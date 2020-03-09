A sensible column by David Leonhardt

From occasionally reading his columns in the New York Times, I see that David Leonhardt’s political views are clearly liberal. I suspect he’s a Democrat, though a quick search didn’t turn up much about his political affiliation. But then again, do we always need to scrutinize someone’s ideology before we judge their assertions? I don’t think so, and that’s why, in my ignorance of his background, I’ll present his column in today’s NYT as a specimen of clear thinking about Democratic politics (click on the screenshot).
The point of the column is to chastise those Democrats who dismiss the idea that electability of a candidate shouldn’t count much—a view some readers here, and man journalists, have espoused—and that the ideological purity of a candidate—how much his or her views align with yours—is paramount. That, as I’ve said before, is a road to disaster, with the disaster being the re-election of Donald Trump. In many ways Leonhardt’s column echoes the views of James Carville that I discussed two weeks ago (Carville, too, was dismissed by many as an irrelevant old white man), views like these (from an interview in Vox; emphasis is mine):
Sean Illing
So your complaint is basically that the party has tacked too far to the left?
James Carville
They’ve tacked off the damn radar screen. And look, I don’t consider myself a moderate or a centrist. I’m a liberal. But not everything has to be on the left-right continuum. I love Warren’s day care plan just like I love Booker’s baby bonds. That’s the kind of stuff our candidates should explain and define clearly and repeatedly for voters and not get diverted by whatever the hell is in the air that day.
Here’s another stupid thing: Democrats talking about free college tuition or debt forgiveness. I’m not here to debate the idea. What I can tell you is that people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit. And you saw Warren confronted by an angry voter over this. It’s just not a winning message.
The real argument here is that some people think there’s a real yearning for a left-wing revolution in this country, and if we just appeal to the people who feel that, we’ll grow and excite them and we’ll win. But there’s a word a lot of people hate that I love: politics. It means building coalitions to win elections. It means sometimes having to sit back and listen to what people think and framing your message accordingly.
That’s all I care about. Right now the most important thing is getting this career criminal who’s stealing everything that isn’t nailed down out of the White House. We can’t do anything for anyone if we don’t start there and then acquire more power.
And that’s Leonhardt’s message as well. While he notes that many non-“progressive” Democrats do adhere to some progressive views of candidates like Sanders and the now-defunct Warren (e.g., gun control, healthcare reform, abortion provisions, and so on), they don’t buy the whole idealistic platform.
And I remind you what else Carville said:
Mayor Pete has to demonstrate over the course of a campaign that he can excite and motivate arguably the most important constituents in the Democratic Party: African Americans. These voters are a hell of a lot more important than a bunch of 25-year-olds shouting everyone down on Twitter.
If you think otherwise, you’re bucking for another four years of insanity in the White House. Not only that, but those 25-year-old Twitterheads didn’t even turn out to vote!
But let me get to Leonhardt’s piece. As I’m ill, I’ll just give a few quotes, tell you I agree with them, and then let you comment.
The biggest lesson is simply this: The American left doesn’t care enough about winning.
It’s an old problem, one that has long undermined left-wing movements in this country. They have often prioritized purity over victory. They wouldn’t necessarily put it these terms, but they have chosen to lose on their terms rather than win with compromise.
. . .You can see this pattern today in the ways that many progressive activists misread public opinion. Their answer to almost every question of political strategy is to insist that Americans are a profoundly progressive people who haven’t yet been inspired to vote the way they think. The way to win, these progressives claim, is to go left, always.
Immigration? Most Americans want more of it. Abortion? This is a pro-choice country. Fracking? People now understand its downsides. Strict gun control? Affirmative action? A wealth tax? Free college? Medicare for all? Widely available marijuana? Americans want it all, activists claim.
This belief helps explain why so many 2020 candidates hoping to win the progressive vote — including Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris — embraced ideas like a ban on fracking and the decriminalization of the border. The left persuaded itself that those policies were both morally righteous and politically savvy. To reject any one of them was to risk being labeled a neoliberal sellout.
. . . By designing campaign strategies for the America they want, rather than the one that exists, progressives have done a favor to their political opponents. They have refused to make tactical retreats, which is why they keep losing.
. . . I realize that political compromise usually feels unpleasant. But I’d ask: How does losing feel?
And Leonhard’s recommendations?
First, don’t become PINOs (progressives in name only). Decide on a few core ways in which you think moderate Democrats are wrong, and stake out different positions.
This one I’m not completely sure about. If you think moderate Democrats are wrong in wanting sensible restrictions on abortion, or in opposing mandatory government medical care, you’re on the Losing Wagon. His other two recommendations are better:
Second, stop believing your own spin. Analyze public opinion objectively. Acknowledge when a progressive position brings electoral costs.
Finally, start testing some new political strategies. A single break with orthodoxy can send a larger signal. It can make a candidate look flexible, open-minded, less partisan and more respectful of people with different views.
Finally, Leonhardt brings up the idea of a really important bloc of Democratic voters, one that doesn’t much align with the policies of Sanders or Warren:
As luck would have it, the Democratic Party has a loyal group of voters who, though hardly monolithic, tend to be more pragmatic and less wishful than progressive activists. They also tend to be culturally moderate, as many swing voters are.
This group, of course, is black voters, especially those middle-aged and older. They just swung the 2020 nomination away from Sanders and toward Biden. Until progressives figure out how to do better with black voters, they are going to have a hard time winning. And the same strategies that will help progressives win more black voters in the primaries are also likely to win over more swing voters in a general election.
There’s nary a word in this column I disagree with. And there’s no doubt that African-American voters will be swayed more by Biden than by Sanders. You may say that they shouldn’t feel that way, but again, “How does losing feel?”
Look, I’m no more a fan of Biden than are most other Democrats, and I’ll hold my nose when voting for him in November, just as I did when choosing him over Sanders (even more of a stinker) when voting last week. But we have to face facts, and the facts are that if you want a Democrat who can beat Trump, you have just one choice now. Embrace an untrammeled purity at your own risk, and then realize that this kind of wokeness can hand the White House (and maybe the House of Representatives) right back to the Republicans.
I’ve been having much this same conversation with my progressive friends and family. They too quickly think that I’m shifting to the right. I’m not. I’m just frustrated by “my side” fucking up the best shot at success that we’ve had in my lifetime.
The UK Labour Party under Corbyn has had a similar problem of mistaking the fervent support of activists for wider support amongst the electorate. Despite him losing two elections on the trot there are still Corbynistas who think he and his ideas are electable. The Corbyn faction continue to say that in the last election ‘they won the argument’ but meanwhile the Tories are making hay and ensconced in government with a huge majority that allows them to pretty much govern as they please.
Having said this there is a tricky challenge for anyone wishing to pursue radical policies. If they are too cautious about sticking with ‘electable’ policy proposals there will never be any change away from the status quo. Medicare for all and gun control are examples of issues where they may be huge challenges in getting enough people to vote for them but are nevertheless worthwhile policy objectives. Somehow the left has to find a way to make the case effectively. One answer, of course, is not to bundle them up with every other conceivable social policy however impractical or dubious they may be.
I thought Brian Cox (the acting great, not the boyish physicist) had an interesting take on some of these same topics as the special guest on Bill Maher’s Real Time this past Friday.
Cox, who’s from Scotland and holds dual US and UK citizenship, identifies as a socialist (or maybe a social democrat or democratic socialist; he seemed to be using these terms almost interchangeably). He offered some incisive comments, I thought, about Trump and BoJo and Brexit and the interrelationships between them, and with the 2020 US presidential election, and about the shortcomings of Jeremy Corbyn (although I was disappointed by his unfortunate failure to mention Corbyn’s ugly anti-Semitism):
Regarding medical care such as medicare for all, I think the gist of the complaints by more moderate democrats against more radical candidates such as Bernie is not so much the final destination but rather the way they campaign for it. Stating outright that he’s going to institute mandatory MFA and ban private insurance simply doesn’t appeal to as many people as Bernie thought it would, even among demographics who would greatly benefit from it.
It is an extremely common view in the US that socializing large markets like health care is a bad idea. Views range from it being outright evil to a more mild “it probably couldn’t work here.” So, instead of campaigning as Bernie has, be politically savvy about it. Be realistic in how best to get the most people to vote for you. Don’t tell them everything about your plan. Tell them things about they will probably be positive about and avoid things about it that are likely to turn them off. If you can get yourself elected, then you can pursue your plan. Then all those people that have been voting against their own best interests because of the ideological views they’ve been indoctrinated to will begin to benefit from it. And then they’ll like it.
For example. All those conservative folks in southern states that wanted Obamacare repealed, but were just thrilled with the new ACA program. Many of them had no idea that the two were one and the same because the RP propaganda machine had been that effective. And these people expressed their love of certain aspects of the ACA so much that nearly all of the RP politicians campaigning in 2018 changed their ads within 24 to 48 hours of a poll showing that love made headlines. It was pathetic. One day they are all talking about repealing Obamacare in their ads and the very next day they’ve all got a new ad out in which they talk about how they’ve always worked so hard to make sure health insurers can’t deny them due to preexisting conditions! I can’t for the life of me understand why Democrats in general didn’t then, and aren’t now hilighting this episode and all of the other ones like it. They should be telling this story all the time, pounding on it. All these Democratic candidates should have talked about this and similar episodes in every single debate. As should the press of course. But these days that would be asking to much of them.
I would venture many Bernie supporters are sincerely considering electability as the top priority and are strongly disagreeing that Biden can win. Their argument (and mine) is that Bernie has good politics *and* is the most electable, given the continuing anti-establishment mood in the country. I am dubious that Soviet-related smears are all that effective due to their superficiality. His perception as pro-open borders is certainly a liability, I agree. On the other hand, Biden has to defend himself against (1) his record attacking social security, (2) voting for the Iraq war, (3) NAFTA, (4) widespread mocking of his speech-related gaffes, (5) personal attacks on his family related to allegations of corruption. That makes the general election eerily reminiscient of 2016. I am scared to death of a 2016 replay, given the ticking clock on climate action.
I’m not sure why the column mocks the idea that majorities of Americans back M4A, free public college, student debt relief, and legal marijuana. An internet search will find no shortage of polls where those positions do win out (there are many conflicting polls as well). Legalizing marijuana is the most popular of those positions, as I think it is hovering consistently around 2/3rds for the last few years, often with majority support even among Republicans. The idea that most Americans reject social democracy is not obvious; arguably that is what “make america great again” is really appealing to – the postwar social contract.
I was thinking along these lines a few months ago, but lately I’ve changed my thinking. My wife’s family has some quite conservative members. I think about 4 or 5 would never ever vote for Sanders, not even while holding their noses. At least 3 of them would likely vote for Biden even though they probably voted for tRump in 2016. They understand tRump is crazy and they’d all like to be rid of him, but they are constrained by Sanders approach. I think Sanders is less electable than Biden simply because there must be a big chunk of conservative voters who would like a reasonable alternative.
I mostly agree with this, but there is one thing I don’t understand. WHY are black Americans more supportive of Biden than of Sanders? Maybe some reader can explain this to us. Sanders was an early civil rights supporter and actively participated in civil rights protests. There are old photos of him being dragged off by the police. This guy deeply believes in equality and in poverty reduction. Biden is Mr status quo. Why do blacks prefer Biden?
The answer will depend on who you ask. Many Sanders supporters will respond with “because corporate media and billionaires…”. My own view is that black voters are particularly pragmatic and suspicious of self-proclaimed revolutionaries. As a minority they know that progress can only happen by making allies. Sanders and team aren’t noted for their ally-making abilities.
“Why do blacks prefer Biden?”
Why did up to 180 million eligible voters prefer Drumpf?
Why do so many prefer guns all over the damn place?
Why do 70% to 80% of USians believe in tribal religious superstitions?
Why do so many claim to believe in the moon landing conspiracy and a flat earth?
And decent non-bankrupting healthcare??
‘Inexplicable’ isn’t much of an answer, but I guess you are asking in the same spirit I am above, and not really expecting any good answer.
But hopefully many see Biden as a better chance to be rid of Drumpf, which seems the only good answer.
Well, the general answer to these questions is that the US is a religious and conservative country. It’s based on it’s history as a pioneering culture. There’s a lot of risk and challenge to opening up a new land. The process inculcates a sense of independence and self reliance. By comparison Europe is decadent (in the nicest possible sense of the term), and so is decades ahead of us in adjusting to modernity. Sociologists and anthropologists can fill in the details.
Adolph Reed and Willie Legette wrote about this in a recent column. Part of their answer is that the post-civil rights era saw the rise of a black political class that viewed themselves as brokers representing the interests of the black electorate. The bias of these leaders is to reject universal programs in favor of more explicitly race-specific remedies emphasizing entrepreneurship. And so even though many black voters favor the universalist elements of Sanders’ program (e.g. Medicare for All), the standing that such leaders have in their communities works to undermine support for class-based policy.
My theory is that it comes down to what they offer.
For the young black voter, Sanders is the better offer because what he’s fundamentally offering is a welfare state approach with a greater emphasis on full employment.
For your older black voter, Biden is offering a return to market neoliberalism, with its emphasis on lower inflation.
If you’re past the age of 45, you don’t want your assets to lose value, and Sanders isn’t really offering you all that much in exchange.
That doesn’t really change with race. In fact issues like gentrificaiton? If you’re old and you got a house in a neighbourhood that is gentrifying, you’re making a big profit on your property. It is only a real problem if you’re young.
The young black vote is much like the young white vote, they like Sanders, but voting requires taking the time to vote, and this age bracket has jobs and a lot of debt.
For the youth vote, the situation is reversed, in fact it is worse than that because the student crisis was partially Biden’s fault. I could see the youth actively sitting out the election with Biden as the candidate, while the older voters will likely hold their noses for Sanders.
Now the youth don’t normally vote. Or at least they don’t in great numbers, because everything is set up to reduce voter participation. The fact that voting day isn’t a public holiday, and the US doesn’t have paid leave for example, means voting actually costs money.
A lot of potential youth voters aren’t in a position to lose a day’s wages, and that’s election day. Primary days suffer the same issues, but more so because they aren’t as “big” as the big day itself.
So thanks to historic economic inequalities – you get a situation where Sanders is the less favoured candidate by the black population as a whole because his whole offer is geared to the young, broke and probably too busy to actually show up.
Perhaps it is simply because Biden rode shotgun for a black President for eight years.
It is the simplest and probably correct reason.
The problem with Leonhartd’s thinking is it is easy. Go after the far left and those awful campaign promises. Anyone can say those things and have many times. All the country really wants is moderation and democratic politics of Obama or Clinton. Sure and that is one of the reasons we have Trump. Those couple of democrats did nothing to slow down or stop where this country was heading. We started this disaster about the same time Reagan took out Carter and the economic direction has not changed since.
What might be nice would be for some candidate to explain how we got here, why we got here. Are we going to get this explanation from Biden or Sanders? Not going to happen. And even if the how and why is covered, What are you going to do about it now to make sure it does not go off the rails again. I would not stay up waiting for answers to any of this.
The biggest difference between Democrats and Republicans is that Republicans know what they want, fight for what they want, rally for candidates they like in the face of a media echo chamber declaring that person is unelectable, and then get him elected.
Dems can’t help themselves. They always make decisions strategically. They self-moderate. They won’t fight for anything too hard. When they lose, they declare that they’ll fight even less hard next time.
Almost always appreciate what Leonhardt has to say
I’ve been saying this for ages, especially since Trump was elected. People constantly say, “how can evangelicals vote for Trump when his personal life represents everything they claim to be against?” The answer is simple: they want to control the Supreme Court and their number one issue is abortion. Then you have other single or two-issue voters, like 2nd Amendment nuts. All of these people understand that, if they just vote Republican, they’re far more likely to get what they want.
If they have to vote for someone they don’t like, they’ll hold their nose and do it.
While certain Democrats sit out or threaten to sit out elections because they didn’t get their preferred candidate, Republican voters fall in line because they care more about winning. They’re just better at winning, and Dems better learn from.them before they lose the next election
The tendency of the Left to shoot itself in the foot is an old story. In the 1960s, we saw it in the young hot-dogs who imagined themselves to be the American branch of the Viet Cong, thus spectacularly undermining the movement against American intervention in Vietnam (as the 1972 election demonstrated unmistakeably). In 2000, the Green Party’s Nader campaign in Florida, handing the White House to the GOP, showed the same thing—and in 2016, at least in Michigan, Jill Stein probably repeated it. In the UK, the Labour Party has demonstrated it yet again recently.
It would be helpful to explore the social psychology of this repeated suicidal pattern.
An echo-chamber effect is obviously involved.
There is also a nearly biblical temptation to be part of a virtuous “saving remnant”. The contrarian John Nicholas Gray has this in mind when he writes that all Left-wing tendencies resemble millenarian Christianity.
“…young hot-dogs who imagined themselves to be the American branch of the Viet Cong…”
Yes, I remember a usually sensible friend, and even co-author, of mine one election earlier driving around Chicago in his Volks with a sign in the back” :
HO, HO, HO — Hubert H. Humphrey
It wasn’t Nixon, but there must have been some 3rd nutjob back then he voted for. I lived in Hyde Park for awhile just then, despite having a job to go back to up here.
I would not want to think of black voters as a monolith, so perhaps it is the older black voters who favor Biden over the progressives while, like other lefties, young voters just don’t bother to vote.
But I wonder…
Why would black voters favor Biden over a progressive? The progressive candidates seem far more focused on social issues.
The conventional explanation is Biden’s association with Obama, as his VP. Another explanation is PRAGMATISM—something learned the hard way by people who actually belong to a minority, as opposed to those who merely sanctify the idea of being “minoritized”. Finally, Biden’s enlisting of Representative Clyburn meant a lot, perhaps in terms of
actual future policy, as opposed to pie-in-the-sky rhetoric.