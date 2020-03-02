Last day in Paris: Rain and no restaurants

Sadly, my dining pal (like Matthew) came down with the lurgies this morning, and so we had to cancel lunch at d’Chez Eux (I believe a reader suggested that restaurant, and I was keen go to as I’d heard of it as a good bistro and also knew it had a well-respected rice pudding).
I then went for a long morning walk through my old haunts in the Sixth Arrondissement (I used to live on the Rue Jacob—in a garrett!). On the way back to my hotel, I procured a nice crispy baguette, a good thick slice of St. Nectaire cheese, an apple, and a liter of red grapefruit juice. I also stopped by a fancy bakery and bought a giant cramique for later and tomorrow morning, when I take the train to the airport at 5:30 and won’t get breakfast.
It’s nice to have these picnics, as I haven’t tasted cheese since I’ve been to Paris this visit. Still, as soon as I finished my extemporaneous lunch, my eating pal called and said she’d miraculously recovered (she’s very resilient, especially when restaurants are in the offing), and that we should go out for lunch. But, as Beethoven reportedly said when a case of Riesling was delivered to him on his deathbed, “Pity, pity, too late. . . ”
The next meal I have will be (ugh) on the United flight home. Ceiling Cat help me! I can’t even use the Star Alliance Club at Charles de Gaulle because I’d have to be flying business or first class.
Here’s a cramique from Fred’s (not the one I bought, which I didn’t photograph). Mine is about 8 inches across: a really belly-buster.
What a pity! 😦
I’d have got a really nice bottle of Red & glugged it with my cheese etc! 🙂
After reremembering my ancient Julia Child cook book I made a clafoutis with sour cherries from last summer marinated in brandy and maple syrup.
Worthy of a Parisian Bistro !
Indeed!
It’s still early in Paris, you could get a decent dinner and then fast through the flight – which is clearly the best way to deal with United’s (or pretty much any other airline’s) food.
Happy travels. BTW there were about six square feet of open water on the pond this morning and two mallards arrived to compete with a pair of Canada geese for space. Had seem neither liquid phase water or ducks at home in a few weeks, but it cracked 14C yesterday so everything is thawing – for now.
US news reports the Louvre is closed and that coronavirus concern is spreading across France. Any thoughts on that?
This is a case, I think, of acting prematurely, but I am not an epidemiologist so I won’t second guess. We’ve had 178 cases in France with three deaths, the last an 80 year old woman from China. I’m glad I saw the Leonardo exhibit on its last day a week ago, and when the Louvre was still open.
It is a very crowded place–surely the most crowded exhibit space in Paris.