Readers’ cats

Today I got a note from Colin McLachlan of Crail in Scotland (a place I’ve been), enclosing a photo of his new Bengal kitten. It was such a lovely beast that I had to share it with you. So enjoy, as the weekend commences, this lovely felid.

Colin’s notes are indented:

Thanks to your bad influence, Barbara and I have just become staff to a gorgeous Bengal kitten called Ayesha. It was you who first introduced me to the breed, so it’s your fault! She is about three months old now, and full of love and energy, in fact quite a handful. I don’t mean to make you envious, and look forward to the time when you can get one to look after. In the meantime, please enjoy these photos. I’ll update you as she grows up. If you’re ever back in Scotland, you’re welcome to come and meet her.

You can bet that I will go see Ayesha if I’m in that area. It’s especially nice because it’s really doubtful that I’ll get a Bengal cat so long as I’m fit to travel and leave home for extended periods. I must enjoy them vicariously.

And here’s the lady herself. Look at that beautiful coat!