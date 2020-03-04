Bloomberg quits; endorses Biden

More good news for Biden-philes, and something that gives Uncle Joe even more momentum going into the next primaries. In light of Bloomberg’s poor showing yesterday, he’s quit and endorsed Biden.

This is from HuffPost, as I couldn’t find it in a reputable site (click on screenshot to read):

A brief excerpt:

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement Wednesday. “Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump ― because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.” Bloomberg noted that his poor showing on Super Tuesday made the delegate math “virtually impossible,” acknowledging “a viable path to the nomination no longer exists.” Bloomberg only won the American Samoa Democratic caucus on Tuesday, failing to win any other primaries.

Bloomberg said Biden has the “best shot” to defeat Trump. Maybe he’ll throw some dosh at Biden as well. . . And, unlike Warren, he knows how to cut his losses and unify a party. Warren could still affect the future by dropping out now and endorsing Sanders, but it seems she won’t do that. She finished third in Massachusetts, for crying out loud! I still am baffled by that, but take it as a sign that Massachusetts voters are level-headed and know who can really beat Trump in November.