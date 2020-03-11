Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

This just happened, and, given the fact that Weinstein could have received as little as five years (or as many as 25), the judge clearly felt that Weinstein’s crimes merited a stiff sentence. I can’t say I disagree.

Since Weinstein is 67, this means he’ll die in jail, and that’s not even counting the upcoming trial in Los Angeles.

It’s heartening for many of us who, while agreeing that Weinstein had the right to a vigorous defense (that included Ronald Sullivan of Harvard, who lost his house mastership over representing Weinstein), also know that when the evidence is convincing, even the best lawyers can’t get you off. And even someone as rich and powerful at Weinstein, must, in the end, become a common criminal, living in a bare cell in an orange suit.

I think a stiff sentence was a necessary deterrent here. There’s no possibility of reformation, as the man won’t get out of prison, and he seems to show no repentance even now:

For his part, Mr. Weinstein suggested in a rambling speech to the court that he thought his relationships with his victims were consensual and he was “totally confused” by what had happened to him. “We may have different truths, but I have remorse for all of you and for all the men going through this crisis,” he said, addressing his accusers. He added: “I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart. I’m really trying, I’m really trying to be a better person.”

But that’s weird since if he really believed the relationships were consensual, why does he need to try to become a “better person”?

And he’s been removed from society, so he can no longer prey on women subject to his power.

So be it. People will forget about him soon, but perhaps potential predators will remember.