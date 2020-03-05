Warren drops out

Hot breaking news: CNN reports that Elizabeth Warren will hold a press conference announcing her withdrawal from the race. Click on screenshot for the “deets”:
All I can say in response is “well, my vote still counts.” When I voted last night on my mail-in ballot, I hesitated at the top. I wanted to vote for Warren, but thought about this being a two-person race now and decided that I had to vote for the more electable candidate. That would not have been Warren. Still, my pen hesitated before I blacked in the “Biden” oval, because I’m not a huge fan of Uncle Joe. He’s okay, the best of a bad lot for me, and, most important, I see him as more electable than Sanders, no matter what the polls say. We have to vote for who we think can beat Trump, just as I voted for Hillary—regardless of whether they really float our boats.
The big question is whether Warren will endorse Sanders, bargain for her endorsement, or even take a VP slot, which I consider unlikely.
The race has narrowed so quickly!
But don’t neglect the science post just below, which took at least 20 times longer to write than this one.
I wonder if/who she will endorse.
My guess is Bernie – he may even name her as a leading candidate for his VP
The recent events cause me to wonder what would have happened if Biden had decided not to run. I suspect the Obama would have preferred that, and given Biden’s age, it would have been reasonable for him to stay out this time. Bernie would have been in, but which moderate would have caught fire? Maybe someone else would have tried or one of the other moderates would have claimed that lane. I was partial to Steve Bullock and Jay Inslee, but neither went anywhere.