Joni Mitchell plays “Coyote” at Gordon Lightfoot’s house with Roger McGuinn and Bob Dylan

Here’s some music that I found by accident while perusing YouTube (they make good “suggestions” sometimes). I had no idea that this video existed, but it’s great.  (To see a longer performance of “Coyote”, watch the 5.5-minute video of Joni from the movie The Last Waltz.)

Below the video, in the comments, one reader said this:

I’m here to tell you that that 50-foot threshold is bunk!

9 Comments

  1. Douglas Swartzendruber
    Posted March 3, 2020 at 11:45 am | Permalink

    Thanks!

  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted March 3, 2020 at 12:27 pm | Permalink

    IIRC, this appeared in Marty Scorsese’s riveting documentary released last year about Dylan’s mid-1970s Rolling Thunder Review tour.

    • GBJames
      Posted March 3, 2020 at 12:40 pm | Permalink

      Yep.

    • Ken Kukec
      Posted March 3, 2020 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

      And speaking of documentaries about music of that era, there’s one out now about The Band and Robbie Robertson titled Once Were Brothers. It’s playing at my local theater this week.

      • GBJames
        Posted March 3, 2020 at 12:53 pm | Permalink

        My wife and I went to see Once Were Brothers on Sunday. It was great. If you can, go see it.

        • Ken Kukec
          Posted March 3, 2020 at 1:23 pm | Permalink

          Wouldn’t miss it.

  3. rickflick
    Posted March 3, 2020 at 12:33 pm | Permalink

    I find Joni irresistible…long before 50 feet.

  4. dabertini
    Posted March 3, 2020 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

    Yeah this is a great one. I have been repeatedly watching House of the Rising Sun by the Animals. Like this one, hypnotizing stuff.

  5. merilee
    Posted March 3, 2020 at 2:10 pm | Permalink

    🎶🎶

