Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, March 10, and National Ranch Dressing Day—one of the condiments that is both popular and was invented during my lifetime. I find, though, that it smothers the taste of a salad, but to each their own. The Jewish holiday of Purim ends at sundown today. As are many of our holidays, it celebrates the salvation of the Jews from those determined to kill them. These holidays can be characterized as “We were threatened, but then we were okay; let’s eat!” For us secular Jews, it’s a day to eat the delicious pastry Hamantaschen, a triangular cookie-like thing filled with fruit jam (I prefer the traditional prune, though apricot is also good). Eat yours while they’re still being sold!

It’s also International Day of Awesomeness, in which you’re supposed to do something fun, International Bagpipe Day, Landline Telephone Day (yes, I still have one, though I don’t know why), and Pack Your Lunch Day (I have the makings of lunch at work). In the U.S. it’s Harriet Tubman Day, celebrating the birthday of the great abolitionist and runner of the Underground Railroad, who died on March 10, 1913. I’ve put a photo below of Tubman and some of the slaves she rescued.

News of the Day: The entire country of Italy is now on lockdown, with all sports events and outdoor gatherings canceled, schools closed, and travel of citizens restricted until April 3. Apparently you can still travel there as a foreigner, but, given the pandemic, I don’t know why one would want to.

Stuff that happened on March 10 includes:

1804 – Louisiana Purchase: In St. Louis, Missouri, a formal ceremony is conducted to transfer ownership of the Louisiana Territory from France to the United States.

1865 – Amy Spain, American slave, is executed for stealing from her owner; believed to have been the last legal execution of a female slave in America.

1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1922 – Mahatma Gandhi is arrested in India, tried for sedition, and sentenced to six years in prison, only to be released after nearly two years for an appendicitis operation.

1949 – Mildred Gillars (“Axis Sally“) is convicted of treason.

Gillars was in prison from 1949-1961. Here’s a short video history of her activities (she was the German equivalent of Tokyo Rose), featuring a bit of her broadcasts:

1969 – In Memphis, Tennessee, James Earl Ray pleads guilty to assassinating Martin Luther King, Jr. He later unsuccessfully attempts to recant. [Note below that it was his birthday.]

1970 – Vietnam War: Captain Ernest Medina is charged by the U.S. military with My Lai war crimes.

2000 – The Nasdaq Composite stock market index peaks at 5132.52, signaling the beginning of the end of the dot-com boom.

Now it’s the beginning of the end of something else.

Notables born on this day include:

1903 – Bix Beiderbecke, American cornet player, pianist, and composer (d. 1931)

1903 – Clare Boothe Luce, American playwright, journalist, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Italy (d. 1987)

1928 – James Earl Ray, American criminal; assassin of Martin Luther King Jr. (d. 1998)

1939 – Hugh Johnson, English author and critic

1940 – Chuck Norris, American actor, producer, and martial artist

1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer

1977 – Robin Thicke, American singer

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

Those who went the way of all flesh on March 10 include:

1682 – Jacob van Ruisdael, Dutch painter and etcher (b. 1628)

1913 – Harriet Tubman, American nurse and activist (b. 1820)

Here’s Tubman (left) standing with a group of slaves whom she rescued via the Underground Railroad:

1940 – Mikhail Bulgakov, Russian novelist and playwright (b. 1891)

1988 – Andy Gibb, Manx-Australian singer-songwriter and actor (b. 1958)

1998 – Lloyd Bridges, American actor and director (b. 1913)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron are approaching each other warily. They are not buddies, but neither do they hiss at each other, nor does Hili chase Szaron.

Hili: Szaron is sitting over there. A: And will you become friends with him? Hili: I don’t know yet.

In Polish:

Hili: Tam siedzi Szaron.

Ja: I co, zaprzyjaźnisz się z nim?

Hili: Jeszcze nie wiem.

And, in the same place in Dobrzyn, Szaron has now learned to jump on the window like Hili, calling attention to his presence! I’ve suggested that since Hili is the official editor of Listy, then Szaron should be appointed Security Guard.

. . . and the lad is getting ever tamer. Here’s a photo from Paulina with her caption:

Szaron: Stepwise domestication.

(Foto: Paulina)