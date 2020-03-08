Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden

This happened just 45 minutes ago (click to read the post, though there’s not much):
Is this the end for Bernie? One thing we’ve learned about this campaign is that there’s a fluctuating momentum, so that the last candidate to win anything is seen as the front-runner who is likely to secure the nomination. Ergo, Uncle Joe is a clear front-runner, and every candidate who’s dropped out has endorsed him: a sign of coalescence that continues. But what happens if Bernie wins Michigan? Is it a horse race again?
I’ve given up predicting anything, and will just vote for the Democratic nominee, whoever he—and it’s certain to be a “he”—is. I want a woman as the vice-presidential candidate, though.
What is interesting about this endorsement is that in an early debate Harris tried to gain attention by attacking Biden for his stance on busing from many decades ago. This exchange was one of the highlights of that debate. Now, of course, it will not be mentioned or at least downplayed. That incident is but another example of how phony are the attacks of one candidate on another during the primary season. Many of those Republicans candidates who bashed Trump during the 2016 Republican primary are now his most loyal toadies. Perhaps this is the way it should be. After all, political parties do need to unite to get elected their ultimate candidates.
The Kamala endorsement doesn’t surprise me. Neither would a Warren endorsement of Biden, given the “Joe-mentum”. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki went through the numbers on a recent broadcast, and showed that it would be a very tough slog for Bernie to get ahead in the delegate count. The issue is that Bernie may well win many more states to come, but he will do so by a relatively small margins ending up in a more or less even split of the delegate share. On the other hand, there remain states (e.g. Georgia, Florida, Mississippi) where Biden will likely blow Bernie out of the water and so will quickly approach an insurmountable lead in delegates. 538 currently gives Bernie a 2% chance of securing the nomination via a delegate majority. If things are gonna turn around for Bernie, it would have to come from a disastrous performance from Biden at the March 15 debate. Biden’s issues with communicating will be put the test, as will his record on Social Security. There is speculation that the Biden campaign’s strategy is to keep Joe out of the limelight as much as possible, to minimize the production of meme-able gaffes.
Btw, the “predictit.org” prediction market has a Hillary Clinton nomination as the third most likely outcome, and her stock is apparently rising. I don’t know who is buying into that fantasy.
Assuming Biden is the Democratic nominee, I am very concerned about his debates with Trump. It is pretty clear what Trump will do – lie, bully, talk about Burisma and Hunter Biden every ten seconds, and attack Joe as “sleepy” and sliding into dementia. Joe needs to be ready to counter these attacks. These debates may influence enough swing voters to decide the outcome in the battleground states.
PCC, which woman as VP?