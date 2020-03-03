Joni Mitchell plays “Coyote” at Gordon Lightfoot’s house with Roger McGuinn and Bob Dylan

Here’s some music that I found by accident while perusing YouTube (they make good “suggestions” sometimes). I had no idea that this video existed, but it’s great. (To see a longer performance of “Coyote”, watch the 5.5-minute video of Joni from the movie The Last Waltz.)

Below the video, in the comments, one reader said this:

I’m here to tell you that that 50-foot threshold is bunk!