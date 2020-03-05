Warren drops out

Hot breaking news: CNN reports that Elizabeth Warren will hold a press conference announcing her withdrawal from the race. Click on screenshot for the “deets”:

All I can say in response is “well, my vote still counts.” When I voted last night on my mail-in ballot, I hesitated at the top. I wanted to vote for Warren, but thought about this being a two-person race now and decided that I had to vote for the more electable candidate. That would not have been Warren. Still, my pen hesitated before I blacked in the “Biden” oval, because I’m not a huge fan of Uncle Joe. He’s okay, the best of a bad lot for me, and, most important, I see him as more electable than Sanders, no matter what the polls say. We have to vote for who we think can beat Trump, just as I voted for Hillary—regardless of whether they really float our boats.

The big question is whether Warren will endorse Sanders, bargain for her endorsement, or even take a VP slot, which I consider unlikely.

The race has narrowed so quickly!

