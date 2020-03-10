Italian journalist decries suspension of church services during coronavirus epidemic

But for believers, religion is a fundamental source of spiritual healing and hope. It’s a remedy against despair, providing psychological and emotional support that is an integral part of well-being. (It’s also an antidote to loneliness, which several medical experts point to as one of the most worrisome public health issues of our time.)

Then the kvetching. While the only rational view of what to do in such an epidemic is to ban gatherings of any sort, including religious ones—for public need and safety takes precedence over the sociality of believers, the author comes close to saying that no, the rights of the faithful to come together should be supported. Have a gander:

At a deeper level, religion, for worshipers, is the ultimate source of meaning. The most profound claim of every religion is to make sense of the whole of existence, including, and perhaps especially, circumstances marked by suffering and tribulation. Take such claims seriously enough, and even physical health, when it is devoid of greater purpose, starts to look like a hollow value. The history of religions is full of believers who risked their lives to defend their freedom of worship against some sort of authority. After the Roman emperor Diocletian prohibited Christians from gathering for worship, some of them were caught celebrating Mass in the town of Abitinae, in present-day Tunisia. They were tortured and eventually killed. Asked why they violated the emperor’s command, one of them replied, “Without the Lord’s Day, we cannot live.”

Get that? Because Christians were thrown to the lions and tortured, then secular Italians should also be forced to risk their lives by allowing crowds to transmit the virus to others. What sense does that make?

In Italy, a traditionally Catholic country where only about 20 percent of the population attend weekly Mass, churches are being treated as providers of nonessential services, like movie theaters and concert halls. That has sparked intense reactions among some Catholics, who see the celebrations as particularly essential at a time when an invisible and pervasive menace strikes not just bodies but also souls, spreading panic and eroding social trust. What’s the difference between a handful of people gathering in a church, keeping safely at distance from one another, and groups meeting at restaurants, bars or riding the subway? The question is a practical one but hints at an underlying tension around religious freedom that the medical emergency is revamping.

I’ll tell you what the difference is. It’s not just a “handful” of people gathering in a church—in Italy it’s often hundreds or thousands, particularly in St. Peter’s Square when the Pope appears. And in a bar, if you choose to go, you can stay six feet away from the nearest person (a safe distance, we’re told), while in church you’re jammed in the pews right next to, behind, or in front of another worshiper. Besides, they didn’t suspend service during bombings in WWII:

The Catholic hierarchy readily complied with the Italian government’s decisions. Too readily, according to some. “The interruption of public worship has been welcomed by the Italian Church with some bureaucratic laziness,” wrote the church historian Alberto Melloni in the newspaper La Repubblica. The Episcopal Conference of Italy made a weak gesture of protest — in a statement it complained of a “highly restrictive” decree — but went no further. Some commentators have lamented that religious authorities didn’t try — or didn’t try hard enough — to reach a compromise that would allow celebrations to continue, perhaps complying with the sanitary regulations by, say, capping the numbers of participants or shorten celebrations by reducing them to their most essential elements. Critics of the decision noted that Mass in Italy was not suspended even during the bombings in World War II.

Yes, but you had a choice about going to church during the bombings, and those who didn’t go weren’t themselves at risk if a church were bombed. That’s not the situation with coronavirus, when infection of one believer by another can spread when they go out in public. Believers don’t just go to church and then quarantine themselves, you know.

Finally, Ferraresi wrings his hands one last time when he should be washing them:

The tension between physical health and spiritual comfort is in some ways an irreconcilable one — a dilemma in which acting to protect an indisputable value inevitably generates some sort of interior starvation. Nonetheless, there’s something sad about how this time around, the tension has barely been treated as something real, to be genuinely grappled with.

Well, maybe it’s sad for those who can’t go to church, but remember, they can watch services on television. And what’s the point of mourning something that’s a rational measure to protect public health? The rights of all Italian citizens, regardless of faith or no faith, supercede the “right” of believers to go to church. Ferraresi’s claim that “even physical health, when it is devoid of greater purpose, starts to look like a hollow value”, is simply hogwash, and a justification that regulations shouldn’t prohibit people from infecting others if they do so in God’s House.

The only parallel I can think of in America, and it’s a good one, is the exemption given to religious people for being vaccinated. As Wikipedia notes, every U.S. state save all states except Mississippi, California, West Virginia, Maine and New York allow their children to be exempted from vaccinations on religious grounds. While in most states those unvaccinated children won’t be allowed to attend public school, they still risk the health of others whom they encounter in non-school situations. This is another situation when, I believe, the good of the society supercedes the wishes of the religious. All children, unless they are immunocompromised or have some other conditions that makes vaccination a danger to them, should be required to be vaccinated, regardless of their faith.

Back in Italy, the state has made a wise choice. And desite Ferraresi’s beefing, maybe some good will come out of this: believers will realize that they don’t really need the Church to provide their “ultimate source of meaning”