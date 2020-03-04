Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Pence

This week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “grant”, comes with a co-writer. As the site says,

Thanks to this weeks co-writer Carmine Sabia, via The Freethinker.

The article, by Barry Duke on Patheos, discusses the ridiculousness of Trump appointing Pence as the head of the coronavirus response team. There’s even a picture of the virus task force praying together!  We don’t need prayer; we need science! Here’s the photo, which distresses me but doesn’t surprise me:

And the boys weigh in (this is a particularly good strip). After all, one godly intervention is just as delusional as another!

 

  1. Claudia Baker
    Posted March 4, 2020 at 9:11 am | Permalink

    “distresses me but doesn’t surprise me”

    I have to admit that this photo distressed me as well, but also shocked me. Can this really be the U.S. in 2020? A room full of morons leading the task force, ffs. I have lost all hope.

    • Dominic
      Posted March 4, 2020 at 9:26 am | Permalink

      Who is the bloke leaning on the fire place holding his nose???

      • rickflick
        Posted March 4, 2020 at 10:05 am | Permalink

        He could be the only one stifling a chuckle. I bet if Pence picked up on the streak of subversion he’d fire the guy. It is said that religious ritual and adornments are basically signaling in-group status. In this case, hard to fake.

      • Laurance
        Posted March 4, 2020 at 10:06 am | Permalink

        Don’t know who the bloke is, but I think that hand-over-the-nose business is a prayer gesture. I have a faint memory of seeing that face-covering gesture among people praying in a non-church venue.

        Amirite? Anybody else recognize this? Or am I full of it?

      • GBJames
        Posted March 4, 2020 at 10:07 am | Permalink

        Nasal prayer is especially effective but only a small minority have the skill to do it right.

      • Ken Kukec
        Posted March 4, 2020 at 10:31 am | Permalink

        From the shaved head, it looks like it could be Pence’s chief-of-staff, Marc Short.

        Maybe he’s clearing his ears so he can hear better (or stifling a sneeze because he’s already been infected by the virus).

  2. Yakaru
    Posted March 4, 2020 at 9:19 am | Permalink

    That’s very good!

    Of course, Trump is simply trying to lump Pence with the blame for all the ensuing mismanagement. O Lord, may those who mismanage this crisis be the first and last to contract this virus…

  3. GBJames
    Posted March 4, 2020 at 9:20 am | Permalink

    I like the headline on Jesus’ newspaper.

  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 4, 2020 at 9:26 am | Permalink

    “Or at least…”

    Indeed – perhaps prayer ( a.k.a. supernatural wish-making and conversation ) presents a vicious cycle of more prayer – especially when the wish-maker is lost, and doesn’t know what they are doing.

  5. Dominic
    Posted March 4, 2020 at 9:27 am | Permalink

    That is rubbish praying anyway – doing the protestant slouch!

  6. painedumonde
    Posted March 4, 2020 at 9:33 am | Permalink

    A wish list to Santa has more of a chance of being fulfilled.

  7. Paul Topping
    Posted March 4, 2020 at 10:04 am | Permalink

    Good one! I especially like the “Daily Validator” that Jesus is reading.

  8. Roger
    Posted March 4, 2020 at 10:51 am | Permalink

    You can tell it’s some serious praying when even they guy out in the hall is praying.

  9. Roger
    Posted March 4, 2020 at 10:53 am | Permalink

    I wonder if they are praying for the whole world or if it’s only for Merica.

