Paris, day 6: Flea-ing and a fantastic secret restaurant

It’s predicted to rain in Paris every day until the day I fly home (Tuesday), so more indoor-ish activities were mandated for this morning.

Today was a day to scour the flea market: Paris’s most famous flea, located in the 20th and open only on weekends: the Marché aux Puces de la Porte de Clignancourt (yes, Market of the Fleas at the Porte de Clignancourt, once a gate to the city). It is the place to buy antiques and geegaws of all sorts, and to see fantastic 18th-century furniture, Art Deco pieces, and all things old and French, ranging from a few euros to many thousands. I was there once before when I lived here in 1989 for six months, and at that time I bought an old Art Deco poster for $200 (a LOT of dough for me then). Bargaining here is mandatory.

My ambitions were small today: I wanted a small platter or serving bowl with a duck on it, as I’d seen a picture of one in a restaurant that was lovely. I wound up finding a different silver-plated duck platter as well as a ceramic foie gras platter with a duck head on it; neither was expensive. They’re wrapped up, but I’ll post photos of them later. After a few hours a-fleaing, we then had the best meal I’d ever had in Paris, in a restaurant that nobody knows about (we were the only customers).

In the meantime, pictures of the market, which comprises several different large markets, each containing dozens of stalls. Most stalls specialize in one type of item or another (silverware, glassware, old posters, furniture, etc.)

Some photos:

Old lace-up shoes:

Antique porcelain dolls:

I found a top hat and of course had to try it on:

A strange manger scene, apparently assembled from a lot of figures (including baby Jesus and parents):

An old man in front of his shop:

Duck and chicken pins in the “barnyard” section:

One place had a mammal skull, and the cheek muscles must have been massive. Does anybody know what this is? (I don’t.)

Glassware:

A wooden duck-shaped nut holder:

And a metal nut holder with a squirrel:

A lovely Art Deco cat in bronze:

And me with a cat mural in the market:

More solipsism: a book about me (not really—the “J.-C.” is of course Jesus Christ):

And a self-portrait, top and bottom:

A beautiful old table completely covered with seashells:

Old cans, signs, and containers (I love to look at these):

Old enamelware coffee pots:

And where there are old coffee pots, there are old coffee grinders:

Old light switches:

And of course they have old clothes, including haute couture. Here’s a Sonia Rykiel feather jacket:

Pierre `Cardin and Yves Saint Laurent:

I’ll show my own duck platters when I unwrap them later.

Flea-ing works up an appetite, and it was time for lunch. It turned out to be, in terms of food quality and ambiance, the best meal I’ve ever had in Paris. It was at Cartet, in the 11th near Republique. There is just this sign and the door is locked. There is no menu on the outside.

Few people know about it, hardly anybody goes there (we were the only guests at lunch, which is the usual situation), and that’s the way the owner likes it. It’s hard to get reservations, and even when you show up, the door is locked and, if the owner doesn’t like your looks, he won’t let you in. (We got in.)

The owner/chef (we didn’t get his name, and he doesn’t like to be photographed) prefers to serve large quantities of food to only a few people at a time, and usually has just a couple or a few people there, but does serve groups on special occasions, like wedding parties.

Aside from this quirkiness, he is a lovely guy; he just runs the restaurant on his own terms. Given the quality (and quantity) of the food, this could be a very famous restaurant, and jammed to the gunwales, but the owner doesn’t want that. He doesn’t want fame or money. He doesn’t want many customers. As he told us, “I prefer to be rather than have.”

Here’s the inside:

When the restaurant is packed, it can hold 20 people, but there are usually only two or so. When we walked in, we saw a table of desserts to the right. It turned out that the owner made them in advance just for us (and these weren’t all the desserts we got). Yes, those are entire pans and bowls of goodies:

There is no menu or wine list. The owner/chef/server simply tells you what’s available and you say “yes” or “no.” Wine: white or red, and, if red, Bordeaux or Rhone. We had a Rhone, which turned out to be an excellent Gigondas from Domaine Raspail-Ay, which I’ve drunk several times in the States:

Then the terrines and pâtés come. There are three. Three entire terrines, made just for us. (Yes, we couldn’t even come close to finishing them all, but they were served uncut, and the owner said that they would not be served again. He prefers to discard uneaten food, which, he says, stimulates the economy when he buys more than he serves. (I’m not sure if he gives the leftovers to the poor.)

Pork liver paté, chicken liver paté, and jambon persillé (ham and parsley in aspic). We split one large slice of each. There was bread, of course:

More entrées: we were told this is “beef nose”, which is actually museau de boeuf à la lyonnaise. It was good, with an interesting texture.

This is a lovely entrée: fresh endives with a mustard sauce and walnuts. (When went to wash my hands, I saw the owner cutting up the endives.) There is no help in the restaurant; the owner does everything.

Delicious—and we ate it all:

We had boeuf a la ficelle for the main course: a beautiful plate of rare beef cooked by being boiled in a pot while suspended with a string. The beef is then sliced and served with bone marrow, which you mash over the slices in a kind of sauce, and then sprinkle with sea salt and coarsely ground pepper.

We could have had it with a brandy and pepper sauce, but preferred the classic version. That was what we were offered: the only plat on the menu.

The owner, with whom we conversed on and off throughout the 2.5 hour meal, said that this was Simmental beef from Germany, which he prefers to French beef.

This dish, too, was superb:

Just as we were ready to tuck in, the chef brought a big dish of gratin dauphinois: sliced potatoes baked with cream, butter, and cheese (I didn’t detect any cheese in these). He told us this was made with Agata potatoes, and that he prepared the dish for us starting yesterday, by soaking the potatoes overnight in water, which hardens them. Then, he said, they absorb the cream more easily when they’re baked.

It is hard to envision eating all this, but we did finish the beef and made a substantial dent in the potatoes.

While the owner spoke some English, my dining pal conversed with him in French, and so I asked for a report of what he said. Here’s some of it:

He said he hasn’t eaten out in Paris in 17 years (but gave me the name of his favorite restaurant in Brussels). He makes simple breads and pizzas at home. He’s from Bretagne. He goes to the market every day and enjoys being outdoors rather than cooped up in a little kitchen all day. He wants people to eat his food and feel the world is a warmer and better place afterwards, to walk outside and hear the birds sing….

Yes, his goal is to make people see the world in a brighter light after one of his meals. Isn’t that wonderful? And we certainly did!

Especially after five desserts! Before desserts came, we got a plate of light little pastries called bugnes:

Creme caramel:

The pool of sweetness underneath it:

Ile flottant (floating isle), meringues that you float in custard or, in our case, cover with custard. All the desserts were terrific because they were not too sweet.

Riz au lait, or rice pudding:

Tarte citron: lemon tarte. This was particularly toothsome. Remember, this is the size of an American pie. (We had no idea when we went to this place that there would be this much food, though we knew that pate and dessert were served à volonté, i.e., as much as you want.)

And just about when we were defeated by sweets, the chef came by with a bowl of chocolate mousse and put a big glop on each of our plates. This was the finish; we could eat no more:

The curious thing is that although I ate like a trencherman (my only meal of the day, of course), I don’t feel full to bursting—just satisfied and happy. Maybe this is the glow that the chef says he wants his customers to experience.

There is no doubt that this is the best meal I’ve had in Paris, and I’ve had many, from the humblest bistro to the most exalted three-star restaurant. It isn’t cheap, but nor is it as pricey as the multi-starred restaurants. The combination of fantastic food in copious quantities, the lovely surroundings in which we were the only inhabitants, the long conversations with the friendly chef, and the sense of being plunged into another land where we were copiously courted by a great cook—all of this made for a meal the likes I’ve never had before.

If you go to Paris, you MUST go to Cartet. I pondered not revealing the name, as the owner doesn’t want a lot of business, but the name is out there and my own recommendation is not going to inundate him with customers. But be sure to reserve at least a week in advance. And then be prepared for a true gastronomic adventure.

While the chef wouldn’t allow me to photograph him, or have a photo taken with him, he did give me his card. This is the entirety of what is printed on the card:

I swear to god: if you go to Paris and don’t eat here, you are a reprobate. I’ve never had a better meal in Paris and only one rivaling it in all of France.