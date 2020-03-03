Bernie Sanders’s anti-Semitic surrogates

I still don’t know for whom I’ll vote in the Illinois primaries on March 17—at least among the Democratic contenders for President. Elizabeth Warren was once my favorite, but I cooled on her when I perceived some slipperiness, which was likely there all along. But given that Biden seems on the cusp of senility (I may be too hard in that judgement) and Sanders is a True Believer whom I don’t much favor, I may still vote for Warren. It won’t be a wasted vote, because I’m still sworn to vote in November for whomever becomes the Democratic nominee, and I may want to register some support for Warren. Depending on my mood, though, I may vote for Biden. We all pretty much know that Elizabeth is finished as a candidate.

Nobody on the websites I read seems to have expressed any reservations about the anti-Semitic acolytes that Bernie has recruited to campaign on his behalf. (These are “surrogates”—people appointed by Sanders as spokespeople to excite his base.) One of these is the odious and mendacious Linda Sarsour, and I need say no more about her (check these links if you want more from this site—especially here). She’s also in favor of the BDS movement, which I consider anti-Semitic since its real goals are the elimination of the state of Israel by invoking an absurd “right of return” involving the numerous descendants of those who fled Israel (many at the urging of other Arab states). If you want to deny that that’s the goal of BDS, I’ve asked Malgorzata to read this site because I’m soon flying back to the U.S. She will provide evidence should you somehow be unaware of BDS’s goals.

Another advocate of BDS, and a surrogate for Sanders as well, is Amer Zahr, about whom I’ve written here. He may be even more obviously anti-Semitic than Sarsour, as evidenced from his MIPA hat below, as well as the tweet below that.

Zahr is also the guy who covered up “Israel” on the world map in Rashida Tlaib’s office the day she started her tenure as a Congresswoman, labeling all of the area “Palestine”:

Want more? I got ’em! Here are two tweets:

You may say he’s being funny because he’s also a part-time comedian. But I seriously doubt that he’s just joking here.

But wait! There’s more! This dude clearly wants a single Palestinian state: “democratic,” which means that, if voting is by numbers, that would be the end of Israel. (That is, if voting takes place before the extermination of the Jews in Israel.) As for the other parts, “secular” my tuchas!

Does Bernie not vet his surrogates? Of course he does! He just doesn’t see the presence of two palpable anti-Semites and BDS supporters as a liability to his campaign. After all, “progressive” Democrats, including the “squad” of Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib et. al, see Israel as an inconvenient annoyance. One sign of the conflict on the American and British Left is that it demonizes Israel, a Jewish state (presumably Jews, given the prevalence of anti-Semitic hate crimes in the U.S. and Europe, are “minoritized”), while favorite Palestinians, whose government, mores, and laws are far less democratic than Israel’s. (Try being a gay person in Gaza. Muslims are allowed to live in Israel—the so-called “apartheid” state, and even sit in the Israeli Parliament, but you won’t find any Jews living in the real apartheid land of the Palestinian Territories.)

The Elder of Ziyon site has a long post about Zahr, including a photo from his Facebook page serenading—yes, you got it—Rasmea Odeh, a convicted terrorist/murderer who was released by Israel in one of their lopsided prisoner swaps. She was later convicted in the U.S. of immigration fraud for concealing her past, and was deported to Jordan. Those bombings in Israel, one in a supermarket, killed two people, both young students.

Yes, that’s Bernie’s surrogate serenading a tourist who was convicted of a felony, stripped of her U.S. citizenship, and deported. If Trump had such a supporter, the Left would be calling him out vociferously. As it is, crickets. . .

You can read more about Zahr at the EoZ link above.

Finally, we have this from two days ago from CBS4 in Minnesota (click to read link):

Omar was against BDS before she was elected, and miraculously changed her mind afterwards—she’s now a BDS supporter. I won’t mention her notorious “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby” or “Israel has hypnotized the world” tweets. She is of a piece, vis-à-vis Israel, with Zahr and Sarsour.

What we see is the American Left turning into the British Labour Party: if not explicitly anti-Semitic, at least demonizing Israel, with many on the Left adhering to the “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” mantra.

Bernie himself says that he is a proud Jew and supports Israel’s right to exist in safety. So how come he appoints surrogates and accepts the endorsement of those who want Israel wiped off the map? Is he lying about Israel and sending a signal to his supporters that he’s on the side of BDS? Who knows? But it makes me worry about Sanders’s judgement. How does the man reconcile his professed views on Israel while accepting the endorsement of people—nay, having surrogates campaign for him—who explicitly deny Israel’s right to exist.

You tell me! But don’t tell me that I’m hurting Sanders by bringing these facts to people’s attention. We all have the right to know this kind of stuff before we vote. And yes, I’ll vote for Sanders if he’s the nominee, though I won’t be any happier about it than I was about voting for Hillary four years ago. Having someone supported by the likes of Sarsour, Omar, and Zahr is still better than having a man in charge who is a narcissist, a loon, and a palpable danger to the American republic.