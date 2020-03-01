Sunday: Hili dialogue and Manchester weather warning

by Matthew Cobb

Hili, like all cats, expects to be waited upon:

Hili: I want to go home now.

Paulina: Shall I open the door for you?

Hili: That’s exactly what I’m trying to say.

Hili: Teraz już chcę wrócić do domu.

Paulina: Czyli mam ci otworzyć drzwi?

Hili: To właśnie próbuję powiedzieć . Meanwhile, in Manchester, my colleague Stuart Jones, highlights this weather warning on his iPhone:

Warnings issued: no rain pic.twitter.com/6ZPXkUlsaq — Stuart Jones (@stuartjones22) March 1, 2020