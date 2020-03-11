Today is the first part of a two-part contribution by regular Joe Dickinson. Joe’s notes and IDs are indented.

Here is the first of two sets of photos from a trip down the coast to Cambria and Morro Bay. That means, of course, elephant seals (Mirounga angustirostris), sea otters (Enhydra lutris) and California ground squirrels (Otospermophilus beecheyi). First is a great egret (Ardea alba).

This is the flowering stalk of a member of the genus Yucca or one of its relatives. I can’t be more specific than that. The view is north (or maybe more west) along the coast from our favorite d*g friendly motel.

Cambria has a nice boardwalk along the cliff top which my d*g loves because squirrels live under it and let him approach fairly close before diving under.

The rest are elephant seals (Mirounga angustirostris) at the rookery a few miles north of Cambria.

These pups have really packed on the pounds since being born this winter.

Is this a contented look or what?

They spend a lot of time throwing sand on themselves.

More sand throwing.