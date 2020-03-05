We’re back with wildlife photos, and think of this site if you have some good ones. Today’s contributor is Ralph Burgess, with a second installment of bird photos taken in Kruger National Park from September to December of last year 2019 (the first batch of that series was here). The IDs are his:
African fish eagle (Haliaeetus vocifer):
Fork-tailed drongo (Dicrurus adsimilia):
Hamerkop (Scopus umbretta):
Helmeted guineafowl (Numida meleagris):
African hoopoe (Upupa africana):
Kori bustard (Ardeotis kori):
Two photos of the lilac-breasted roller (Coracias caudatus):
Little bee-eater (Merops pusillus):
Magpie shrike (Urolestes melanoleucus):
Those are beautiful birds. I bet it was an absolutely meditative experience getting their pictures.
The Ardeotis kori’s common name sounds a bit like some kind of Cockney insult.
Excellent!
Very nice! The helmeted guinea fowl would be an inspiration for reconstructing dinosaurs.
Nice pictures!