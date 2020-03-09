Monday: Hili dialogue

Note: PCC(E)—formerly Chat de Plafond—is a bit ill today (or, as they say in the UK, “poorly”): not coronavirus, but some bug that’s going to keep me resting for a day or so. I’ve prepared this Hili in advance, as I usually do, but posting today will be light. Matthew, however, has promised to contribute a swell science post on odor, flies, and the insects’ sense of smell.

Also, I’m told by a duck expert that the female mallards quacking in the pond yesterday were trying to establish territories. This, I’m told, is indicated by the head bob that follows the bout of quacking (you can see it at 0:13 in the video from yesterday’s post. We’re breaking in a new Duck Farmer today as well.

_______________

It’s Monday, March 9, 2020, and and double food holiday: National Meatball Day and National Crab Day. I haven’t had a meatball in ages, though I’ve had a matzo ball. It’s also Commonwealth Day, celebrating the former British Empire, Joe Franklin Day, commemorating the New York t.v. and radio personality born on this day in 1926, Barbie Day (the anorexic doll made her debut on March 9, 1959), and, most important, Fill Our Staplers Day. You might be down to your last few staples, and do you even have a backup supply?

Stuff that happened on Marc 9 includes:

1566 – David Rizzio, private secretary to Mary, Queen of Scots, is murdered in the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland.

1776 – The Wealth of Nations by Scottish economist and philosopher Adam Smith is published.

by Scottish economist and philosopher Adam Smith is published. 1841 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in the United States v. The Amistad case that captive Africans who had seized control of the ship carrying them had been taken into slavery illegally.

case that captive Africans who had seized control of the ship carrying them had been taken into slavery illegally. 1933 – Great Depression: President Franklin D. Roosevelt submits the Emergency Banking Act to Congress, the first of his New Deal policies.

1954 – McCarthyism: CBS television broadcasts the See It Now episode, “A Report on Senator Joseph McCarthy“, produced by Fred Friendly.

I can’t find the whole video of this episode, but here’s the last three minutes of Edward R. Murrow going after McCarthy. This is the television episode that in fact spelled the end of McCarthy’s witch-hunting career. Murrow was so eloquent! (In 2005, this episode was made into a very good movie, “Good Night and Good Luck,” directed by George Clooney.)

1959 – The Barbie doll makes its debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.

Here’s the very first Barbie. The neck looks a little long. . . .

Finally:

2011 – Space Shuttle Discovery makes its final landing after 39 flights.

Notables born on this day include:

1892 – Vita Sackville-West, English author, poet, and gardener (d. 1962)

1910 – Samuel Barber, American pianist and composer (d. 1981)

1918 – George Lincoln Rockwell, American sailor and politician, founded the American Nazi Party (d. 1967),

Rockwell, whose headquarters were not far from my childhood home In Arlington, Virginia, was assassinated by one of his own in 1967. A friend and I went to visit the headquarters of the Nazi Party when I was in junior high, and it took a lot of courage to go to that shabby house and knock on the door. But we wanted to say we’d done it. As expected, it was full of a bunch of bigots, though Rockwell wasn’t in. We left with a bunch of racist and anti-Semitic propaganda. Here’s a photo from Wikipedia:

George Lincoln Rockwell (far right) with American Nazi party members, including assassin-to-be John Patler (to the left), and their Volkswagen hate bus in Virginia, 1961.

1918 – Mickey Spillane, American crime novelist (d. 2006)

1934 – Yuri Gagarin, Russian colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1968)

Gagarin was the first human in outer space, completing one orbit of the Earth in April, 1961. Here’s a Soviet stamp honoring his achievement:

1943 – Bobby Fischer, American chess player and author (d. 2008)

1954 – Bobby Sands, PIRA volunteer; Irish republican politician (d. 1981)

1964 – Juliette Binoche, French actress

Those whose hearts stopped beating on March 9 include:

1566 – David Rizzio, Italian-Scottish courtier and politician (b. 1533)

1825 – Anna Laetitia Barbauld, English poet, author, and critic (b. 1743)

1847 – Mary Anning, English paleontologist (b. 1799)

1989 – Robert Mapplethorpe, American photographer (b. 1946)

You can see some of Mapplethorpe’s images on this Google Image search; many are erotic, and some were the subjects of famous censorship cases. Here’s a famous one of Patti Smith, with whom he lived from 1967-1972 (Mapplethorpe was gay, and died of AIDS.)

1994 – Charles Bukowski, American poet, novelist, and short story writer (b. 1920)

1997 – The Notorious B.I.G., American rapper, songwriter, and actor (b. 1972)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s cares are local rather than national or international. In fact, they’re limited to a single room in her house:

Hili: I’m going to check the news. A: On the computer? Hili: No, in the kitchen

In Polish:

Hili: Idę sprawdzić wiadomości.

Ja: W komputerze?

Hili: Nie, w kuchni.

From Jesus of the Day, we have what looks like an atheist area:

A stunning osprey photo from Wild and Wonderful:

From Jesus of the Day. Could some kind reader ascertain if this book really does exist?

Two Women’s Day tweets from Titania. She’s such a wag!

NOTE TO MOTHERS! On #InternationalWomensDay it is your responsibility to remind your daughters that no matter what they do in life, and no matter how much they achieve, they will *always* be oppressed. Understanding this is the key to their empowerment. — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) March 8, 2020

From reader Barry, a needy but adorable seal gets some underwater fusses:

On the face of it, one might not guess that it has been 50 million years since pinnipeds (seals et al.) evolutionarily split from other caniforms (dogs, etc.) during the Eocene. pic.twitter.com/KmsvEshw6G — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 7, 2020

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first depicts interspecific love in its many forms, and note the ducks! I think the guitar music (turn sound up) is by Django Reinhardt.

From Heather via Ann German. I hadn’t heard of this film; have you? (It’s not out yet.)

It's only the Opening and Opening Credits, but here is the first 2 min and 10 seconds of #UNFIT Much more on the film at https://t.co/o7GkPqlUg8. pic.twitter.com/fr5BKdG5Tc — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) February 17, 2020

Three tweets from Matthew. Look at this gorgeous gastropod!

The beautiful and mystical Platymma tweediei (fire snail) the largest endemic snail from the Peninsula of Malaysia. 📸 Maxs Lee pic.twitter.com/FbXIC3Dms2 — Sofía Martínez-Villalpando (@sofiabiologista) March 8, 2020

A shrew conga line. When I retweeted it, I said, “I sure hope one of them doesn’t lose hold.”

This is a mummy shrew and her whisker of baby shrews. Shrews have poor eyesight and these babies are nearly blind. To get about they form a conga. Each adorable animal biting the tail of the one in front. https://t.co/MxKpwg0q7Y pic.twitter.com/4S0KScdcps — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 7, 2020

This is only one of a gazillion reasons to want a cat!

I’ve never wanted a cat and then I saw this video and now I want a cat pic.twitter.com/sBVwjiIjGK — Oliver Sachgau (@sachgau) March 7, 2020

You MUST have the sound up on this one or you’ll miss the best part. This frog clearly doesn’t like fusses.