More odious words and phrases

It’s sunny outside, the ducks are being frisky, and I have no business trying to brain today. Here: enjoy three words and phrases I have grown to hate. It’s amazing that I rarely repeat these; I suppose that makes me a curmudgeon.  Click on the screenshots to see the source of these irritating usages.

The first one comes from HuffPost, which, according to the New York Times, has just lost its woke editor and is suffering, to my immense Schadenfreude, from layoffs and a loss of business.

1.) “Deets” for “details”. Get this straight: “Deets” is the name of Stephen Barnard’s dog, not an annoying contraction of “details”, like this one:

 

The only thing worse than “spilling the deets” is “spilling the tea”, another grating neologism (see here)

2.) “At first blush”. People who use this phrase, which can be easily and more clearly replaced by “at first glance” or “at first sight”, almost certainly don’t know where it came from. In fact, it has nothing to do with blushing. As Writing Explained explains:

Nowadays, blush is a verb used for the face turning red. However, in the past, blush had a secondary meaning, “to look or glance.” This definition is now obsolete, with the exception of this expression.

The word blush originated around the year 1300 in Middle English and came from the Old English word blyscan.

The origin of the full idiom at first blush in unknown. However, the earliest written record available to view online is in William Spurstowe’s The Wells of Salvation Opened, from the year 1655.

Got it? You’re using a medieval term that suggests something different from what you’re saying (the flushing of a face), and you don’t even know what it means.  Here’s the New York Times, of all places, using it just last year:

The phrase, like another loser—”sea change”—should be relegated to the circular file. (“Sea change” is simply a “big change”.)

3. “Apps” for “appetizers”. I saw this on t.v. last night: some restaurant chain was offering a 2-for-1 deal with two “apps”, two entrees (in the American sense) and desserts. I’d never heard “apps” used in this way before, but it took about a minute to find it, here on delish.com.  This is part of the “contraction mania” that has turned “family” into “fam” and, as above, “details” into “deets”.  It’s even more odious because “apps” has a completely different usage, as in “applications” for a computer. Somehow I don’t mind that nearly as much, because it seems more of a convenience than a way to act cool. (Don’t get me started on the hyperbolic use of “amazing”, which seems so ingrained that it’s here to stay.)

If you’re going to do this, why not use “fert” for “fertilizer” and “san” for “sanitizer”?

As always, you’re heartily invited to add your own linguistic bête noire in the comments.

49 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    These are some delightfully despicable ods.

    Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:08 pm | Permalink

    The first time I saw “apps” used at a restaurant I thought there was something I was supposed to download to my phone.

    Reply
  3. Jenny Haniver
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:10 pm | Permalink

    Indubitably the meaning of “blush” as in “at first blush” underwent a sea change.

    I wonder how long it will take before “san” and “fert” make it into the vernacular? Surely, it won’t be long. Such linguistic phenomena are in the zeitgeist.

    Reply
  4. Ken Pidcock
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:10 pm | Permalink

    So we shouldn’t use at first blush because we don’t realize that we’re using it correctly?

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 4:03 pm | Permalink

      Yes, exactly. As Orwell said, don’t use a phrase unless you understand what it means

      Reply
      • darwinwins
        Posted March 8, 2020 at 4:29 pm | Permalink

        Most of know what it means. Perhaps we do not know its etymology, but that is true for many words we use.

        Reply
      • phoffman56
        Posted March 8, 2020 at 7:14 pm | Permalink

        Then there was that famous Orwell essay entitled :

        Solving ‘Multiple’ ‘Issues’ ‘Going Forward’ Spraying Deets : How to avoid poisoning yourself by ‘walking that back’ wearing the tee-shirt on which is printed: Walker Backer Liar.

        Doesn’t DEET keep mosquitoes away?

        (Some of my bugbears are in quotes by the way.)

        Reply
  5. Karen Fierman
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:14 pm | Permalink

    “Thanks for coming on the show,” say the NPR (and other)news radio hosts.
    “Thank you for having me,” the guest replies.
    HOW SICK AM I OF BOTH THESE STATEMENTS.

    First: Most of the people interviewed are journalists, on the same station; or, they’re journalists from other media. WHY must they be THANKED? It’s their JOB, isn’t it?

    Second: Why doesn’t the interviewee just say, “You’re Welcome,” and be done with it?

    Lastly, an expert is interviewed about a major catastrophe (hurricane, tornado, epidemic, etc.), and THAT person says at the end, “It’s been a great pleasure.” REALLY? You found pleasure in offering your expertise about a hurricane (etc.)?

    Reply
    • Filippo
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 5:08 pm | Permalink

      Re: ‘“Thank you for having me,” the guest replies.’

      I also hear NPR hosts say, “I HAVE to ask you . . . .”

      Really? Just simply ask it.

      Why isn’t Scott Simons of “Saturday Weekend Edition” (one of “the old guard” and, in my view, a most worthy successor to Bob Edwards, Robert Siegal, Noah Adams, Linda Wertheimer – “old white men”?) the host of either “Morning Edition” or “All Things Considered”? Not sufficiently “edgy” or “cool” or “histrionic” or “relevant” enough?

      Reply
      • Karen Fiermank
        Posted March 8, 2020 at 6:15 pm | Permalink

        Yes, Scott Simon is, I guess, too old (67, not THAT old, really), too white, too male. NPR is looking to attract a younger, hipper audience,trying to be more inclusive. NOT that I think it’ll succeed in doing that, as younger people don’t listen to the radio anyway.

        Reply
    • Yakaru
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 6:58 pm | Permalink

      “Thanks for having me” makes me shudder too.

      Reply
  6. JezGrove
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:16 pm | Permalink

    These were all new to me – I’m hoping that I don’t encounter any of them again soon!

    Reply
  7. Liz
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:17 pm | Permalink

    I used to have so many of these. I don’t hate too many things anymore. I used to *hate* condiments. It was almost more like a neurotic paralyzingly fear in response to them. I despised them. I’m not like that now with them. The letter f used to be distasteful to me. There were so many grammar ones that I can’t even remember.

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:53 pm | Permalink

      All of that is phascinating, finding condiments distasteful, too.

      Reply
  8. uommibatto
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

    I also hate the term “sea change.”

    The word I am getting sick of hearing is “existential,” as in “global warming is an existential threat.” Beyond meaning the obvious – global warming is a threat to our very existence – it also has an extra soupcon (sorry, no cedilla) of worry, angst, and pretentiousness tossed in that I find annoying.

    Larry Smith

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:40 pm | Permalink

      “Sea change” dates back to Shakespeare’s The Tempest (1610/11). The problem with many phrases isn’t so much their meaning or usage as their ubiquity.

      Reply
      • darwinwins
        Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:56 pm | Permalink

        Agreed. Sea change is a wonderful term when it used correctly and judiciously to describe a profound transformation.

        Reply
    • MacPhee MT
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

      Here. I have extras. ç

      Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

      I’m not sure why there’s so much hostility to “sea change”. It’s use goes back to Shakespeare and has been employed by Dickens, Thoreau, and P.G. Wodehouse.

      Reply
  9. Douglas Swartzendruber
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:30 pm | Permalink

    Sorry not sorry. At least two major corporations are using this in their TV ad campaigns. I am not even sure what the point is. Apparently Demi Lovato

    Reply
  10. Douglas Swartzendruber
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:31 pm | Permalink

    wrong button – to continue Lovato has a song entitled Sorry Not Sorry, but I only know this because of a Google search – I didn’t bother listening to the song.

    Reply
  11. James Walker
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

    I haven’t seen that use of “app” before – I would be confused, moreso than I already am as a Canadian living in Australia, where “entrees” are (etymologically properly) appetizers, not the main course, as they are in North America.

    Reply
  12. mike cracraft
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    “thoughts and prayers” are right near the top.

    Reply
  13. normwalsh
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 3:55 pm | Permalink

    Most of this stuff is just fn lazy.

    Reply
  14. mirandaga
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 4:14 pm | Permalink

    “Sea change” is simply a ‘big change.'”

    As noted above, the original use of “sea-change” is from Shakespeare’s “The Tempest”:

    Full fathom five thy father lies:
    Of his bones are coral made:
    Those are pearls that were his eyes:
    Nothing of him that doth fade
    But doth suffer a sea-change
    Into something rich and strange

    This refers not to the size of the change (as big as the sea) but to the fact that the sea was the agent of the under-water transformation of the body of Ferdinand’s father. In modern usage the loss of the hyphen in “sea-change” eliminates the agency of the sea and therefore significantly changes the meaning.

    Reply
    • ThyroidPlanet
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 4:47 pm | Permalink

      I like to think of it as the crew of a giant ocean vessel might, when looking out at a tumultuous sea – or a calm sea – and expecting it to shift. Thus, they’d feel the force of the sea under their feet, as a profound influence on their journey…

      Reply
    • ThyroidPlanet
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 4:51 pm | Permalink

      Also thanks for posting the Shakespeare!

      Reply
    • ThyroidPlanet
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 4:53 pm | Permalink

      Sorry I just want to add

      “Sea-change” is, to me, a grand idea for a sunny Sunday afternoon… I don’t know why!… but it strangely satisfies… which is doubly strange because I’m averse to the term!…

      Reply
    • Filippo
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 5:16 pm | Permalink

      IIRC, John Rutter and his Cambridge Singers have recorded and attached to Shakespeare’s words a very nice melody.

      Reply
  15. Barry Lyons
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 4:19 pm | Permalink

    I can’t think of any beefs at the moment, but just the other day I wrote a tweet on my puzzlement over the phrase “the light went off in my head” (in the tweet I’m referring to Favilla’s book “A World Without Whom”):

    Reply
  16. d3zd3z
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 4:34 pm | Permalink

    With this trend to drop all but the first syllable of words, there are bound to be ambiguities.

    “With this trend to drop all but the first syl of words, there are bound to be ambis.” I guess I don’t use as many multi-syllable words as I thought.

    Reply
    • Filippo
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 5:18 pm | Permalink

      I wonder what a “guit” is. 😉

      Reply
  17. Roger
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 4:37 pm | Permalink

    Apps instead of programs. It makes me think my desktop is a mobile device. Desktop computers don’t get no respect any more.

    Reply
  18. Mark R.
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 4:58 pm | Permalink

    “I appreciate you,” or, contracted “‘preciate ya”.

    I’m hearing it more and more. I never hear, ‘I appreciate your help’, or ‘thanks, I appreciate it/that’. Why must we start appreciating the individual?

    Just yesterday I was at a self-checkout at the supermarket buying some hard cider. There were two people working in the area. A guy came over to acknowledge I was old enough and clear the screen so I could continue checking out; his fellow worker said, “thanks, I appreciate you.” What the hell?

    Reply
    • Roger
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 5:31 pm | Permalink

      A certain Croatian chess commentator says “enjoy” all the time instead of like or appreciate. As in, “I hope you guys enjoy that move” or “I really enjoy the comments.”

      Reply
  19. darwinwins
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 5:11 pm | Permalink

    One thing that that annoys me is when clerks in the stores ask me “Are you doing anything fun today?” I know it is just an attempt to be faux-friendly, but I want to answer “None of your business” or “I’m going to a funeral”.

    Reply
    • Filippo
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 5:21 pm | Permalink

      Or maybe, “I’m treating a carbuncle on one of my gluteals.”

      Reply
  20. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 5:12 pm | Permalink

    I’m pretty sure “apps” pre dates smartphones- so, flip phones – with buttons with schmutz on them.

    Reply
  21. Jenny Haniver
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 5:52 pm | Permalink

    A bit off topic but I just came across this: “A Dictionary of Archaic and Provincial Words, Obsolete Phrases, Proverbs, and Ancient Customs, from the Fourteenth Century,” 1846.
    https://www.forgottenbooks.com/en/readbook/DictionaryofArchaicandProvincialWords_10075356#8
    website with many fascinating forgotten books
    http://www.forgottenbooks.com/en

    I’d like to reintroduce some of these words.

    Reply
  22. Ken Kukec
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 5:58 pm | Permalink

    If you’re going to do this, why not use “fert” for “fertilizer” and “san” for “sanitizer”?

    Or “stats” for “statistics,” or “lab” for “laboratory,” or “meds” for “medicine” or “legit” for “legitimate”?

    I’m usually with you on these beefs, boss, but here we part ways. I think a tendency toward abbreviation of this sort comes as natural to the Queen’s English as novel forms of profanity.

    Reply
  23. Roo
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm | Permalink

    A new phrase I’ve heard recently on SNL, that I can’t find a definition for… “for the children”. Anyone know what that one means? From the context it seems like “I’m great at X and I’m showing off my skills for all of you who are newbies”, or something along those lines. Once it was “slay for the children”, once just “for the children” by itself.

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 6:17 pm | Permalink

      When teachers go out on strike, they never say it is because they want more money. Rather, they say “It is for the children.” Thus, “for the children” is used sardonically to make a selfish act sound altruistic. For example, if I buy myself an expensive item and my wife calls me on it, I’ll say “Oh, but it is for the children.”

      At least that is how I’ve heard it used.

      Reply
  24. Paul Topping
    Posted March 8, 2020 at 6:49 pm | Permalink

    I usually am ok with most of these “odious” phrases but “apps” for appetizers really ticks me off. It’s the kind of shortening someone in the restaurant industry would do, knowing full well that it represents a severely overloaded abbreviation and will cause confusion, however innocent and brief. It’s perfectly fine for a waiter to ask the kitchen, “How are those apps coming for table 3?” but when they are talking to patrons, I expect them to use “appetizer” out of respect.

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 6:54 pm | Permalink

      “Apps” is bad, but the baby talk “appies” is worse.

      Reply
    • Liz
      Posted March 8, 2020 at 7:13 pm | Permalink

      It’s worse when people say “appeteaser” instead of appetizer. Ha. It’s terrible.

      Reply
      • Paul Topping
        Posted March 8, 2020 at 7:18 pm | Permalink

        Is that when you order the appetizer but they forget to serve it? 😉

        Reply
        • Liz
          Posted March 8, 2020 at 7:35 pm | Permalink

          Whatever it is supposed to be, it’s awful.

          Reply

