Well, Honey is still here, and is the dominant duck in the pond, able to drive away all other hens and drakes within her feeding radius:
The problem is that there are too many ducks. While there were three drakes and three hens a few days ago, now there are eight hens and thirteen drakes! In view of this crowding, which causes fights, quacking, and flights, I’ve decided to take action.
From now on I’ll feed only Honey until most of the ducks have escaped the pandemonium—and I fervently hope they will. I can identify Honey not just by her bill, but by her dominant behavior, and at lunchtime today she was the only duck who got fed. (I toss a little food just within a foot of her, and she drives off the interlopers. Then I toss more food until she’s had a meal.) This may be unfair to the other hens (I don’t care about the drakes, who have done their job and should leave), but I can’t handle eight broods in the pond this spring!
My guess is that they’ll thin out as the weather warms and they can go further north.
I think that’s right.
Told ya. And it’s just the beginning! Good grief! Look what your love of a duck hath wrought. I shouldn’t laugh because it is a serious problem, no laughing matter, but I just can’t help quacking up.
Hope your solution works. Otherwise, contact The Donald (not the duck) — he, and only he knows how to keep illegals out.
🦆🦆🦆🤣🤣🤣🤣
To be fair, Orwell got there first:
“Some ducks are more equal than others”
(in his early draft, “Duck Farm”).
Also the notion of carrying capacity in population biology. In this case PCC(E)’s capacity re carrying duck food.
I am guessing these must be offspring. Why else would twenty one ducks just happen to converge on Botany Pond?
In addition to feeding Honey only, you might also try your Supershooter water gun to discourage them from hanging around.
I don’t break out the Big Guns until there’s real trouble. First I want them to leave on their own, and I don’t want to scare ALL the hens away. . .
I really enjoy the duck updates and pictures please keep them coming.
Feed Honey. The others will ‘keep as they are’.
I envision a secret facebook (or rather beakbook) group. “Visit Botany Pond for good noms.”
Get your ducks in a row?
I don’t remember from previous seasons, but maybe right now some of them were in the same migrating group, and they are merely laying over for a bit before flying on to their summer homes.
Honey…is the dominant duck in the pond.
Honey is the matriarch of Botany Pond and all her descendants know it.
An embarrassment of riches, as it were.
Good to see our gal Honey lettin’ those other ducks around Botany Pond know what’s what.
Oh, so your gonna do an Obamacare “death panel” FEMA-camp number on ’em, huh? 🙂
🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆
That’s a lot of drakes!
Why don’t you mark her to tell if it’s her when she comes back? too much trouble?
You are the Sorcerer’s Apprentice! The more hens and chicks you feed, the more you will have returning next year. Soon you won’t be able to see the surface of the pond!
“Too Many Ducks!”
You’ve found the title for a new children’s book.
Well, could it be that you may be disturbing the natural order of “duck life” at Botany Pond by artificially providing food for the duck broods- enabling an overpopulation??? Good luck correcting the situation🤦♂️
Oh, please, give me a break. The “natural order of duck life” used to include a lot of mortality.
In the past four years, we’ve had almost no mortality. Do not make snarky comments like this any more.
There’s not one iota of kindness or understanding in your comment, and, frankly, I’m getting tired of this kind of discourse.