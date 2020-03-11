Today is the first part of a two-part contribution by regular Joe Dickinson. Joe’s notes and IDs are indented.
Here is the first of two sets of photos from a trip down the coast to Cambria and Morro Bay. That means, of course, elephant seals (Mirounga angustirostris), sea otters (Enhydra lutris) and California ground squirrels (Otospermophilus beecheyi).
First is a great egret (Ardea alba).
This is the flowering stalk of a member of the genus Yucca or one of its relatives. I can’t be more specific than that. The view is north (or maybe more west) along the coast from our favorite d*g friendly motel.
Cambria has a nice boardwalk along the cliff top which my d*g loves because squirrels live under it and let him approach fairly close before diving under.
The rest are elephant seals (Mirounga angustirostris) at the rookery a few miles north of Cambria.
These pups have really packed on the pounds since being born this winter.
Is this a contented look or what?
They spend a lot of time throwing sand on themselves.
More sand throwing.
Great pictures! Thanks!
Very good! Never seen elephant seals, though I have driven the coast thru there a few times in a ‘former life’.
Nice pix. That is one lazy bunch of seals. They seem to sleep so much, I can’t help wondering if they are related to cats.
Lovely pics. Some seals look so gluttony, especially on land, they perhaps should have been given the sloth name rather than the present incumbent.
They do resemble big slugs.
Great egret! And nice doggy!
Lovely pictures as always Joe. One of my favorite parts of the coast, and I plan on being there this summer enroute to a wedding in Point Reyes. There is an area just north of Cayucos where I would always see egrets, sometimes quite a few. Is that where you got the picture?
Wow! What cool photos. Those are a lot of seals. Thanks for sharing the pictures.