Monday: Hili dialogue

Professor Chat du Plafond here (my nom de plume in France). Matthew is “poorly” today, as he wrote me: “I should be walking the picket line but I’m at home in bed with the dreaded lurgy.”

Ergo, PCdP will handle today’s Hili dialogue, which has added Szaron for lagniappe.

Hili is going upstairs to see the lodgers, which means that Szaron is outside:

A: Paulina is not at home.

Hili: I will wait for her on her bed.

In Polish:

Ja: Pauliny nie ma w domu.

Hili: Poczekam na nią w jej łóżku.

And Andrzej has some good news about Szaron, who is almost fully tame now:

Andrzej’s comment: Sharon is starting to feel at home.

(In Polish: Szaron zaczyna czuć się w obejściu jak u siebie w domu.)