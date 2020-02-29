Saturday: Hili dialogue and année bissextile stuff

by Matthew Cobb

Jerry is visiting the puces at Clignancourt, leaving Paris for the northern suburbs. Hili is similarly making a quantitative change that turns into quality. Or is she?

Hili: By walking across this treshold I’m changing habitat.

A: I notice a slight exaggeration in this statement.

Hili: Przekraczając próg zmieniam środowisko.

Ja: Dostrzegam w tym twierdzeniu odrobinę przesady.

The Google doodle is an animation that marks the leap year (l’année bissextile in French) (click to go and see what happens):

Or you can take a more artistic approach to the leap year. Here is a leaping hare, by one of my favourite modern artists, the late Barry Flanagan:

Happy Leap Day! Occurring once every four years leap days are observed to compensate for the earth actually taking six hours longer than 365 whole days to orbit the sun.

'Six Foot Leaping Hare on Steel Pyramid' (1990) installed at @YSPsculpture in 1992. pic.twitter.com/3XoD4AXboT — Barry Flanagan (@JBFinfo) February 29, 2020