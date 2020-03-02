Monday: Hili dialogue

Professor Chat du Plafond here (my nom de plume in France). Matthew is “poorly” today, as he wrote me:  “I should be walking the picket line but I’m at home in bed with the dreaded lurgy.”

Ergo, PCdP will handle today’s Hili dialogue, which has added Szaron for lagniappe.

Hili is going upstairs to see the lodgers, which means that Szaron is outside:

A: Paulina is not at home.
Hili: I will wait for her on her bed.

In Polish:

Ja: Pauliny nie ma w domu.
Hili: Poczekam na nią w jej łóżku.

And Andrzej has some good news about Szaron, who is almost fully tame now:

Andrzej’s comment: Sharon is starting to feel at home.
(In Polish: Szaron zaczyna czuć się w obejściu jak u siebie w domu.)

  1. Dominic
    Posted March 2, 2020 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    Di you see Freeman Dyson died? https://twitter.com/sciam/status/1233523539262791681

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted March 2, 2020 at 9:35 am | Permalink

      Yes. I would have mentioned it, but I don’t know enough about the guy to say anything meaningful, except that he was soft on religion and won the Templeton Prize. About his physics I know bupkes.

      • rickflick
        Posted March 2, 2020 at 10:10 am | Permalink

        He was also soft on global warming. He said if CO2 got out of hand we could breed a new tree that would cleans the air. I think he was a bit of a kook and contrarian.

