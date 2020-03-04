Joe Biden’s Tuesday comeback

On February 26 I took a poll, which of course was neither scientific nor unbiased. But I asked the following question and got the answers below:
Readers gave Sanders a bare majority of “yes”s, though, as usual, I would have liked to see more votes (you get another chance below).
How quickly things turn in this election cycle! First Sanders won Nevada and Iowa, and the media declared that he was unstoppable. Uncle Joe, however, was playing the long game: waiting until the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday. And, sure enough, Biden pretty much cleaned up in South Carolina and yesterday, appearing to take ten states, including Texas, where it was a tossup (the Biden states were Alabama, Arkansas, Maine [a surprise to me], Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia). Sanders won Colorado, Vermont, Utah, and (probably) California. Here’s the New York Times summary:
Warren won bupkes, and, with only 50 delegates, she’s pretty much out, though she’s going to keep the Democratic party divided right up to the convention (another reason I am not keen on her). She couldn’t even win her home state of Massachusetts, finishing a distant third behind front-runner Biden and second-place Sanders. Here are the results from Massachusetts, where Biden didn’t even campaign). I’m quite surprised. After all, she’s their senator!
Another surprise for me was Texas, since it’s heavily Hispanic and, in general, Hispanics tend to go for Bernie.
Finally, it appears that Sanders will take California, the most delegate-rich state; but that still doesn’t put him ahead of Biden in terms of delegates committed so far, which I show below (this is the latest total I have). Tulsi Gabbard is the only other candidate who has more than zero delegates: she has one. You need 1,991 delegates to gain a majority and ensure a relatively uncontested convention:
As James Carville predicted (see post here) when discussing the now-defunct campaign of Buttigieg:
“Mayor Pete has to demonstrate over the course of a campaign that he can excite and motivate arguably the most important constituents in the Democratic Party: African Americans. These voters are a hell of a lot more important than a bunch of 25-year-olds shouting everyone down on Twitter.”
Carville, say what you will of him, is a self-described liberal, and also said this in the interview with Sean Illing:
So your complaint is basically that the party has tacked too far to the left?
They’ve tacked off the damn radar screen. And look, I don’t consider myself a moderate or a centrist. I’m a liberal. But not everything has to be on the left-right continuum. . . . Look, Bernie Sanders isn’t a Democrat. He’s never been a Democrat. He’s an ideologue. And I’ve been clear about this: If Bernie is the nominee, I’ll vote for him. No question. I’ll take an ideological fanatic over a career criminal any day. But he’s not a Democrat
. . . But back to Sanders — what I’m saying is the Democratic Party isn’t Bernie Sanders, whatever you think about Sanders.
Sure enough, it was the African-Americans who helped ensure Biden’s victory in the South, with a contribution of middle Americans in Minnesota and Oklahoma. I was particularly heartened—I now favor Biden over Sanders, though I guess I’d now prefer Mayor Pete or Klobuchar, or even the moribund Warren, over both of them—that Biden not only won Minnesota, the state that elected Bernie booster and anti-Semite Ilhan Omar, but also won her very own district. Polls showed that Sanders was favored there, but that was before Klobuchar dropped out and endorsed Biden.
As I keep saying, I’ll vote (as will Carville) for whomever the Democrats nominate. But party unity is what’s needed now, and perhaps we’re beginning to see a coalescence around a moderate Democrat. I still think Biden is more likely than Sanders to beat Trump, and that may be reflected in the polls to come. Bernie isn’t going to give in, of course, and apparently Warren won’t, either. I don’t think Biden will make a particularly terrific President, but I also think he’s more likely to pull the Senate and House along with him if he wins. So be it. To each their own.
So Biden is back in the race, though it’s still a horse race with two aging nags running nose to nose. But I’ll give you a chance to not only weigh in below, but to vote again:
A lot of people think that Biden has the best chance of beating Trump.
This is why the Russians support Bernie. They believe he would be easier for Trump to beat.
This is also why the Republicans are “investigating” Hunter Biden. They think Biden has the best chance of beating Trump, so whatever they can do to discredit him, they will.
Biden, I think, would do well to carefully choose a running mate. The person he chooses could go a very long way to picking up those who still have to make up their minds. Stacey Abrams? Julian Castro? Cory Booker? He needs to be careful, too, not to take anyone out of the Senate who could be replaced by a Republican.
Agreed, especially about the importance of a Vice President. I would have thought that Warren would be good for that, as it would give her a leg up in future elections, but, as you said, it would vacate her Senate seat. And she probably wouldn’t take it. In that case I’d favor Abrams or Booker.
Yes, assuming Biden takes it, the VP choice will be more important than in many other previous elections. (W’s choice was up there.)
I voted for Warren. It makes me sad that she has no chance now, because I consider her the most intelligent and thoughtful candidate in the race.
I’ll vote blue no matter who in November, but I honestly have no idea whether Biden or Sanders is the better candidate. I’m not particularly excited about either of them, although needless to say, either is orders of magnitude better than the amoral, corrupt con artist in the White House. I took the Washington Post quiz that PCCE linked to some weeks back, and based on that quiz I agree with Biden’s positions more than with Sanders’s, but Biden’s apparent cognitive decline worries me.
Apparently, some voters in Texas waited in line for seven hours! Similar stories in California. There’s gotta be a more efficient way to conduct these elections. I hope we don’t forget about this aspect as soon as the primary season is over, and some reforms are put in place for the next cycle.
Biden’s going to be a disaster on the debate stage. The man is simply not cogent anymore.
I think he will still win, or rather, I think Trump will lose as the stock market keeps tumbling and he rightly takes the blame for a pathetic disaster response.
And then we get four years of Biden playing Charlie Brown to Mitch McConnell’s Lucy, setting the stage for a new Trumplike candidate to debut in 2024.
The NYT headline is what everyone is saying this morning.
This was a major whuppin’ of Bernie by Biden. The comments I heard on NPR this morning, especially from the Bernie supporters, had the distinct sound of barrel bottoms being scraped.
Bernie may bounce back; but it’s pretty clear who has the momentum here: It’s Biden.
I found myself inadvertently feeling a strong sense of relief when I heard the news last night at about 7pm (US Central time, 1 hour earlier than US East Coast time).
Here’s my take:
Biden won the swing voters. Bernie did not. I was predicting that Bernie would win fewer of these voters; and that has played out.
Biden won the heartland. He won the black vote. He won in the South.
The election will turn on (for sure): WI, MI, PA, OH, VA, FL, and maybe: MN, CO, IA.
Bernie crushed HRC in 2016 in MN (where I live). Crushed her. He lost to Biden here last last; and it wasn’t very close. And this with much more confusion this time around (more viable candidates, etc.).
Bernie lost to Biden in MA(!!!!!).
Bernie won CA and his (tiny) home state of VT.
Bernie’s core on the coast is going Dem, regardless.
As I have been saying, Bernie appeals to the leftmost slice of the DP and has no appeal to the middle of America, those voters who will decide this election (and who show up and vote). And many of whom voted for Trump in 2016 and are hoping for “a Dem I can vote for.”
Those voters are breathing a sigh of relief this morning.
Bernie is not turning out his predicted tidal wave of young and first-time voters.
Warren needs to drop out. Now. She did poorly in her home state (distant 3rd) and lost it to Biden.
Bloomberg needs to drop out and endorse his choice and support them (I presume this would be Biden).
I am still afraid:
1) Strongest worry: Biden will be nominated. Bernie fans sit on their hands. Trump wins.
2) Contested DNC in July. Whoever emerges is too wounded (and too many Dems sit on their hands as sore-losers). Trump wins.
3) Biden is too weak a candidate to win. (Maybe bad debate performances.)
If we turn out and vote (even if it is simply against the abomination in the White House), we win. I don’t understand how people could not understand this and act on it.
Almost all the pundits were wrong AGAIN from their predictions of less than a week ago. They need not fear. They will explain what they got wrong, continue to make more predictions, and be treated as expert commentators on cable news. What a great life!
The contest is now reduced to Bernie and Biden. Bernie has to somehow expand his support from his hardcore thirty percent. There has been no hoped for mass outpouring for him. Biden has no organization, so it remains to be seen if his apparently spontaneous political miracle, accomplished with almost no money and organization on the ground, can be sustained. The most important question is whether once the nominee is finally chosen, can the Party unite? I am particularly concerned that should Biden be the nominee that many Bernie supporters will stay home in November. I am not confident that Bernie and his supporters will be gracious losers as they ponder, again, the disappointment that the Revolution (peaceful in this case) has once again been delayed.