What did in Elizabeth Warren?

Elizabeth Warren’s withdrawal from the Democratic Presidential race wasn’t surprising. After all, she hadn’t won a single state after Super Tuesday, and she finished third even in her own home state of Massachusetts—a real embarrassment. It’s clear why she withdrew, as by Thursday she didn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of getting the nomination, so why waste the money and effort?

But there’s no shortage of theories about why she didn’t succeed. I know why I bailed on her when I voted on Wednesday, even though she was once my favorite candidate. As I said a few days ago, I lost some enthusiasm for her as the campaign proceeded as she seemed slippery (as did Bernie, at least about his healthcare funding!). Still, I would have voted for her in the Illinois primaries, but that became a moot point after Super Tuesday and the race narrowed to Sanders vs. Biden. I then voted for whom I saw as the most “electable” candidate, Biden. (Yes, I know earlier polls showed that both The Bern and Uncle Joe could beat Trump, but I believe that’s changed.) Some people say “electability” is a useless thing to consider (see the Atlantic piece highlighted below), but I don’t think so—not when our task as Democrats is to get Trump’s tuchas out of the Oval Office.

One of the most common explanations for Warren’s failure to succeed was sexism: she was a woman, and that pushed her down in voters’ estimation. While I’m sure that there were sexists who didn’t vote for Warren because she was a woman, just as there were similar sexists who didn’t vote for Hillary in 2016, I don’t think that sexism is the most important explanation for Warren’s poor showing among Democrats. As I wrote yesterday (and have added a link):

In today’s news, everyone is still recovering, happy or sad, about Uncle Joe’s big Super Duper Tuesday win. Those who are sad include several editorial writers, including Megan Garber at The Atlantic, Gail Collins at the NYT, Michelle Cottle at the NYT, Joan Vennochi at the Boston Globe, Amanda Terkel at HuffPost, and Emily Peck at HuffPost, all of them seeming to take Biden’s victory as a sign of prejudice against women: the continuing hegemony of “old white men”. (It’s okay to talk like this if you’re a feminist.) As Peck wrote, “Still, the 2020 race right now does feel like a letdown for anyone who cares about electing women.” But this doesn’t wash. It neglects the fact that the Democratic candidate in 2016 was a woman, and one who won the popular vote, and that in this year’s race there were several good women candidates, including Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Those women have dropped by the wayside because the voters—voters of both sexes—weren’t keen on them. It is largely women, and African-American women in some states, who went for Biden. If the persistence of Bernie and Biden reflects misogyny, it’s a misogyny that afflicts women as well as men. The Biden victory in Massachusetts, in the end, was a vote about which candidate was perceived by voters to be more liable to defeat the odious Trump, not a referendum on the candidates’ number of X chromosomes. After all Massachusetts elected Warren to be their Senator, but voted her a dismal third in the Presidential race, with only 24% of Massachusetts women voting for her. I don’t think this reflects a view of voters that Warren was qualified to be a Senator but not a President. Yes, it’s high time for a woman president. But defeating Trump is more important right now than ensuring that the nominee is Elizabeth Warren. I am hoping that the Democratic nominee, who may serve only one term, chooses a woman as his running mate.

At any rate, the Atlantic, while publishing one article blaming sexism in the media and among voters on Warren’s poor showing (Garber’s piece linked above), also has an article by Elaine Godfrey interviewing five political pundits, each offering a different explanation for Warren’s dismal showing. But in the end, most of their explanations came down to her stand (and her waffling) on Medicare for All, and its failure to secure for her a “lane” that was recognizably different from the views of both centrists and from Sanders.

Click on the screenshot to read the piece:

I’ll just give the names of the pundits and summarize their “theories”, which are theirs. Quotes from the piece are indented; my own take or summary is flush left:

1. She couldn’t pick a lane—a problem symbolized by her positioning on Medicare for All. James Carville, a Democratic consultant and campaign strategist for former President Bill Clinton:

I’ll quote Carville at length. While some readers here have dismissed him as old and out of touch, I happen to think he’s savvy and makes sense. Carville:

Her bio is not good—it’s stunning. Her overall critique of the country was, There’s corruption and it’s just everywhere. She had the right critique. She had a base: She really excites educated women, for good reason. They like a story—a girl from Oklahoma, the single mother; geez, you couldn’t make this up in Hollywood. She was cruising along pretty good, and then she got kind of wrapped up in it. It sure seems to me like her troubles started with Medicare for All. She was very clear: I’m a capitalist, not a socialist, but then she did Medicare for All and got lumped in with Bernie. That seemed to be, as Churchill would say, the beginning of the end. When she [announced her support for it], I just flinched, like, Oh, come on! ’Cause you’re never gonna get out of it! Bernie had the hard left locked down. I interviewed [the Iowa pollster] Ann Selzer in September, and she made the point that Warren was the second choice of a lot more Pete Buttigieg [and] Biden voters at the time than Sanders voters. But [Warren] made a decision to be on the Bernie side of the equation. If she would have just [positioned herself] a little to the left of Buttigieg or Biden, she would have had more votes available to her. She should have just been a liberal and not a leftist. The original answer should have been, “We’re going to aggressively pursue a public option and expand Obamacare, and then in three years, we’ll see where we are.”

This comports with Warren’s own take in today’s Boston Globe:

She explained her losses on Super Tuesday, including in her home state, with a humility that is in distressingly short supply these days — especially in politics, where giant egos and blind certainty pass for campaign platforms. She was told there were only two lanes to run in, she said, a moderate one already occupied by former vice president Joe Biden, and a progressive one claimed by Senator Bernie Sanders, with no room for another way. She thought she could carve out another. “Evidently, I was wrong,’’ she said.

She waffled a bit when asked whether sexism could play a role:

“You know, that is the trap question for every woman,’’ she said. “If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner.’ And if you say no … about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?’ ’’

I’m not going to guess what she really thinks about sexism, because I don’t know. She’s been a great Senator, and may she continue on for many years—or even take a VP slot that will vault her into the Oval Office. If I could wave a wand and have any candidate in the White House, it would probably be Warren, though I worry that her election wouldn’t turn the Senate Democratic—the same worry I had with Sanders. She wasn’t perfect, but she was more perfect than the other candidates (except, perhaps, for Mayor Pete, who had less experience).

2. She was hit by the curse of the front-runner: She peaked too early and never recovered. Joe Trippi, the campaign manager for the former presidential candidate Howard Dean.

This doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, as you can peak early and still retain the lead. It’s not a horse race in which there’s a finite amount of stamina per horse.

3. It was the scourge of electability: Warren was seen as a risky choice. Amy Walter, a political analyst and the national editor for The Cook Political Report.

But why was she “risky”? According to Walter, it was mainly her backing off on Medicare for All, which made voters question whether she was electable because she might be seen as too far on the Left. Walter says that the “idea of electability” is “a really fungible one”, but doesn’t explain why it’s damaging. To me, electability should be a huge factor in deciding how to vote when our main goal is to unseat a dangerous President with a Democrat—any available Democratic candidate.

4. Blame The New York Times/Siena College poll that showed President Donald Trump beating Warren in head-to-head matchups in several key swing states. Dave Wasserman, an elections analyst and the U.S. House editor for The Cook Political Report:

Again, Wasserman thinks that Democrats are overly obsessed with electability, and a poll in the NYT would, she said, scare readers of the paper, who just happen to be liberal, college-educated white people. That would, he surmises, turn them away from Warren. Wasserman also argues that Warren’s waffling on Medicare for All would “rob her off some of the purity that Sander possesses, and it might have dented the perception that she knows exactly what she wants to do. It might have been an acknowledgment that her initial [Medicare for All] plan [was] problematic to sell to a general electorate.” I don’t mind people changing their minds: some malleability in a politician is a good thing. But she changed her mind, I think, based on the realization that her stand might not get her elected.

Finally, there is sexism:

5. It all comes back to sexism. Jess McIntosh, a former deputy communications director of Emily’s List and a senior communications adviser for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Here’s what McIntosh says:

The biggest issue this year is the double standard, where we hold women candidates to different standards than we hold the men. It’s very clear from the Medicare for All conversation that we expected and demanded more of [Warren] than we did the male candidates, and it hurt her. That was happening right as she was rising. As late as [last] week, Bernie Sanders [was] saying, I still can’t tell you every nickel and dime [about how to pay for his Medicare for All plan], and everybody’s like, All right. Well, you know, it’s about priorities. I’m not saying we should treat Bernie Sanders differently. I’m saying we should treat Elizabeth Warren the same. She either outright won all [the debates] or performed really well. But you didn’t see wall-to-wall coverage the next day of what that would mean for her campaign and whether the momentum was going to come in. Where she had victories, they were not celebrated as loudly as the men[’s] were, and where she had defeats, it was seen as an inevitable character flaw as opposed to a bump in the road.

McIntosh says more, but you can read and judge for yourself.

I guess I think that had Warren been a real contender after Super Tuesday, I would have voted for her. Even when I was about to black in the “Biden” oval on my write-in ballot on Wednesday, my hand hesitated and thought about moving to Warren. But even then it was too late for her. I’m sure she would have been a better President than Biden. But would she have been able to bring the House with her and flip the Senate, as Biden might? Who knows. We all do the best we can, and the theories are just that—theories. All that matters is the electoral vote, and that’s several months away. It’s incumbent on us, whichever candidate survives to win the nomination, to coalesce around him (or her, though that seems increasingly unlikely), and promote them as strongly as we can.

h/t: Tim