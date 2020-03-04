Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Pence

This week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “grant”, comes with a co-writer. As the site says,

Thanks to this weeks co-writer Carmine Sabia, via The Freethinker.

The article, by Barry Duke on Patheos, discusses the ridiculousness of Trump appointing Pence as the head of the coronavirus response team. There’s even a picture of the virus task force praying together! We don’t need prayer; we need science! Here’s the photo, which distresses me but doesn’t surprise me:

And the boys weigh in (this is a particularly good strip). After all, one godly intervention is just as delusional as another!