Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

This just happened, and, given the fact that Weinstein could have received as little as five years (or as many as 25), the judge clearly felt that Weinstein’s crimes merited a stiff sentence. I can’t say I disagree.
Since Weinstein is 67, this means he’ll die in jail, and that’s not even counting the upcoming trial in Los Angeles.
It’s heartening for many of us who, while agreeing that Weinstein had the right to a vigorous defense (that included Ronald Sullivan of Harvard, who lost his house mastership over representing Weinstein), also know that when the evidence is convincing, even the best lawyers can’t get you off. And even someone as rich and powerful at Weinstein, must, in the end, become a common criminal, living in a bare cell in an orange suit.
I think a stiff sentence was a necessary deterrent here. There’s no possibility of reformation, as the man won’t get out of prison, and he seems to show no repentance even now:
For his part, Mr. Weinstein suggested in a rambling speech to the court that he thought his relationships with his victims were consensual and he was “totally confused” by what had happened to him.
“We may have different truths, but I have remorse for all of you and for all the men going through this crisis,” he said, addressing his accusers.
He added: “I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart. I’m really trying, I’m really trying to be a better person.”
But that’s weird since if he really believed the relationships were consensual, why does he need to try to become a “better person”?
And he’s been removed from society, so he can no longer prey on women subject to his power.
So be it. People will forget about him soon, but perhaps potential predators will remember.
“this means he’ll die in jail” – in the UK I think sentences are rarely completed – usually 1/2 or 2/3 & then released depending on the crime.
Does this mean all US sentences are not subject to review? I mean I would not expect an 80 year old Weinstein to be a threat to women, but supporting prisoners in prison is expensive.
What do you all think?
Can or will his victims now have claims on his wealth?
He will get dome time off for good behavior, and will be eligible to apply parole well before the twenty give years is up. That one half to two thirds figure you mentioned is about right in the US also.
In order to get part of his assets his victims will have to file and win a suit in civil court.
I am sorry to say it, but I couldn´t be happier.
Good riddance! So what happens to his similar case in California?
It never hurts to pile on convictions for people who can afford the best lawyers.
I’m delighted – and a little bit relieved – that someone with his wealth and power actually got this heavy a sentence.
“People will forget about him soon…”
Uh… I bet there are people out there who will scour the internet in perpetuity for anyone who praises any of his film titles, just itching to cancel the offender.
Weinstein was involved with a lot of productions. I certainly hope that his behavior doesn’t reflect on actors and directors of those works. That would be totally unfair. Some of the actors were his victims, after all.
This is great! An outcome that shows the rich and powerful that they can’t always avoid justice as they too often have in the past.
“And even someone as rich and powerful at Weinstein, must, in the end, become a common criminal, living in a bare cell in an orange suit.”
I hope he gets a bare cell, but the wealthy often end up in fairly cushy relaxed prisons.