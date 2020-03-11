Readers’ wildlife photos

Today is the first part of a two-part contribution by regular Joe Dickinson. Joe’s notes and IDs are indented.

Here is the first of two sets of photos from a trip down the coast to Cambria and Morro Bay.  That means, of course, elephant seals (Mirounga angustirostris), sea otters (Enhydra lutris) and California ground squirrels (Otospermophilus beecheyi).

First is a great egret (Ardea alba).

This is the flowering stalk of a member of the genus Yucca or one of its relatives. I can’t be more specific than that.  The view is north (or maybe more west) along the coast from our favorite d*g friendly motel.

Cambria has a nice boardwalk along the cliff top which my d*g loves because squirrels live under it and let him approach fairly close before diving under.

The rest are elephant seals (Mirounga angustirostris) at the rookery a few miles north of Cambria.

These pups have really packed on the pounds since being born this winter.

Is this a contented look or what?

They spend a lot of time throwing sand on themselves.

More sand throwing.

  1. Charles A Sawicki
    Posted March 11, 2020 at 8:39 am | Permalink

    Great pictures! Thanks!

  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 11, 2020 at 8:42 am | Permalink

    Very good! Never seen elephant seals, though I have driven the coast thru there a few times in a ‘former life’.

  3. John O'Neall
    Posted March 11, 2020 at 8:50 am | Permalink

    Nice pix. That is one lazy bunch of seals. They seem to sleep so much, I can’t help wondering if they are related to cats.

  4. jedijan
    Posted March 11, 2020 at 9:06 am | Permalink

    Lovely pics. Some seals look so gluttony, especially on land, they perhaps should have been given the sloth name rather than the present incumbent.

    • rickflick
      Posted March 11, 2020 at 9:19 am | Permalink

      They do resemble big slugs.

  5. Yakaru
    Posted March 11, 2020 at 11:55 am | Permalink

    Great egret! And nice doggy!

  6. John Conoboy
    Posted March 11, 2020 at 12:26 pm | Permalink

    Lovely pictures as always Joe. One of my favorite parts of the coast, and I plan on being there this summer enroute to a wedding in Point Reyes. There is an area just north of Cayucos where I would always see egrets, sometimes quite a few. Is that where you got the picture?

  7. MomWhoWearsManyHats
    Posted March 11, 2020 at 12:36 pm | Permalink

    Wow! What cool photos. Those are a lot of seals. Thanks for sharing the pictures.

