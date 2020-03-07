Today’s contribution comes from Paul Peed, whose notes are indented. It was sent in October of last year and I lost it temporarily.

after a long, hot summer. It is very rewarding to observe species developing from juvenile to immature to adult. The birds are returning to T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area

The Night Heron juveniles are fascinating and quite difficult to differentiate. This past October I encountered two Night Heron juveniles roosting on the same branch within 0.5 meters of each other. One was quite blue and the other quite brown. Black-crowned Night Herons are frequent visitors to Goodwin. Yellow-crowned Night Herons are very infrequent visitors and here are juvenile examples of both species roosting together