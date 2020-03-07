Caturday felid trifecta: Spa Day for Carrot the kitten, 120-year-old cat photos developed; the best cat GIFs

You simply MUST watch this short video from Yahoo! News (click on the screenshot to get there). Carrot the Cat, the chillest cat in the world, gets her own Spa Day from sisters Abby (5) and Hannah (3) of Elgin, Illinois. Carrot not only lies on her back wearing a robe, but tolerates a faux-pedicure as well as cucumbers over her eyes! I can’t imagine a cat that would put up with this, but the video is about the cutest thing in the world. If you turn up the sound, you can hear Carrot purr.

And there’s more from the site:

The girls’ mother, Erin Merryn, recorded a video showing 5-year-old Abby and 3-year-old Hannah tenderly pampering Carrot as she reclines on a pink cushion, audibly purring. Carrot, a 10-month-old kitten who is always game for her young family’s shenanigans, has gained 152,000 followers on Instagram. Merryn surprised her daughters with the pet after the death of their previous remarkable cat, Bailey, the subject of the book Bailey, No Ordinary Cat. Credit: Erin Merryn via Storyful

*************

From PetaPixel we have this provocative headline (click on screenshot):

120 years ago, a little girl made a “treasure box” with some of her most precious possessions Those included two glass-plate negatives of her beloved tabby. Now both the girl and her kitty are just a memory.

Fortunately, the time capsule was found by a YouTuber who was also a photography maven, and gave the cat a tenth life. Here’s the story:

YouTuber Mathieu Stern recently discovered a ‘time capsule’ in the basement of his old family home. The box—dating from about the year 1900, by Stern’s estimation—contained two glass plate negatives, which he decided to try and develop using one of the oldest photographic printing methods in existence: the Cyanotype. “Because of my last video, someone in my family told me about a possible time capsule in our old family house,” writes Stern on his blog. “After investigation, I found a box dating from around 1900 judging by the objects and the technique of the photos found inside. So I decided to develop the images using the Cyanotype Process.” Being a YouTuber, Stern obviously chronicled this entire endeavor—from opening the time capsule, to developing the images. Scroll down to see the photographs that Stern developed and scanned, and which prove once and for all that, even 120 years ago, cat pics ruled all.

This is a lovely video of a cat that lived around the turn of the 20th century.

The first plate was of the kitty:

The second had a tabby kitten (an offspring?) and a d*g, which photobombed the cat pictures:

********************

From the Cheezburger site, we have a collection of 12 great cat GIFs. I can’t show you any of them, as I can’t embed them, but click on the link below to see. I especially like numbers 1, 3, 5, 11, and 12.

***************

Lagniappe: A cat meme:

h/t: Barry, Nicole, Su, Karl