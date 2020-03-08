Sunday: Hili dialogue

Do remember that last night the time changed to Daylight Savings Time in the U.S.: you should have set your clocks an hour forward before 2 a.m. today. If you haven’t, please do so immediately! This post will go up at 6:30 a.m.

Greetings on Sunday, March 8, 2019: National Peanut Cluster Day. If you’re not a fan of peanut clusters (I’m not), it’s also International Women’s Day, Check Your Batteries Day, National Proofreading Day (be sure to read over your emails before sending), and National Be Nasty Day, a day I disapprove of.

There’s a special Google Doodle for International Women’s Day, and if you click on the screenshot below, you’ll go to a one-minute video celebrating the day. The YouTube description:

Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle celebrates women coming together throughout the world—and generations—with a special animated video. The multilayered 3D paper mandala animation, illustrated by Oslo and London-based guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscrof from Makerie Studio and animated by Zurich-based guest animators Marion Willam & Daphne Abderhalden from DRASTIK GmbH, represents both the history of this powerful celebration and the significance it has for women across generations.

News of the day: Trump claims he’s a genius about coronavirus, for crying out loud! Is there no end to this man’s narcissism? (Don’t answer that.) Tweet courtesy of Matthew.

Trump: CDC "doctors say how do you know so much about this? Maybe I have a natural ability." pic.twitter.com/NUSJJL8SQJ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 6, 2020

Matthew’s new book got a positive review in today’s (London) Times. Click on the screenshot (you’ll have to register if you don’t subscribe, but a limited number of articles are free. The money quote: the book is “sweeping and electrifyingly skeptical”.

And the Times Higher Ed called it “enthralling”. I told you to read it!

If you can’t read either review, ask and ye shall have.

Stuff that happened on March 8 include:

I bet that you can’t name that third law, even if you can name the First and Second. (I couldn’t.)

1775 – An anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, publishes “African Slavery in America”, the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery.

1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.

1910 – French aviator Raymonde de Laroche becomes the first woman to receive a pilot’s license.

Here’s Laroche at the controls of a Voisin biplane. Sadly, she crashed and died in 1919 testing a new airplane. She was only 36:

1971 – The Fight of the Century between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali commences. Frazier wins in 15 rounds via unanimous decision.

If you’re into pugilism, here’s a 12-minute video of the fight’s highlight:

1974 – Charles de Gaulle Airport opens in Paris, France.

Notables born on this day include:

1841 – Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., American colonel, lawyer, and jurist (d. 1935)

1879 – Otto Hahn, German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1886 – Edward Calvin Kendall, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1972)

1931 – John McPhee, American author and educator

1937 – Richard Fariña, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 1966)

McPhee, now 89 and shown below, is still writing for The New Yorker. I’ve read many of his books and recommend them highly. (He reminds me a bit of my colleague Dave Jablonski.)

Those who took the Dirt Nap on March 8 include:

1869 – Hector Berlioz, French composer, conductor, and critic (b. 1803)

1930 – William Howard Taft, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 27th President of the United States (b. 1857)

Taft was a President of Size, weighing 340 pounds toward the end of his Presidency, though he subsequently went on a walking-oriented fitness regime. He’s also the only person who served as both President and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (his service on the court came after his Presidency).

1993 – Billy Eckstine, American trumpet player (b. 1914)

1999 – Joe DiMaggio, American baseball player and coach (b. 1914)

2016 – George Martin, English composer, conductor, and producer (b. 1926)

Here’s Eckstine and his orchestra with one of my favorites: “Without a Song.” (He did a better version, but it’s not on YouTube. Still, this one is very good.):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows that not only can she read, but she can count:

Hili: Two new molehills. A: How do you know? Hili: Yesterday there were 15 and today there are 17.

In Polish:

Hili: Dwa nowe kretowiska.

Ja: Skąd wiesz?

Hili: Wczoraj było 15, a dziś jest 17.

And here are Szaron and Hili in the same photo: They are wary of each other but not hostile, and there is no hissing:

Andrzej’s caption: Przełamujemy lody (“Breaking the ice”):

A cryptic owl from the Emporium of Unique and Wondrous Things:

From Jesus of the Day:

A cartoon from reader Bruce. I suppose it’s verboten to call these “sex reveal parties”.

From the ever-woke Titania. Apparently flying this flag—”Woman, noun, adult human female”, a dictionary definition—for International Women’s Day is something akin to a hate crime: a “transphobic dog whistle”. See the story here at the BBC. As you might guess, the flag was taken down.

YAAASSSS!!! 👏👏👊 A woman is *not*, and never has been, an “adult human female”. THIS 👏 IS 👏 WHY 👏 WE 👏 DO 👏 OUR 👏 ACTIVISMS 👏 pic.twitter.com/pw2AinPQV8 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) March 3, 2020

A tweet from Rebecca Markert, a constitutional attorney at the Freedom from Religion Foundation

Ali Rizvi notes how Muslims are using prayer to ward off the viruses. But why did Allah inflict us with this thing in the first place?

Be careful everyone don’t get infected with the Quranavirus https://t.co/YDW0sIOPHC — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) February 26, 2020

More antibiological and ideological madness from Luana. This article, which I may read, claims that sexual dimorphism—the difference between male and female bodies—is actually produced by registering babies as “male” or “female” at birth. I wonder how they decide to register them!

Article claims that observing and recording an infant's sex at birth is an "intrinsically violent" act. Absolute madness. https://t.co/lsr9qmLM86 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 25, 2020

From reader Barry, a misleading but informative photo.

Flamingo feeds on milk that looks like blood Red milk comes out of vesicle on the father's body

Father places his beak o mother's head until the milk reaches the mother's beak, then comes to drink the milk directly from there pic.twitter.com/4W5Dmd7Ya1 — ༻⋆≺ Martin 🏳️‍🌈 ≻⋆༺ (@KlatuBaradaNiko) February 23, 2020

A tweet from Heather Hastie, showing the dextrous badger Mr. Lumpy:

Little Humbug is the expert at flipping a biscuit 😍🐾🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/yjnPAHzKYk — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) February 16, 2020

Tweets from Matthew, including this incredible video of a moose swimming in the water and grazing on underwater vegetation. Here Matthew joins the likes of Darwin, who saw the origin of whales in a bear swimming in the water and snapping at insects:

And that, best beloved, is how the whale came to be. https://t.co/KPYLqPoTD5 — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) March 7, 2020

Remember that tree-inside-a-tree in which an artist/carver revived the younger version of a tree by carving around its rings? Here’s another view of the detail of that work:

That picture doesn't even hint at the scale of the work. Look! pic.twitter.com/vGD17WT8ed — Ed Finch (@MrEFinch) March 6, 2020