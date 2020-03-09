A sensible column by David Leonhardt

From occasionally reading his columns in the New York Times, I see that David Leonhardt’s political views are clearly liberal. I suspect he’s a Democrat, though a quick search didn’t turn up much about his political affiliation. But then again, do we always need to scrutinize someone’s ideology before we judge their assertions? I don’t think so, and that’s why, in my ignorance of his background, I’ll present his column in today’s NYT as a specimen of clear thinking about Democratic politics (click on the screenshot).

The point of the column is to chastise those Democrats who dismiss the idea that electability of a candidate shouldn’t count much—a view some readers here, and man journalists, have espoused—and that the ideological purity of a candidate—how much his or her views align with yours—is paramount. That, as I’ve said before, is a road to disaster, with the disaster being the re-election of Donald Trump. In many ways Leonhardt’s column echoes the views of James Carville that I discussed two weeks ago (Carville, too, was dismissed by many as an irrelevant old white man), views like these (from an interview in Vox; emphasis is mine):

Sean Illing So your complaint is basically that the party has tacked too far to the left? James Carville They’ve tacked off the damn radar screen. And look, I don’t consider myself a moderate or a centrist. I’m a liberal. But not everything has to be on the left-right continuum. I love Warren’s day care plan just like I love Booker’s baby bonds. That’s the kind of stuff our candidates should explain and define clearly and repeatedly for voters and not get diverted by whatever the hell is in the air that day. Here’s another stupid thing: Democrats talking about free college tuition or debt forgiveness. I’m not here to debate the idea. What I can tell you is that people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit. And you saw Warren confronted by an angry voter over this. It’s just not a winning message. The real argument here is that some people think there’s a real yearning for a left-wing revolution in this country, and if we just appeal to the people who feel that, we’ll grow and excite them and we’ll win. But there’s a word a lot of people hate that I love: politics. It means building coalitions to win elections. It means sometimes having to sit back and listen to what people think and framing your message accordingly. That’s all I care about. Right now the most important thing is getting this career criminal who’s stealing everything that isn’t nailed down out of the White House. We can’t do anything for anyone if we don’t start there and then acquire more power.

And that’s Leonhardt’s message as well. While he notes that many non-“progressive” Democrats do adhere to some progressive views of candidates like Sanders and the now-defunct Warren (e.g., gun control, healthcare reform, abortion provisions, and so on), they don’t buy the whole idealistic platform.

And I remind you what else Carville said:

Mayor Pete has to demonstrate over the course of a campaign that he can excite and motivate arguably the most important constituents in the Democratic Party: African Americans. These voters are a hell of a lot more important than a bunch of 25-year-olds shouting everyone down on Twitter.

If you think otherwise, you’re bucking for another four years of insanity in the White House. Not only that, but those 25-year-old Twitterheads didn’t even turn out to vote!

But let me get to Leonhardt’s piece. As I’m ill, I’ll just give a few quotes, tell you I agree with them, and then let you comment.

The biggest lesson is simply this: The American left doesn’t care enough about winning. It’s an old problem, one that has long undermined left-wing movements in this country. They have often prioritized purity over victory. They wouldn’t necessarily put it these terms, but they have chosen to lose on their terms rather than win with compromise. . . .You can see this pattern today in the ways that many progressive activists misread public opinion. Their answer to almost every question of political strategy is to insist that Americans are a profoundly progressive people who haven’t yet been inspired to vote the way they think. The way to win, these progressives claim, is to go left, always. Immigration? Most Americans want more of it. Abortion? This is a pro-choice country. Fracking? People now understand its downsides. Strict gun control? Affirmative action? A wealth tax? Free college? Medicare for all? Widely available marijuana? Americans want it all, activists claim. This belief helps explain why so many 2020 candidates hoping to win the progressive vote — including Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris — embraced ideas like a ban on fracking and the decriminalization of the border. The left persuaded itself that those policies were both morally righteous and politically savvy. To reject any one of them was to risk being labeled a neoliberal sellout. . . . By designing campaign strategies for the America they want, rather than the one that exists, progressives have done a favor to their political opponents. They have refused to make tactical retreats, which is why they keep losing. . . . I realize that political compromise usually feels unpleasant. But I’d ask: How does losing feel? And Leonhard’s recommendations? First, don’t become PINOs (progressives in name only). Decide on a few core ways in which you think moderate Democrats are wrong, and stake out different positions. This one I’m not completely sure about. If you think moderate Democrats are wrong in wanting sensible restrictions on abortion, or in opposing mandatory government medical care, you’re on the Losing Wagon. His other two recommendations are better: Second, stop believing your own spin. Analyze public opinion objectively. Acknowledge when a progressive position brings electoral costs. Finally, start testing some new political strategies. A single break with orthodoxy can send a larger signal. It can make a candidate look flexible, open-minded, less partisan and more respectful of people with different views.

Finally, Leonhardt brings up the idea of a really important bloc of Democratic voters, one that doesn’t much align with the policies of Sanders or Warren:

As luck would have it, the Democratic Party has a loyal group of voters who, though hardly monolithic, tend to be more pragmatic and less wishful than progressive activists. They also tend to be culturally moderate, as many swing voters are. This group, of course, is black voters, especially those middle-aged and older. They just swung the 2020 nomination away from Sanders and toward Biden. Until progressives figure out how to do better with black voters, they are going to have a hard time winning. And the same strategies that will help progressives win more black voters in the primaries are also likely to win over more swing voters in a general election. There’s nary a word in this column I disagree with. And there’s no doubt that African-American voters will be swayed more by Biden than by Sanders. You may say that they shouldn’t feel that way, but again, “How does losing feel?” Look, I’m no more a fan of Biden than are most other Democrats, and I’ll hold my nose when voting for him in November, just as I did when choosing him over Sanders (even more of a stinker) when voting last week. But we have to face facts, and the facts are that if you want a Democrat who can beat Trump, you have just one choice now. Embrace an untrammeled purity at your own risk, and then realize that this kind of wokeness can hand the White House (and maybe the House of Representatives) right back to the Republicans.