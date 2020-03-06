Readers’ wildlife photos and videos

Origami artist and physicist Robert Lang has contributed several batches of photos to this site, and today proffers an especially nice contribution of photos and videos. Bocats! I’ll let him tell you about it.

This email combines two of the great passions of WEIT: Reader’s Wildlife Photos™, and kitties! Last year I moved to Southern California, and my studio window looks out into the Angeles National Forest, from which I get regular visitors of the four-legged and winged kind. In January, a mother bobcat (Lynx rufus) and her two kittens visited the meadow outside my window and spent some time playing together, giving me the opportunity to shoot the photos below:

When I asked which were the kittens, and which was mom, and whether there was a color difference, Robert replied.

Yes, the kittens are the oranger ones. In the videos [below], it’s a bit easier to tell, because the kittens are a bit smaller than the mother, but they’re close to full-grown.

But wait! There’s more!

I also shot two videos [JAC: and there are two more below these]:

That was early January. In late February, I walked out my front door and another bobcat was sitting about 20’ away. I didn’t have my long-lens camera with me, but shot two videos.

Robert added this:

I’d seen bobcats briefly twice before in the new studio, but usually it was just a glimpse as they went trotting by. This was the first time any stuck around. If indeed the second one was the same female, then it suggests that (a) my meadow is part of her home range, and (b) she’s comfortable with my presence (since she obviously knew I was standing there filming her), so I hope that means I’ll be seeing more of her (and her offspring)!

Note the origami sculpture:

When it walks away in the second video, it looks pretty heavy-bodied, which makes me wonder if it might be the same female, pregnant with the next litter (this would be the time of year for that). This subject is especially fitting for WEIT The Website, because my wife’s copy of WEIT The Book has a hand-drawn bobcat in it, drawn by you in 2012!