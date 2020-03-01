Sunday: Hili dialogue and Manchester weather warning

by Matthew Cobb

Hili, like all cats, expects to be waited upon:

Hili: I want to go home now.
Paulina: Shall I open the door for you?
Hili: That’s exactly what I’m trying to say.
Hili: Teraz już chcę wrócić do domu.
Paulina: Czyli mam ci otworzyć drzwi?
Hili: To właśnie próbuję powiedzieć
.
Meanwhile, in Manchester, my colleague Stuart Jones, highlights this weather warning on his iPhone:

One Comment

  1. rickflick
    Posted March 1, 2020 at 5:26 am | Permalink

    First it’s COVID-19, then no rain in Manchester! No wonder the market’s sagging.

    Reply

