Sunday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on Sunday, March 8, 2019: National Peanut Cluster Day. If you’re not a fan of peanut clusters (I’m not), it’s also International Women’s Day, Check Your Batteries Day, National Proofreading Day (be sure to read over your emails before sending), and National Be Nasty Day, a day I disapprove of.
There’s a special Google Doodle for International Women’s Day, and if you click on the screenshot below, you’ll go to a one-minute video celebrating the day. The YouTube description:
Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle celebrates women coming together throughout the world—and generations—with a special animated video. The multilayered 3D paper mandala animation, illustrated by Oslo and London-based guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscrof from Makerie Studio and animated by Zurich-based guest animators Marion Willam & Daphne Abderhalden from DRASTIK GmbH, represents both the history of this powerful celebration and the significance it has for women across generations.
News of the day: Trump claims he’s a genius about coronavirus, for crying out loud! Is there no end to this man’s narcissism? (Don’t answer that.) Tweet courtesy of Matthew.
Matthew’s new book got a positive review in today’s (London) Times. Click on the screenshot (you’ll have to register if you don’t subscribe, but a limited number of articles are free. The money quote: the book is “sweeping and electrifyingly skeptical”.
And the Times Higher Ed called it “enthralling”. I told you to read it!
Stuff that happened on March 8 include:
- 1618 – Johannes Kepler discovers the third law of planetary motion.
I bet that you can’t name that third law, even if you can name the First and Second. (I couldn’t.)
- 1775 – An anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, publishes “African Slavery in America”, the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery.
- 1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.
- 1910 – French aviator Raymonde de Laroche becomes the first woman to receive a pilot’s license.
Here’s Laroche at the controls of a Voisin biplane. Sadly, she crashed and died in 1919 testing a new airplane. She was only 36:
- 1971 – The Fight of the Century between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali commences. Frazier wins in 15 rounds via unanimous decision.
If you’re into pugilism, here’s a 12-minute video of the fight’s highlight:
- 1974 – Charles de Gaulle Airport opens in Paris, France.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1841 – Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., American colonel, lawyer, and jurist (d. 1935)
- 1879 – Otto Hahn, German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)
- 1886 – Edward Calvin Kendall, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1972)
- 1931 – John McPhee, American author and educator
- 1937 – Richard Fariña, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 1966)
McPhee, now 89 and shown below, is still writing for The New Yorker. I’ve read many of his books and recommend them highly. (He reminds me a bit of my colleague Dave Jablonski.)
Those who took the Dirt Nap on March 8 include:
- 1869 – Hector Berlioz, French composer, conductor, and critic (b. 1803)
- 1930 – William Howard Taft, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 27th President of the United States (b. 1857)
Taft was a President of Size, weighing 340 pounds toward the end of his Presidency, though he subsequently went on a walking-oriented fitness regime. He’s also the only person who served as both President and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (his service on the court came after his Presidency).
- 1993 – Billy Eckstine, American trumpet player (b. 1914)
- 1999 – Joe DiMaggio, American baseball player and coach (b. 1914)
- 2016 – George Martin, English composer, conductor, and producer (b. 1926)
Here’s Eckstine and his orchestra with one of my favorites: “Without a Song.” (He did a better version, but it’s not on YouTube. Still, this one is very good.):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows that not only can she read, but she can count:
Hili: Two new molehills.A: How do you know?Hili: Yesterday there were 15 and today there are 17.
Hili: Dwa nowe kretowiska.
Ja: Skąd wiesz?
Hili: Wczoraj było 15, a dziś jest 17.
And here are Szaron and Hili in the same photo: They are wary of each other but not hostile, and there is no hissing:
Andrzej’s caption: Przełamujemy lody (“Breaking the ice”):
A cryptic owl from the Emporium of Unique and Wondrous Things:
From Jesus of the Day:
A cartoon from reader Bruce. I suppose it’s verboten to call these “sex reveal parties”.
From the ever-woke Titania. Apparently flying this flag—”Woman, noun, adult human female”, a dictionary definition—for International Women’s Day is something akin to a hate crime: a “transphobic dog whistle”. See the story here at the BBC. As you might guess, the flag was taken down.
A tweet from Rebecca Markert, a constitutional attorney at the Freedom from Religion Foundation
Ali Rizvi notes how Muslims are using prayer to ward off the viruses. But why did Allah inflict us with this thing in the first place?
More antibiological and ideological madness from Luana. This article, which I may read, claims that sexual dimorphism—the difference between male and female bodies—is actually produced by registering babies as “male” or “female” at birth. I wonder how they decide to register them!
From reader Barry, a misleading but informative photo.
A tweet from Heather Hastie, showing the dextrous badger Mr. Lumpy:
Tweets from Matthew, including this incredible video of a moose swimming in the water and grazing on underwater vegetation. Here Matthew joins the likes of Darwin, who saw the origin of whales in a bear swimming in the water and snapping at insects:
Remember that tree-inside-a-tree in which an artist/carver revived the younger version of a tree by carving around its rings? Here’s another view of the detail of that work:
Recording birth sex? Who remembers the ‘Machine that goes Ping’ sketch from Monty Python’s Meaning of Liff? “A little early to be imposing gender roles, don’t you think?” It was funny because it was ludicrous, yet now it is completely unfunny, serious VirtSig. Oh, well, we already eat ourselves to death like Mr Creosote – I wonder what will come true next?
I don’t disagree with the point you make but if you will excuse a little pedantry can I just clarify that the Monty Python film was called the Meaning of Life. The Meaning of Liff was a book published by Douglas Adams (he of Hitch-hikers Guide to the Galaxy fame) and John Lloyd in which they invented humorous definitions to apply to English place names. For example, if I recall correctly Uttoxeter was defined as “the electronic brain of a drinks vending machine that in effect allows it to make its own decisions”.
