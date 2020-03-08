More odious words and phrases

It’s sunny outside, the ducks are being frisky, and I have no business trying to brain today. Here: enjoy three words and phrases I have grown to hate. It’s amazing that I rarely repeat these; I suppose that makes me a curmudgeon. Click on the screenshots to see the source of these irritating usages.
The first one comes from HuffPost, which, according to the New York Times, has just lost its woke editor and is suffering, to my immense Schadenfreude, from layoffs and a loss of business.
1.) “Deets” for “details”. Get this straight: “Deets” is the name of Stephen Barnard’s dog, not an annoying contraction of “details”, like this one:
The only thing worse than “spilling the deets” is “spilling the tea”, another grating neologism (see here)
2.) “At first blush”. People who use this phrase, which can be easily and more clearly replaced by “at first glance” or “at first sight”, almost certainly don’t know where it came from. In fact, it has nothing to do with blushing. As Writing Explained explains:
Nowadays, blush is a verb used for the face turning red. However, in the past, blush had a secondary meaning, “to look or glance.” This definition is now obsolete, with the exception of this expression.
The word blush originated around the year 1300 in Middle English and came from the Old English word blyscan.
The origin of the full idiom at first blush in unknown. However, the earliest written record available to view online is in William Spurstowe’s The Wells of Salvation Opened, from the year 1655.
Got it? You’re using a medieval term that suggests something different from what you’re saying (the flushing of a face), and you don’t even know what it means. Here’s the New York Times, of all places, using it just last year:
The phrase, like another loser—”sea change”—should be relegated to the circular file. (“Sea change” is simply a “big change”.)
3. “Apps” for “appetizers”. I saw this on t.v. last night: some restaurant chain was offering a 2-for-1 deal with two “apps”, two entrees (in the American sense) and desserts. I’d never heard “apps” used in this way before, but it took about a minute to find it, here on delish.com. This is part of the “contraction mania” that has turned “family” into “fam” and, as above, “details” into “deets”. It’s even more odious because “apps” has a completely different usage, as in “applications” for a computer. Somehow I don’t mind that nearly as much, because it seems more of a convenience than a way to act cool. (Don’t get me started on the hyperbolic use of “amazing”, which seems so ingrained that it’s here to stay.)
If you’re going to do this, why not use “fert” for “fertilizer” and “san” for “sanitizer”?
As always, you’re heartily invited to add your own linguistic bête noire in the comments.
These are some delightfully despicable ods.
The first time I saw “apps” used at a restaurant I thought there was something I was supposed to download to my phone.
Indubitably the meaning of “blush” as in “at first blush” underwent a sea change.
I wonder how long it will take before “san” and “fert” make it into the vernacular? Surely, it won’t be long. Such linguistic phenomena are in the zeitgeist.
So we shouldn’t use at first blush because we don’t realize that we’re using it correctly?
Yes, exactly. As Orwell said, don’t use a phrase unless you understand what it means
Most of know what it means. Perhaps we do not know its etymology, but that is true for many words we use.
Then there was that famous Orwell essay entitled :
Solving ‘Multiple’ ‘Issues’ ‘Going Forward’ Spraying Deets : How to avoid poisoning yourself by ‘walking that back’ wearing the tee-shirt on which is printed: Walker Backer Liar.
Doesn’t DEET keep mosquitoes away?
(Some of my bugbears are in quotes by the way.)
“Thanks for coming on the show,” say the NPR (and other)news radio hosts.
“Thank you for having me,” the guest replies.
HOW SICK AM I OF BOTH THESE STATEMENTS.
First: Most of the people interviewed are journalists, on the same station; or, they’re journalists from other media. WHY must they be THANKED? It’s their JOB, isn’t it?
Second: Why doesn’t the interviewee just say, “You’re Welcome,” and be done with it?
Lastly, an expert is interviewed about a major catastrophe (hurricane, tornado, epidemic, etc.), and THAT person says at the end, “It’s been a great pleasure.” REALLY? You found pleasure in offering your expertise about a hurricane (etc.)?
Re: ‘“Thank you for having me,” the guest replies.’
I also hear NPR hosts say, “I HAVE to ask you . . . .”
Really? Just simply ask it.
Why isn’t Scott Simons of “Saturday Weekend Edition” (one of “the old guard” and, in my view, a most worthy successor to Bob Edwards, Robert Siegal, Noah Adams, Linda Wertheimer – “old white men”?) the host of either “Morning Edition” or “All Things Considered”? Not sufficiently “edgy” or “cool” or “histrionic” or “relevant” enough?
Yes, Scott Simon is, I guess, too old (67, not THAT old, really), too white, too male. NPR is looking to attract a younger, hipper audience,trying to be more inclusive. NOT that I think it’ll succeed in doing that, as younger people don’t listen to the radio anyway.
“Thanks for having me” makes me shudder too.
These were all new to me – I’m hoping that I don’t encounter any of them again soon!
I used to have so many of these. I don’t hate too many things anymore. I used to *hate* condiments. It was almost more like a neurotic paralyzingly fear in response to them. I despised them. I’m not like that now with them. The letter f used to be distasteful to me. There were so many grammar ones that I can’t even remember.
All of that is phascinating, finding condiments distasteful, too.
I also hate the term “sea change.”
The word I am getting sick of hearing is “existential,” as in “global warming is an existential threat.” Beyond meaning the obvious – global warming is a threat to our very existence – it also has an extra soupcon (sorry, no cedilla) of worry, angst, and pretentiousness tossed in that I find annoying.
Larry Smith
“Sea change” dates back to Shakespeare’s The Tempest (1610/11). The problem with many phrases isn’t so much their meaning or usage as their ubiquity.
Agreed. Sea change is a wonderful term when it used correctly and judiciously to describe a profound transformation.
Here. I have extras. ç
I’m not sure why there’s so much hostility to “sea change”. It’s use goes back to Shakespeare and has been employed by Dickens, Thoreau, and P.G. Wodehouse.
Sorry not sorry. At least two major corporations are using this in their TV ad campaigns. I am not even sure what the point is. Apparently Demi Lovato
wrong button – to continue Lovato has a song entitled Sorry Not Sorry, but I only know this because of a Google search – I didn’t bother listening to the song.
I haven’t seen that use of “app” before – I would be confused, moreso than I already am as a Canadian living in Australia, where “entrees” are (etymologically properly) appetizers, not the main course, as they are in North America.
“thoughts and prayers” are right near the top.
Most of this stuff is just fn lazy.
“Sea change” is simply a ‘big change.'”
As noted above, the original use of “sea-change” is from Shakespeare’s “The Tempest”:
Full fathom five thy father lies:
Of his bones are coral made:
Those are pearls that were his eyes:
Nothing of him that doth fade
But doth suffer a sea-change
Into something rich and strange
This refers not to the size of the change (as big as the sea) but to the fact that the sea was the agent of the under-water transformation of the body of Ferdinand’s father. In modern usage the loss of the hyphen in “sea-change” eliminates the agency of the sea and therefore significantly changes the meaning.
I like to think of it as the crew of a giant ocean vessel might, when looking out at a tumultuous sea – or a calm sea – and expecting it to shift. Thus, they’d feel the force of the sea under their feet, as a profound influence on their journey…
Also thanks for posting the Shakespeare!
Sorry I just want to add
“Sea-change” is, to me, a grand idea for a sunny Sunday afternoon… I don’t know why!… but it strangely satisfies… which is doubly strange because I’m averse to the term!…
IIRC, John Rutter and his Cambridge Singers have recorded and attached to Shakespeare’s words a very nice melody.
I can’t think of any beefs at the moment, but just the other day I wrote a tweet on my puzzlement over the phrase “the light went off in my head” (in the tweet I’m referring to Favilla’s book “A World Without Whom”):
With this trend to drop all but the first syllable of words, there are bound to be ambiguities.
“With this trend to drop all but the first syl of words, there are bound to be ambis.” I guess I don’t use as many multi-syllable words as I thought.
I wonder what a “guit” is. 😉
Apps instead of programs. It makes me think my desktop is a mobile device. Desktop computers don’t get no respect any more.
Yep.
“I appreciate you,” or, contracted “‘preciate ya”.
I’m hearing it more and more. I never hear, ‘I appreciate your help’, or ‘thanks, I appreciate it/that’. Why must we start appreciating the individual?
Just yesterday I was at a self-checkout at the supermarket buying some hard cider. There were two people working in the area. A guy came over to acknowledge I was old enough and clear the screen so I could continue checking out; his fellow worker said, “thanks, I appreciate you.” What the hell?
A certain Croatian chess commentator says “enjoy” all the time instead of like or appreciate. As in, “I hope you guys enjoy that move” or “I really enjoy the comments.”
One thing that that annoys me is when clerks in the stores ask me “Are you doing anything fun today?” I know it is just an attempt to be faux-friendly, but I want to answer “None of your business” or “I’m going to a funeral”.
Or maybe, “I’m treating a carbuncle on one of my gluteals.”
I’d be afraid they might ask for the deets.
I’m pretty sure “apps” pre dates smartphones- so, flip phones – with buttons with schmutz on them.
A bit off topic but I just came across this: “A Dictionary of Archaic and Provincial Words, Obsolete Phrases, Proverbs, and Ancient Customs, from the Fourteenth Century,” 1846.
https://www.forgottenbooks.com/en/readbook/DictionaryofArchaicandProvincialWords_10075356#8
website with many fascinating forgotten books
http://www.forgottenbooks.com/en
I’d like to reintroduce some of these words.
Or “stats” for “statistics,” or “lab” for “laboratory,” or “meds” for “medicine” or “legit” for “legitimate”?
I’m usually with you on these beefs, boss, but here we part ways. I think a tendency toward abbreviation of this sort comes as natural to the Queen’s English as novel forms of profanity.
A new phrase I’ve heard recently on SNL, that I can’t find a definition for… “for the children”. Anyone know what that one means? From the context it seems like “I’m great at X and I’m showing off my skills for all of you who are newbies”, or something along those lines. Once it was “slay for the children”, once just “for the children” by itself.
When teachers go out on strike, they never say it is because they want more money. Rather, they say “It is for the children.” Thus, “for the children” is used sardonically to make a selfish act sound altruistic. For example, if I buy myself an expensive item and my wife calls me on it, I’ll say “Oh, but it is for the children.”
At least that is how I’ve heard it used.
I usually am ok with most of these “odious” phrases but “apps” for appetizers really ticks me off. It’s the kind of shortening someone in the restaurant industry would do, knowing full well that it represents a severely overloaded abbreviation and will cause confusion, however innocent and brief. It’s perfectly fine for a waiter to ask the kitchen, “How are those apps coming for table 3?” but when they are talking to patrons, I expect them to use “appetizer” out of respect.
“Apps” is bad, but the baby talk “appies” is worse.
It’s worse when people say “appeteaser” instead of appetizer. Ha. It’s terrible.
Is that when you order the appetizer but they forget to serve it? 😉
Whatever it is supposed to be, it’s awful.