and other animals. And then they would starve and die. If there weren’t cheetahs and other predators to keep populations in check, then no more impalas or baby warthogs either.
To my comment above, I do very strongly recommend that you see this documentary called The Serengeti Rules.
https://www.pbs.org/video/the-serengeti-rules-41dfru/
It is a breathtakingly beautiful and an amazing demonstration that ecosystems are often maintained ‘from the top’. Meaning it is the predators, especially “keystone predators”, that ensure that ecosystems thrive with diverse numbers of species. Without such predators the whole structure of ecosystems can collapse.
This may be too long and too advanced for your daughter, but you can try to show her a sample of it and ask her what she thinks. The first demonstration near the beginning might just do it. Its about starfish, and they were the first keystone species that were discovered.
Two cents from a developmental scientist.
The world is made a particular way so that animals and plants could live in it. Animals and plants live in the same world but have different needs, and they live in a world with limited resources for those needs. So it is a bit like a competition, and sometimes the needs of plants and animals in the world are opposites. A cheetah needs to feed her babies. A buffalo needs to feed hers. But only one can win. If the cheetah eats the buffalo, the buffalo loses. If the buffalo eats the grass, the grass loses. If animals and plants are interacting with each other, somebody wins and somebody loses. So it is a little like a race. Both animals run on the same track, and each is trying to run faster than the other. Even though a race is fun, because it is a competition, it is also hard. Any time there is a competition, both sides have to work hard to win. But a race is just a game–you can just stop running at the end of the race. In life, you can’t stop running, so it is very, very hard. Sure, sometimes the game pauses, because all animals need to rest and sleep. But at some point the cheetah has to get up again and chase the buffalo, and the buffalo has to try to run faster than the cheetah. So they always need to keep playing, and that means it is a huge challenge. That’s why life is such a challenge, because it is like a race that keeps going.
All my children believed in God (school, pals, etc) when young, the ones that are older do not anymore.
I would not go into the God question, unless she really insists in follow-up questions, which children of that age rarely do.
[If they know about Noa’s Ark, I’d ask who would have fed them, and who would have been able to clean up all the shit.]
My modest ‘advice’ is something like: yes, a good question. Daddy doesn’t really know, but think about it, the Cheetahs need to eat if they want to survive, but the antelope does not want to be eaten, it dies if it does. That is why both of them can run fast. There are some questions, my dear, that have no ready and happy answers. Do you think antelopes were created just to serve as food for cheetahs? I think the antelopes would disagree. Life is indeed a challenge, you got that perfectly right. Do you think God roots for the Cheetahs or for the Antelopes?
There is a related but different question, namely about the inevitability of human death. I know of very sensitive, very young children to whom this came as a sudden and devastating revelation, not necessarily raised explicitly by someone else.
The best answers I know include acknowledging its truth and emphasizing how it almost always happens after you have lived a long life. And further, though not universal, most elderly feel quite comfortable with it being something likely soon happening to them. You feel somewhat differently than you did as a 4 year old. Furthermore, because of modern scientific knowledge, especially medicine, it is usually not a physically agonizing occurrence for humans.
To shift gears:
You do NOT mention that in the near future many people will die from the new virus. Though you don’t wish for anyone in particular to be struck this way, no one actually deserves it, of those to whom it happens, Drumpf, his present senior cabinet, and, next in line, those who voted him in 3+ years ago do deserve it far more than just about anyone else in the world upon whom this misfortune falls.