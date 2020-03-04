Bloomberg quits; endorses Biden

More good news for Biden-philes, and something that gives Uncle Joe even more momentum going into the next primaries. In light of Bloomberg’s poor showing yesterday, he’s quit and endorsed Biden.
This is from HuffPost, as I couldn’t find it in a reputable site (click on screenshot to read):
A brief excerpt:
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement Wednesday. “Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump ― because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.”
Bloomberg noted that his poor showing on Super Tuesday made the delegate math “virtually impossible,” acknowledging “a viable path to the nomination no longer exists.” Bloomberg only won the American Samoa Democratic caucus on Tuesday, failing to win any other primaries.
Bloomberg said Biden has the “best shot” to defeat Trump.
Maybe he’ll throw some dosh at Biden as well. . .
And, unlike Warren, he knows how to cut his losses and unify a party. Warren could still affect the future by dropping out now and endorsing Sanders, but it seems she won’t do that. She finished third in Massachusetts, for crying out loud! I still am baffled by that, but take it as a sign that Massachusetts voters are level-headed and know who can really beat Trump in November.
He could become President of Samoa!
LOL! His only “state”!
With Vice President Gabbard!
There’s a running joke in Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ’72 in which Hunter Thompson wrote memos to then Democratic Party Chairman (and later NBA commissioner) Lawrence O’Brien, in which Thompson claimed that O’Brien had promised to have him appointed governor of American Samoa (and Thompson had purchased a closet-full of white sharkskin suits in anticipation of the posting) if George McGovern were to win the 1972 presidential election.
I thought of that last night when Bloomberg was announced the victor in the Samoan primary (a victory apparently attained solely on the strength of the billionaire’s having packed the island with billboards bearing his likeness and written in the native Samoan language).
Is Samoa state? I thought it was just a ‘territory’ like Puerto Rico, some kind of ‘colony’.
If not participating in the presidential or senate elections (don’t they?), why do they vote in the primaries? I mean, great gesture, but is it just a gesture?
As an outsider I’m a bit puzzled.
It seems to me that the majority of Warren’s supporters would likely support Sanders if Warren drops out. That means that by staying in, she would deprive Sanders of that support, which would be more good news for Biden supporters.
I don’t think you’re right. My sample size is small, but my wife and I have both been Warren supporters but will likely vote for Biden in March because of the behavior of Sanders’ base supporters. It is important to make clear to them that the election isn’t being “stolen by elites”.
I agree that it’s important for Sanders supporters to feel like Biden won fair and square (if, in fact, he does), so that they are not alienated in the way that they were in 2016.
The alienation comes from people thinking they have no voice. Feeling cheated is not nearly as bad as thinking that your values have been repudiated by the electorate.
The rest of the Dems understand this as well. That’s why 2016 is constantly framed in terms of Russian cheating on Trump’s behalf rather than as a repudiation of Clinton by enough voters in enough places to matter. Trump’s rotten values are closer to the average American’s than Sanders and that is so goddamn depressing.
“Morning Consult” polls have Bernie as the clear second choice for Warren voters, by a large margin.
There is intense pressure on Warren to drop out, at least looking at Twitter. If it doesn’t happen, I except her staff to start leaving her in droves and donations to dry up, but who knows. A Sanders-Warren ticket might be announced soon, to both of their displeasure.
Per NYT: Warren is reassessing her future.
If we wanted to put a Machiavellian spin on it, staying in the race might be Warren’s way of refraining from pissing off Bernie supporters (by dropping out without endorsing Bernie) while keeping open her option of eventually accepting a possible offer for the VP slot on a Biden ticket.
¿Quién sabe?
Perhaps Warren is staying in hoping to collect enough delegates to be “kingmaker” in the event neither Biden nor Sanders gets a majority. And, of course, she becomes the winner’s VP.
There have been occasions where a candidate came from well behind to eventually claim the nomination. Obama did this against Clinton, and McCain against Gulliani (of all people).
The day is still young. Warren may also drop out by the end of the day. After all, who’s going to give her money to continue after such a poor showing? If she stays in, she’ll see her vote percentages go even lower as no one wants to vote for a loser. Endorsing Biden or Sanders is a different kettle of fish.
“Warren may also drop out by the end of the day.”
If I was a betting man I would put some money on your prediction.
Warren is tenacious. It will not surprise me if she tries to hang in there. After all, Biden made a comeback.
He’s not much of a fighter, is he? I’m not sure I would call that a “run” for the presidency.
On Warren’s poor showing in MA, I can provide a few possible (non-exclusive) explanations. The first is that Warren isn’t particularly exciting or responsive as a Senator (Ed Markey seems much more in touch with the electorate).
The second is that voters registered independent in MA can vote in one party’s primary (given the lack of credible opponents to Trump in the Republican party, there’s no reason for such people to vote in the Republican primary), and there exist Trump supporters who are registered independent and who may have voted in the Democrat primary for the candidate least likely to appeal to them and other Trump supporters; they might perceive that person to be either Biden or Sanders.
I haven’t looked in detail at the primary result raw numbers (percentages don’t mean diddly if overall turnout is poor). It may be that some significant number of people who favored one of the early dropouts (or who just didn’t want to go out in the rain) stayed home.
Go Woke go Broke?
By staying in, Warren is effectively helping Biden clinch the nomination. At least a little bit.
Yeah! No more Bloomberg adds! 😁