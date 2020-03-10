Well, Honey is still here, and is the dominant duck in the pond, able to drive away all other hens and drakes within her feeding radius:

The problem is that there are too many ducks. While there were three drakes and three hens a few days ago, now there are eight hens and thirteen drakes! In view of this crowding, which causes fights, quacking, and flights, I’ve decided to take action.

From now on I’ll feed only Honey until most of the ducks have escaped the pandemonium—and I fervently hope they will. I can identify Honey not just by her bill, but by her dominant behavior, and at lunchtime today she was the only duck who got fed. (I toss a little food just within a foot of her, and she drives off the interlopers. Then I toss more food until she’s had a meal.) This may be unfair to the other hens (I don’t care about the drakes, who have done their job and should leave), but I can’t handle eight broods in the pond this spring!