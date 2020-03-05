Readers’ wildlife photos

We’re back with wildlife photos, and think of this site if you have some good ones. Today’s contributor is Ralph Burgess, with a second installment of bird photos taken in Kruger National Park from September to December of last year 2019 (the first batch of that series was here).  The IDs are his:

African fish eagle (Haliaeetus vocifer):

Fork-tailed drongo (Dicrurus adsimilia):

Hamerkop (Scopus umbretta):

Helmeted guineafowl (Numida meleagris):

African hoopoe (Upupa africana):

Kori bustard (Ardeotis kori):

Two photos of the lilac-breasted roller (Coracias caudatus):

Little bee-eater (Merops pusillus):

Magpie shrike (Urolestes melanoleucus):

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 5, 2020 at 7:45 am and filed under birds, photography, Readers' wildlife. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Kevin Henderson
    Posted March 5, 2020 at 7:57 am | Permalink

    Those are beautiful birds. I bet it was an absolutely meditative experience getting their pictures.

    Reply
  2. Robert Elessar
    Posted March 5, 2020 at 8:53 am | Permalink

    The Ardeotis kori’s common name sounds a bit like some kind of Cockney insult.

    Reply
  3. Liz
    Posted March 5, 2020 at 8:58 am | Permalink

    Excellent!

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 5, 2020 at 9:56 am | Permalink

    Very nice! The helmeted guinea fowl would be an inspiration for reconstructing dinosaurs.

    Reply
  5. Jonathan Wallace
    Posted March 5, 2020 at 10:54 am | Permalink

    Nice pictures!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: