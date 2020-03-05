Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, March 5, 2020: National Cheese Doodle Day. I don’t understand how people can like those “cheese”-flavored styrofoam packing squiggles, but many do. It’s also National Absinthe Day (I have some of the real thing, which doesn’t give me the reputed high of the French poets, and Multiple Personality Day, calling attention to Dissociative Identity Disorder. And in Cornwall it’s St. Piran’s Day, celebrating the patron saint of tin miners.

And I voted on the Democratic primary ballot. Guess whose box I ticked at the top?

In today’s news, everyone is still recovering, happy or sad, about Uncle Joe’s big Super Duper Tuesday win. Those who are sad include several editorial writers, including Gail Collins at the NYT and Emily Peck at HuffPost, who seem to take Biden’s victory as a sign of prejudice against women: the continuing hegemony of “old white men”. (It’s okay to talk like this if you’re a feminist.) As Peck wrote:, “Still, the 2020 race right now does feel like a letdown for anyone who cares about electing women.”

But this doesn’t wash. It neglects the fact that the Democratic candidate in 2016 was a woman, and one who won the popular vote, and that in this year’s race there were several good women candidates, including Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Those women have dropped by the wayside because the voters—get it, voters of both sexes—weren’t keen on them. It is largely women, and African-American women in some states, who went for Biden. If the persistence of Bernie and Biden reflects misogyny, it’s a misogyny of both sexes. The Biden vote, in the end, was a vote about which candidate was perceived by voters to be more liable to defeat the odious Trump, not a referendum on the number of X chromosomes. After all Massachusetts elected Warren to be their Senator, but voted her a dismal third in the Presidential race. I don’t think that reflects the views of voters that Warren was qualified to be a Senator but not a President.

Yes, it’s high time for a woman president. But defeating Trump is more important right now than ensuring that the nominee is Elizabeth Warren. I am hoping that the Democratic nominee, who may serve only one term, chooses a woman as his running mate.

Stuff that happened on March 5 include:

1616 – Nicolaus Copernicus’s book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres is added to the Index of Forbidden Books 73 years after it was first published.

is added to the Index of Forbidden Books 73 years after it was first published. 1770 – Boston Massacre: Five Americans, including Crispus Attucks, are fatally shot by British troops in an event that would contribute to the outbreak of the American Revolutionary War (also known as the American War of Independence) five years later.

Attucks, a man of mixed race, part Indian and part black, was the first to be killed, and is considered the first American killed of the Revolutionary war.

1836 – Samuel Colt patents the first production-model revolver, the .34-caliber.

1933 – Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party receives 43.9% at the Reichstag elections, which allows the Nazis to later pass the Enabling Act and establish a dictatorship.

1936 – First flight of K5054, the first prototype Supermarine Spitfire advanced monoplane fighter aircraft in the United Kingdom.

Take a ride in a rebuilt Spitfire, a plane crucial to Britain’s victory in the Battle of Britain. Wikipedia says that about 60 of these planes are still flying:

1946 – Cold War: Winston Churchill coins the phrase “Iron Curtain” in his speech at Westminster College, Missouri.

1953 – Joseph Stalin, the longest serving leader of the Soviet Union, dies at his Volynskoe dacha in Moscow after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage four days earlier.

1963 – American country music stars Patsy Cline, Hawkshaw Hawkins, Cowboy Copas and their pilot Randy Hughes are killed in a plane crash in Camden, Tennessee.

This was The Day the Country Music died. Have a listen to Patsy once again, here singing her most famous song live at the Grand Old Opry. You probably know this song was written by Willie Nelson and released in 1961. Cline was only 30 when she was killed.

Notables born on this day include:

1512 – Gerardus Mercator, Flemish mathematician, cartographer, and philosopher (d. 1594)

1871 – Rosa Luxemburg, Polish-Russian economist and philosopher (d. 1919)

If you haven’t read Christopher Hitchens’s paean to Luxemberg in the Atlantic, “Red Rosa,” I recommend it.

1898 – Zhou Enlai, Chinese politician, 1st Premier of the People’s Republic of China (d. 1976)

1908 – Rex Harrison, English actor (d. 1990)

1938 – Lynn Margulis, American biologist and academic (d. 2011)

1955 – Penn Jillette, American magician, actor, and author

1958 – Andy Gibb, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1988)

1963 – Joel Osteen, American pastor, author, and television host

1974 – Eva Mendes, American model and actress

Those who checked out on March 5 include:

1770 – Crispus Attucks, American slave (b. 1723) [see above]

1950 – Edgar Lee Masters, American poet, author, and playwright (b. 1868)

1953 – Sergei Prokofiev, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1891)

1953 – Joseph Stalin, Soviet dictator and politician of Georgian descent, 2nd leader of the Soviet Union (b. 1878)

1963 – Patsy Cline, American singer-songwriter (b. 1932) [see above]

1980 – Jay Silverheels, Canadian-American actor (b. 1912) [JAC: If you’re old enough, you’ll remember that he was the guy who played Tonto in the television show The Lone Ranger.]

1982 – John Belushi, American actor (b. 1949)

2013 – Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (b. 1954)

2013 – Duane Gish, American biochemist and academic (b. 1921)

Belushi was of course one of the great comic talents of our time. Remember his turn in Samurai Delicatessen on SNL?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants a nice book (she can read, you know):

Hili: It’s time for quiet reading. Paulina: And what are you going to read? Hili: I don’t know yet, I will look for something about cats.

In Pollish:

Hili: Czas na spokojną lekturę.

Paulina: A co będziesz czytać?

Hili: Jeszcze nie wiem, poszukam czegoś o kotach.

Also in Dobrzyn, the newsly adopted stray Szaron was put into a carrier after a struggle and schlepped to the local vet for a checkup. He had a treatable eye infection, and is getting his shots and also getting neutered. Malgorzata reported this morning

We are back from taking Szaron to the vet. We are both properly scratched. Szaron didn’t want to co-operate and it was an epic fight to get him into the carrier. According to the vet, he is around one year old and generally healthy but for the eye infection. He got something for his eyes immediately. The vet convinced us to let her neuter him today because it’s high time and it will not be more traumatic for him than the journey to the vet already was. She is going to do it some time after 2 p.m. (he ate before we left home and she cannot give him anaesthetics sooner than after a few hours).

I will report back on Szaron tomorrow, but all seems well.

From Giphy, a modern way to change a light bulb:

From Wild and Wonderful, a tufted coquette (Lophornis ornatus), a tiny hummingbird that lives in northern South America. I didn’t even know these existed. This is a male, of course.

From Jesus of the Day:

A tweet from Luana apparently showing thieves in San Francisco shoplifting pricey and nonessential goods because, at least according to KPRC News, thefts of anything worth than $950 are considered misdemeanors and police won’t arrest you. I’m hoping this video is somehow a fake, but at least one source (above) says it’s real:

San Francisco’s no arrest policy has anarchic results. pic.twitter.com/3FqauPHUaM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 3, 2020

A prime example of Language Policing that accomplishes exactly nothing. WHO must stand for the “Woke Health Organization.”

Dear WHO, DO – use your resources to try to manage the health aspects of the coronavirus pandemic DON'T – tell us what words to use to describe it DO – realize that by warning us about "blame" and "xenophobia" you're not doing anything of any substance DON'T – do this anymore https://t.co/5TJ5fwL8yE — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) March 3, 2020

Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German. First, a grazing wombat. Who knew?

y’all ever just watch a wombat eating grass?pic.twitter.com/2n6utZToRV — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 29, 2020

Drama Kitten indeed! Sound up, please.

One of our kittens is a bit of a drama queen pic.twitter.com/oklQb6eTae — Kittens (@kittensfolder) February 27, 2020

Four tweets from Matthew. This first one is what they call a “barn burner.” Notice the nictitating membranes closed to protect the eyes.

A possible example of VERY WIDE gene transfer:

New study finds transposable elements (genetic sequences) in sea snakes that probably jumped from fish and coral genomes into sea snake genomes 😱🐍🐟🧬@gulbruth @UniofAdelaide https://t.co/zbqyfPlaz3 — Jenna (@jcroweriddell) March 3, 2020

Amelia Earhart visited the precursor to NASA (latter founded in 1958) and got part of her raccoon fur coat sucked into a wind tunnel:

Image du jour de la NASA Amelia Earhart Visits the NACA (And Gets Her Coat Caught in a Wind Tunnel!) https://t.co/eii00gpdFx pic.twitter.com/AG4Hl3PaeK — Vicnet (et Kibo le chien de l'espace) – Stardust (@AstroVicnet) March 3, 2020

Duck family rescue! I hope they were all reunited in the end. . .

Massive duck family rescue!! pic.twitter.com/rxz5D6Wpmn — The Dodo (@dodo) March 1, 2020