Saturday: Hili dialogue and année bissextile stuff

by Matthew Cobb
Jerry is visiting the puces at Clignancourt, leaving Paris for the northern suburbs. Hili is similarly making a quantitative change that turns into quality. Or is she?
Hili: By walking across this treshold I’m changing habitat.
A: I notice a slight exaggeration in this statement.
Hili: Przekraczając próg zmieniam środowisko.
Ja: Dostrzegam w tym twierdzeniu odrobinę przesady.
The Google doodle is an animation that marks the leap year (l’année bissextile in French) (click to go and see what happens):
Or you can take a more artistic approach to the leap year. Here is a leaping hare, by one of my favourite modern artists, the late Barry Flanagan: