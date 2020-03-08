Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden

This happened just 45 minutes ago (click to read the post, though there’s not much):

Is this the end for Bernie? One thing we’ve learned about this campaign is that there’s a fluctuating momentum, so that the last candidate to win anything is seen as the front-runner who is likely to secure the nomination. Ergo, Uncle Joe is a clear front-runner, and every candidate who’s dropped out has endorsed him: a sign of coalescence that continues. But what happens if Bernie wins Michigan? Is it a horse race again?

I’ve given up predicting anything, and will just vote for the Democratic nominee, whoever he—and it’s certain to be a “he”—is. I want a woman as the vice-presidential candidate, though.