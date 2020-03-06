Friday: Hili dialogue

Good Friday (well, not the real one)! It’s March 6, 2020, and National Oreo Day, a deservedly successful cookie. (Why couldn’t Hydrox compete? That cookie is nearly extinct, and you can get them only on eBay or by mail order—at inflated prices. Even Amazon has run out of them.) Like warm brownies, Oreos are best consumed with a glass of cold milk.

Many people liked Hydrox better than Oreos, but I haven’t had one in years (I’d like to try). Here’s a side by side comparison. Hydroxes were certainly prettier!

It’s also Alamo Day, Dentist’s Day (which dentist?), World Day of Ineffectual Prayer, and Middle Name Pride Day (mine is Allen, what’s yours?). And if you’re a fan of The Big Lebowski, you’ll know that today is The Day of the Dude, a holiday for acolytes of Dudeism.

Stuff that happened on this day includes:

1665 – The first joint Secretary of the Royal Society, Henry Oldenburg, publishes the first issue of Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society , the world’s longest-running scientific journal.

, the world’s longest-running scientific journal. 1788 – The First Fleet arrives at Norfolk Island in order to found a convict settlement.

1820 – The Missouri Compromise is signed into law by President James Monroe. The compromise allows Missouri to enter the Union as a slave state, brings Maine into the Union as a free state, and makes the rest of the northern part of the Louisiana Purchase territory slavery-free.

1836 – Texas Revolution: Battle of the Alamo – After a thirteen-day siege by an army of 3,000 Mexican troops, the 187 Texas volunteers, including frontiersman Davy Crockett and colonel Jim Bowie, defending the Alamo are killed and the fort is captured.

Here’s Johnny Cash singing “Remember the Alamo”, followed by a picture of the place. Can you name a more famous country song that prominently features the Alamo? The answer is somewhere in this post.

The Alamo:

1857 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules in the Dred Scott v. Sandford case.

That was a bad one: by a 7-2 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that black Americans, whether free or slave, were not citizens and didn’t accrue the rights and privileges of citizens. This was nullified after the Civil War by the passage of the 13th and 14th Amendments.

1869 – Dmitri Mendeleev presents the first periodic table to the Russian Chemical Society. Here’s the first publication of that table outside Russia, published in Zeitschrift für Chimie in 1869:

1899 – Bayer registers “Aspirin” as a trademark.

1902 – Real Madrid CF is founded.

1951 – Cold War: The trial of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg begins.

As you may know, both were convicted of spying for the USSR (passing them nuclear secrets), and both were executed by electrocution in 1953. Historians seem to have settled on the verdict that Julius was certainly guilty, but it’s not so clear that Ethel was involved, or at least didn’t deserve execution.

Here they are on the day when they were convicted:

1964 – Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad officially gives boxing champion Cassius Clay the name Muhammad Ali.

1970 – An explosion at the Weather Underground safe house in Greenwich Village kills three.

1984 – In the United Kingdom, a walkout at Cortonwood Colliery in Brampton Bierlow signals the start of a strike that lasted almost a year and involved the majority of the country’s miners.

Notables born on this day include:

1340 – John of Gaunt (d. 1399)

1619 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French author and playwright (d. 1655)

1885 – Ring Lardner, American journalist and author (d. 1933)

1905 – Bob Wills, American Western swing musician, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1975)

Here’s Bob Wills with one of his classics, somewhat marred by the gratuitous exclamations throughout the song:

1906 – Lou Costello, American actor and comedian (d. 1959)

1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut

1944 – Kiri Te Kanawa, New Zealand soprano and actress

1947 – Rob Reiner, American actor, director, producer, and activist

1953 – Carolyn Porco, American astronomer and academic

1967 – Glenn Greenwald, American journalist and author

I tweeted birthday wishes to Carolyn:

Those who found quietus on March 6 include:

1836 – Deaths at the Battle of the Alamo: James Bonham, American lawyer and soldier (b. 1807) James Bowie, American colonel (b. 1796) Davy Crockett, American soldier and politician (b. 1786)

1888 – Louisa May Alcott, American novelist and poet (b. 1832)

1967 – Nelson Eddy, American actor and singer (b. 1901)

1982 – Ayn Rand, Russian-American philosopher, author, and playwright (b. 1905)

1986 – Georgia O’Keeffe, American painter (b. 1887)

2007 – Ernest Gallo, American businessman, co-founded E & J Gallo Winery (b. 1909)

2016 – Nancy Reagan, American actress, 42nd First Lady of the United States (b. 1921)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is unusually expansive. As Malgorzata explained, “Hili is in a very friendly mood. She thinks that togetherness is great. So she is announcing that she will agree with Andrzej about nearly anything.”

Hili: In principle I can agree with you. A: About what? Hili: About anything.

In Polish:

Hili: W zasadzie mogę się z tobą zgodzić.

Ja; W jakiej sprawie?

Hili: W jakiejkolwiek.

And, in Hilis’s house, Szaron is recovering from his first vet visit, which included eye medication, shots, and NEUTERING. He looked pretty out of it in this photo from yesterday! Tomorrow he goes to the vet for his post-op checkup. After he was brought home (Paulina is out of town), Szaron slept most of the day, had some noms, and PURRED for the very first time. Maybe his testicles were a liability!

Andrzej’s comment: Sharon after examination with the vet and after castration. (In Polish: Szaron po oględzinach u pani weterynarz i po kastracji.)

Seed beetle (Ctenocolum sp.) from Honduras. This has to be one of the strangest beetles I've ever photographed. Everything about it screams "weird": the bunny ears, the baby legs, the enormous hind thighs, the boxed body shape… pic.twitter.com/8Xq3PpCt7I — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) March 5, 2020