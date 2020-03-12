Airport etiquette, and an example of how not to behave

Even HuffPost can occasionally publish something useful. After all, they put up gazillions of pieces, most of them garbage, but occasionally, due to the law of large numbers, one of them might be useful. This is one example, though I already knew that the ten behaviors they singled out here were rude. Rather, I thought the piece was useful for those rude people I occasionally encounter in airports. Click on the screenshot to read:
Here’s there list of ten things not to do in an airport. HuffPost’s “tips” are in bold; my comments in plain type. At the end I’ll show one example of a rude person—someone most of you have heard of.
Not Tipping At Curbside Check-In. I rarely check luggage, but when I do (with Southwest at Midway), I give the guy two bucks. So I’m not guilty.
Holding Up Lines. What they mean is not to delay people by waiting until you’re at the front of the TSA checkpoint to get out your ID, or stand at the TSA machine, taking off your belt, shoes, etc. only at the last moment. Of course I am well prepared for this and never cause a moment’s delay. These are the same people who only get out their wallet or money at the grocery store checkout counter when they’re told the total, and fumble in their pockets or purses for loose change.
Pushing to the Front of Security. I’ve done this only once, in Calgary, Canada, when I was about to miss my plane and there was a line of roughly fifty people in front of me before security. I went to the front and asked permission of the lead passenger to go ahead. And I learned a lesson: the Canadian official said I had to ASK EVERYONE IN LINE FOR PERMISSION. So I went down the line and said loudly, “Is it okay if I move to the head of the queue? My plane leaves in a few minutes.” And, being Canadian, they all said “yes,” Ceiling Cat bless them! But I learned a lesson about Canadian politeness. That’s the only time in my life I’ve pushed to the head of any line, much less a security line. (As an excuse, Americans usually ask only the lead person, which is a cultural difference, not inherent rudeness.)
Blocking The Moving Sidewalk. This one really ticks me off: people will just block the moving sidewalk with their bodies and luggage, so I have to say “excuse me” to get by. Protip: STAND TO THE RIGHT AND DO NOT BLOCK THE MOVING SIDEWALK: LEAVE A LANE OPEN ON THE LEFT. Same on escalators.
Not Attending To Your Children. Not a problem for me.
Getting Angry With Kids. Ditto.
Complaining About Small Things. I’ve been subject to passengers who beef and kvetch and mutter to me when lines at check-in are slow, and it makes me dislike them. Nothing is gained by such kvetching. I may feel anxious, but expressing it to others is not useful to anyone.
Swarming The Boarding Area. Another thing I don’t like. If you’re in boarding group 3, don’t hover around the boarding line when group 2 lines up. You can be alert for when your group is about to board, and try to make it to the front of the line, but DO NOT HOVER.
Blocking Terminal Walkways. What they mean is do not walk three abreast in an airport terminal. Many is the time when I’ve been behind entire families: three or four people with their luggage, completely preventing you from passing (I walk fast). Be considerate.
Being Harsh with Airline Employees. This is the lesson I find most important. When planes are late, or delayed, it is not the fault of the gate agent. You may suspect that they are lying to you about the reasons for delays or about estimated boarding times, or are hiding other information from you, but accusing them of that is simply rude. These people have hard jobs and are always getting yelled at. Airline counters are the one place where you simply have to be polite—if for no other reason than the agents have power to treat you or mistreat you. And when they’re especially helpful, I tell them so. Believe me: they appreciate it, for airline employees are not allowed to talk back to customers, and so must internalize their anger. Don’t be one of those nasty people like the guy below!
If you want help or information on flight delays, I’ve found it very useful to message the airline on Twitter. They’ll often help you get another flight, or give you the skinny on what’s gone wrong. And the answers come quickly—often far more quickly than from the gate attendant.
And yes, here we see a video of Young Turk Cenk Uygur—I think I posted a different one a while back—that he made after he was delayed 4 hours on an American Airlines flight at LAX. You can watch him abuse the gate agents repeatedly, and to no avail. According to the Daily Fail (click on second screenshot below), Cenk was actually kicked off this flight after this behavior. That’s his reward for rudeness!
I swear, this guy is wound so tightly he’s going to have a stroke. . .
Cenk gets booted off (video after clicking on screenshot). He made and posted both of these videos himself. So he’s not only rude, but clueless. This does not make him look good!
I’ve never understood why Cenk is so popular. He’s angry, rude, obnoxious, and I don’t find him at all interesting as a journalist. Perhaps, like Bill Nye, he was good back in the day, but oy, what a schmegeggy he’s become!
Remember, folks, be especially nice to those people who have tough jobs and are liable to be yelled at by the public.
“law of averages”
Perhaps the Law of Large Numbers :
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_large_numbers
Yes, I’ll change it. Thanks!
Oh, I apologize- here’s the law of averages:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_averages
… so I don’t know. I recall something perhaps that was in fact wrong… so I’m learning…
Once we were in Rome and our flight was cancelled. Some of the passengers started harshly abusing the poor ground staff at the gate; swearing, shouting and going so far as insulting his physical appearance. I apologised to him on behalf of my fellow travellers. Luckily they were ignorant and insulted him in English; not Italian; so, he didn’t know what they said.
I would add two:
Do not be one of a group of blind drunk people in line at Customer Service.
and…
Don’t crowd right up the the baggage claim carousel — you and your fellow crowders keep others from being able to see or reach their luggage. It’s not like you’re going to get your suitcase any later if everybody stands ten feet back.
Oh, that second one drives me bonkers!
A perfectly sensible list.
Number 2 is a big peeve of mine also. A common manifestation that irritates me are drivers that aren’t paying attention, usually because they are on their phones, and stay stopped even after the light has changed to green. They finally notice and go but leave 2 or 3 people that otherwise could have made the light sitting through another cycle.
And don’t even get me started on people who pull up to the bank drive-thru terminal and then sit there filling out their transaction forms. Or worse, ask the teller to send them a pen.
I may have posted this before but my brother witnessed a very self-important passenger march up to the front of a long line of disgruntled delayed airline passengers and angrily ask the clerk “Do you know who I am?” The agent, without missing a beat, got on the PA and said “We have someone here who doesn’t know who he is. Can anyone help him?”
That is a great story, Merilee. Thanks for the laugh!
Now that’s a sharp agent. I’m sure anyone within earshot was greatly amused.
If I remember correctly, my brother said there was applause.
👏
Very good!
🙂
That is awesome. Award worthy even.
Thanks, Merilee.
What a quick reaction and great line.
While self-reporting has its own problems, I think I’m polite in lines and mind these rules although I’ve never used curbside checking so have no data.
I have been accosted by a passenger at 4.30am (I’d been up all night) that left me physically shaking, not from anger but from his full on persistent rant.
It was like a boom box going off in my head lol, as to the last screen shot.
These days with sky anger airlines wiil offload simply because your anger is a security and disruptive potential for cabin crew and passengers.
Unruly behaviour will get you an instant fine when you disembark, futher delay and the police are present. (NZ)
Yeah I’ve said this here before; that line think isn’t Canadian. That was just the official being an ass. There is no cultural requirement to ask everyone in a line.
Yes!
1) Be real nice
2) Think about others
3) Do unto others as you would be done
Pretty simple.
And: Don’t be a dickhead! 🙂
As an American, people who let others cut in front of them are just enablers of line-cutting. I don’t consider requesting just that person acceptable in the least.
Standing up in the aisle the moment the plane stops at the gate.
I have a few ‘don’ts’ for airports.
– do not mime extreme relief and say ‘phew that was a close one’ after you get through the metal detector.
– do not try and surreptitiously insert the word ‘bomb’ into your conversations with officials as many times as possible, even if it’s just to win a bet.
– do not try and amuse your friends by pretending to ‘make a break for it’ as you approach the security gate.
Egads. The voice of experience? If so, I can only say that I’ve done an untold number of boneheaded things in my life, so I can commiserate. But I never -ever- fuck with TSA. Those folks have absolutely no sense of humor.
“I’ve never understood why Cenk is so popular. He’s angry, rude, obnoxious”
You’ve sort of answered your own question there. Unfortunately, those are the qualities that get you maximum views on YouTube.
They can also get you elected president.
Your rule doesn’t always apply, not even to Cenk, eg:
The Young Turks
4.67M subscribers
Joe Rogan Experience
7.69M subscribers
Unless, of course, you consider Rogan “angry, rude, obnoxious”, which the available evidence doesn’t remotely support.
Looking wider, at WikiP top 50 subscribers list, (132m – 29m) none are obviously obnoxious (although some may count Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, The Ellen Show, etc, such).
Wider still, if you look at the list of 30 most-viewed YouTube videos, 6.66 – 2.36 BILLION views, most seem to be music.
“Schmegeggy” — what a great word! I’m seeing it here for the first time.
You may enjoy this discussion of its meaning and origin:
http://www.grammarphobia.com/blog/2010/09/schmegeggy.html
Leo Rosten (The Joys of Yiddish) says it originated as “Ameridish slang. Origin: unknown; probably, a dazzling onomatopoetic child of the Lower East Side.”
That is, it is “Yinglish, a bright, brash, colorful amalgam of Yiddish and English”
Here’s another one:
When stuck on a crowded jet-way into your aircraft, do not loudly discuss your mother’s / father’s / auntie’s recent gory surgical operation when the folk in front of you can’t get away. I get queasy about such details.
On the other hand:
Being nice to check-in staff can get rewards.
Once, the aged couple in front of me walked away from the desk without their tickets, passports and other stuff.
The clerk, non-plussed, said to me, “Sorry, Sir, I need to get their documents to them.”
I answered “Relax- I’ll get them to them.”
And so I did.
On my return to the desk, I was told she’d given me a free up-grade.
First Class made for a nice journey …
Alan.
” . . . airline employees are not allowed to talk back to customers . . . .”
So it is with a private corporate tyranny.
Years ago I observed an airline employee being bullied at Laguardia. I admired his restraint. I was infuriated. I know it happens occasionally that one or more other passengers will call on a bully passenger. No doubt not a few videos can be found online.
The CEO ought to occasionally work the desk and see how well he can bear up under the abuse. One way to earn his generous pay.
My friend and I were on a Mexican airliner returning to the US from Mexico. There was a problem with the plane that caused a delay. Most of the passengers, Americans, mocked the all Mexican crew and their Mexican airline. I was embarrassed, so I apologized to an FA. Everyone else received one drink. We never had an empty glass during the entire flight.