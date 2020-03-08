Duck update

Two days ago there were three mallard hens and three drakes in Botany Pond: the maximum number I want to nest here. Today there are six drakes and five hens, and lots of activity, lots of chasing, and lots of quacking by females (I have no idea why). This morning there was a loud chorus in which all the hens were quacking together (remember, only females give the classic “quack”: the drakes have a pathetic and less audible version). I don’t know why, as I saw no predators, dogs, or anything else that would disturb them. When I fed them this afternoon, there was moderate quacking; here’s an example:

These pictures are from yesterday, when another hen and drake had arrived.

Not Honey:

A hen and drake eating some good duck chow:

Male in his mating raiment:

A drake having a thorough postprandial wash:

The drakes are especially handsome and iridescent this year. I suspect it’s mating time!

This one looks sly:

More to come, of course. . .