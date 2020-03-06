Bad math in the media

Reader cesar sent this astounding example of innumeracy with a note:
This is for real…..The dramatis personae are Brian Williams and Mekita Rivas, member of the NYTimes editorial board. (Apparently somebody at NPR also fell for it.)
You can spot the error immediately if you know that a million million is a trillion.
But, but, but . . . it was in a tweet, so it must be true. Right?
I am now reading that apparently what she said had been checked, or “checked”, by several people in the newsroom??????????
A million million is a billion and a billion billion is a trillion. What USians call a billion is actually a Millard.
The UK has adopted the US terminology.
There are three kinds of people in the world. Those who can do math and those who cant.
Correction to the post…I believe that person in the video is not Mekita Rivas, but Mara Gay, who is on the NYTimes editorial board.
And she is repeating a tweet sent out by Mekita Rivas..who is also a journalist.
So, it’s actually worse than at first blush, so to speak.
“You can spot the error immediately if you know that a million million is a trillion. ”
You can also spot the error if you have some sense of proportion. The idea that Bloomberg could make instant millionaires of everyone in the US with just the money he spent on his failed campaign should set off alarm bells and exclamations of “Wait! That can’t be right!” Innumeracy is rampant here in the US. I can see where the on-air people have a reasonable excuse as, presumably, most stuff is prepared by others and they just read it. I could easily make that mistake if I was reading it off a teleprompter. It’s the people in the back that really screwed up.
For some reason I’m reminded of U.S. Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross in an interview describing the scope of a certain trade agreement as “intergalactic.”
All you have to do to spot the error is notice that both $500,000,000 and 327,000,000 have two commas, the first of which is followed by six zeros. Take ’em away and it’s clear Bloomberg could’ve given Americans the equivalent of $500 split between 327 people, or a buck and some change apiece.
I just use the unit “gazillion.”
If you have five hundred million dollars, or apples, or cookies, how many people could you give a million dollars, or an apple, or a cookie to?
Five hundred.