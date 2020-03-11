Charles Murray returns to Middlebury College

A bad reason to invite Charles Murray to Middlebury College is to incite violence, which is what happened when he was last invited three years ago (see several of my reports here). Although Murray wasn’t going to talk about race or intelligence then, that didn’t matter: he’s been forever deemed a racist for co-authoring The Bell Curve. (I strongly doubt that more than 1% of the protestors had ever read that book [I haven’t]; they were going on social-media outrage). During Murray’s last visit, his talk was interrupted (eventually it was livestreamed from an empty hall) and both he and his host were attacked, with the host, Allison Stanger, sustaining a neck injury and, as I recall, a concussion. Along with other “cancel culture” incidents at Middlebury in the past few years, this has given the college somewhat of a bad reputation. It was becoming The Evergreen State College of the East.
A good reason for inviting Charles Murray is twofold: so the students can hear what he has to say, and so they can be tested to see if they’ve grown up. If the latter is the case, Middlebury’s reputation will be somewhat restored, and the students will have learned the art of peaceful protest. Or (my recommendation), they shouldn’t protest if they don’t know anything about Murray’s work, but simply ignore his talk, though that’s not so great, either. Actually, they should go to his talk and ask questions.
At any rate, Murray has been re-invited, though the College is now closed because of coronavirus. And the students and faculty are beginning to ramp up their protests, at least according to this letter to the editor (sent to the Middlebury President and her Senior Leadership Group) in the Middlebury Campus, the student newspaper. The letter is written by two named faculty as well as a lot of faculty too scared to divulge their identities (see below). Click on the screenshot to read about the protest.
The authors are a sociology professor and a film and media culture professor (humanities profs, of course: scientists don’t do this stuff). The rest of the signatories are part of the “Middlebury Faculty for an Inclusive Community” (MFIC), whose website says this:
Rather than generating a list of signatories, we offer some specific contacts for different areas of our work and representatives on relevant committees. Not all of members of our group want to identify themselves publicly, but here are many who feel comfortable doing so.
What a bunch of cowards—and they are professors! At any rate, the letter gives four reasons why Murray should not have been invited. Only one is partly valid, and another is weakly valid. The rest is bunk.
The first reason is the usual—Murray’s presence will “endanger members of our community”, “cause significant psychological stress”, and other ridiculous claims:
We believe that over the past three years, our campus has grown significantly in becoming a more inclusive, self-aware and responsive institution, that is open to frank conversations about racial and other inequities that structure our community and broader world. A lecture by an ultimately insignificant, debunked pseudo-scholar, arguing that race, class, and gender inequalities are a product of genetics rather than social systems and practices, would typically be a laughable and easy-to-ignore event. However, the presence of this particular insignificant, debunked pseudo-scholar reopens many wounds that we have worked hard to heal over the past three years.
We write to our administrative colleagues in Old Chapel seeking answers that we hope to receive in a public forum. The largest question that dogs us is, “How did you allow this to happen?” As stewards of Middlebury’s institutional culture, mission and reputation, you certainly recognize the many ways that this is a bad idea — no matter how events might play out on March 31, the event will cause many of us significant psychological distress, provoke in-fighting, generate bad publicity, potentially endanger members of our community, waste hours of time planning and stressing, and ultimately yield nothing beyond rekindled hostility. We believe you could — and should — have taken steps to stop this event from happening on the grounds that it was not in the best interest of the institution and goes directly against our core values of integrity, inclusivity and intellectual honesty. Murray’s talk seems predicated on the “pillar” of academic freedom, but also contradicts our other two pillars of integrity and respect.
I am so tired of rebutting this malarkey. First, Murray wasn’t (and probably isn’t) going to talk about the genetics of IQ and race. Ergo, you can’t censor him based on a 26-year-old book about those topics that you haven’t even read. Second, there’s the implicit and shabby claims that free speech is great BUT in this case Murray isn’t a valid scholar and is also purveying hate speech.
As for the psychological damage and stress, my advice to the students is this: DO NOT GO TO THE TALK! Is that so hard? Why torture yourself?
A more valid complaint by the writers is that only three people invited Murray to speak, and even the College Republicans, whom they represent, didn’t get a say. If that’s the case, the procedure for inviting speakers has been violated. Whether that should mandate cancellation is above my pay grade.
The third reason is that the College Handbook says that a full-time faculty or staff member must be the advisor of the inviting group. However, the advisor of the College Republicans is an “Executive in Residence,” one James Douglas—one of the inviters.. However, Douglas happens to be the former (Republican) governor of Vermont, the state where the College resides. According to the MFIC’s letter, such a man can’t possibly have an understanding of the impact of the decision. That’s dubious, but if the College wanted to censor a speaker based on a technicality, they have this and the reason above to lean on. But those seem like lame excuses for censorship.
Finally, the letter says that Murray’s talk would require significant “security and facilities staffing”. Sadly, the College requires student organizations to “bear full responsibility for arranging and financing any Department of Public Safety Services that may be necessary in connection with controversial speakers.” That should not be the case, for it prevents groups from inviting the very speakers the students need to hear: controversial ones. Middlebury needs to ditch that rule immediately. And besides, if the College Republicans can fund security, why should the MFICers beef?
However, WHY would they need significant security? It’s because the protestors could wreak havoc and possibly attack the speaker and his supporters. This would not be an issue if the protestors were peaceful, or simply had a counter-event or didn’t go to the talk. A group should never be afraid to invite a controversial speaker because the protestors might be violent. If they are, they should be arrested or suspended. (As I recall, some of the protestors of Murray’s last talk were sanctioned by the College, but their punishment was never revealed.) And no group should be the costs of inviting a speaker, or at least the costs should be equalized among student groups.
In the end, because I don’t know Murray’s work or the topic of his prospective talk, I can’t judge the wisdom of inviting him. But it least it will be a test of whether Middlebury truly tolerates free speech, and whether the students and faculty have grown up. Judging by the letter above, they have a ways to go.
I’ll end with a comment made on the article by one writer:
I have a lot of respect for Murray.
I think his analysis in “Coming Apart” that American society is diverging into groups that might as well live in different countries because they have no shared culture, interests or even much social interaction is correct.
I read the Bell Curve around ’95 and also found it very interesting.
I think because many liberals are very aware of present and past injustices (for good reason) they want to believe that people are generally equal in intellectual ability and that environmental inequality is responsible for different outcomes.
Because most middle class liberals do not have direct experience with people less fortunate, they project their liberal sensibilities onto the poor, empathy is philosophical and abstract, hiding a sense of guilt on having won the lottery of life.
As I understand Murray, he argues that working class people deserves respect and society should have realistic policies that provides jobs and facilitate stable families and social structures.
Murray is an intelligent social scientist with nuanced ideas, he might be wrong on some points but he is not a racist and is worth listening too.
The Bell Curve is most assuredly wrong about IQ and race and horribly biased, as is made emminently clear in the book, The Bell Curve Debate (Jacoby, Russell; Glauberman, Naomi, eds. (1995). The Bell Curve Debate: History, Documents, Opinions. New York: Times Books. ISBN 0-8129-2587-4. LCCN 95003797). For one thing, Murray and Herrnstein correctly acknowledge that standard IQ tests do not discriminate with respect to gender. But it is why they fail to do so that is the key point: the tests were constructed not to discriminate males from females on IQ. They just as easily could be so constructed to eliminate racial differences, but routinely do not. One does not have think very hard for the likely reason why not.
“The Bell Curve is most assuredly wrong about IQ”
Wrong it what sense?
1) You reject the observation that groups like Asians, Whites, Ashkenazi Jews, African Americans etc have important differences in mean IQ?
2) You reject the validity of IQ tests?
3) You accept the above but reject the hypothesis that it is mainly due to genetic factors?
If you believe point 3: that environmental factors accounts for most of the IQ differences (culture, nutrition, parasites, poverty, war etc) while acknowledging that genetics must play some role then I understand that point of view.
However, in principle there has to be genetic cognitive differences between populations (any metric; gender, ancestry, geography) large or small, else one has to discount human evolution.
Last point, the Bell Curve was not about “race differences” in IQ per se, it is the observation that in any society there is a significant number of individuals with low cognitive ability and the growing divide (due to the modern economy) between them and the “Cognitive Elite” and the social implications.
Interesting point about “Race and IQ”
Apparently the 15 point IQ gap between African Americans and the general US population have not significantly narrowed since the book was published.
However I read somewhere that recent black immigrants from West Africa and the Caribbean score above the national IQ (100) and also perform better than the average american on other metrics such as education and average income. (and are also socially more stable)
That gives weight to Thomas Sowell argument that group culture is a significant factor.
(Black immigrants work hard to succeed while African Americans are constantly told they are helpless victims of a racist culture)
“the tests were constructed not to discriminate males from females on IQ.”
Yes it was normalized somewhat, however the shape of the curve is significantly different between males and females (males score higher at the extremes) and there are also differences between the sub tests.
“They just as easily could be so constructed to eliminate racial differences”
Yes but then it will loose the predictive value to discriminate on cognitive ability.
Let me put it like this; It is well known that Ashkenazi Jews score very high on IQ tests and it is also a fact that they produced most of the Nobel laureates.
Are you proposing to “adjust” IQ tests to eliminate group differences?
Maybe if John von Neumann scores 115 on the “neutral test” it will make you happy!
To move from the top end of IQ to the bottom, you may be interested in ‘McNamara’s Morons’. More politely ‘Project 100,000’.
The US Military has had long experience in not recruiting men who test too low to turn into soldiers. IQ is a significant component of their tests.
At the height of the Viet Nam war, with casualties out-running recruitment, McNamara decided to lower the bar. It was a disaster. These poor men were killed at about three times the average rate. Etc.
You’ll find stuff on WikiP and elsewhere. This is an accessible and moving account:
Interesting, The Irish defense force also administer IQ tests for recruits, now I know why!
Sad.
What charms me most about de-platformers like this Faculty for an Inclusive Community is their hypochondria, incessantly moaning about the “psychological distress” that will be suffered if any speakers or writers are allowed to express wrongthink in public.
The old USSR used to generate posters of the revolution’s supporters: always workers and peasants, brandishing hammer and sickle, or the Red soldier with his Mosin M1891/30 rifle. We should have posters of the American new campus Left: these will show a fainting hypochondriac on a couch, reaching feebly for an advil or a prozac.
Looks like this time (per his twitter account) he was deplatformed by coronavirus
> Sadly, the College requires student organizations to “bear full responsibility for arranging and financing any Department of Public Safety Services that may be necessary in connection with controversial speakers.” That should not be the case, for it prevents groups from inviting the very speakers the students need to hear: controversial ones. Middlebury needs to ditch that rule immediately.
I strongly agree. The college is essentially weaponizing the Heckler’s Veto with this policy.
If it isn’t eliminated, I would love to see the sponsoring organization hire as security real police officers who are willing to physically evict disruptive protestors and arrest anyone committing vandalism or trespass. The Woke kids need to learn the difference between speech and violence.
I haven’t read the whole of The Bell Curve, either, but I did read the issue of The New Republic (back when it was edited by Andrew Sullivan) devoted to a lengthy excerpt, as well as the follow-up issue of TNR devoted to a rebuttal by academic experts.
Say what you will of its merits, the book generated some interesting discussion. And I’ve watched presentations by Murray on other topics on C-SPAN2’s Book TV. Those were interesting, too, even where I disagreed with every goddam word outta his mouth.
I’m guessing the same could have been said about his talk at Middlebury, too, whatever its topic, had he been permitted to give it.
Pity, that.
” . . . the event will cause many of us significant psychological distress, provoke in-fighting, generate bad publicity, potentially endanger members of our community . . . .”
You mean like faculty member Allison Stanger was endangered and injured by one or more hair-pulling and neck-wringing Middlebury students?