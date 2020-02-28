Poll results, and a question about healthcare

On February 26, the night after the Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, I urged readers to discuss the debate in the comments. And so you did, to the tune of—as of today—193 comments. While nothing is ever settled in these discussion, nor do opinions ever coalesce around a single one (we are, of course, diverse and largely irreligious, which means cat-herding), it’s fun to sound off.
Here are the results of the two polls, both about The Bern. In the first one, a bare majority of readers felt that Bernie would wind up as the Democratic nominee. Many were undecided.
In the second poll, most people (the figures are almost identical to those above) felt that Bernie could NOT defeat Donald Trump. I was surprised, as I thought most people would think that Sanders could beat Trump. In fact, that’s my own view, but I’m not a pundit.
I still have no favorite candidate in the race, and no idea for whom I’ll vote in the primary. (I’m voting by mail). Nobody inspires me with as much enthusiasm as I had for Obama in the 2012 and 2008 elections (or George McGovern in 1972, which was a complete Democratic disaster). So be it; I’ll still go with whom the convention chooses to run against Trump.
Here is a question for foreign readers who live in countries with single-payer health care. My own view until now has been for the government to pass a single-payer option like Medicare, so that everyone is covered, and must be covered, but also to allow coexisting private insurance.
One reason I feel this way is that almost everybody I know who lives in countries with universal government health care—and those include Canada, the UK, New Zealand, and Poland—has resorted to going to private doctors some of the time because of a) their higher quality and, more important, b) the speed: you seem to have to wait long times under government systems. Often government doctors are very good, but the waiting times, to my friends, seem intolerable.
An example: I had an inguinal hernia last year, and a friend in New Zealand had one at roughly the same time. His was painful; mine was not. I could have gone without treatment, as it wasn’t immediately dangerous, but as I was going to Antarctica, my doctor advised me to have the repair operation beforehand, for if the hernia became strangulated when I was on a boat in Antarctica, I would probably die. (Strangulated hernias must be operated on within a day or so.) Strangulations are rare, but do happen. I called the belly doctor and he said he could operate on me in three weeks. And so I got operated on and completely fixed.
My friend in New Zealand is, as far as I know, still waiting, and says he is in pain. He may wait two years, as I recall, because the government healthcare system can’t fit him in before then.
This is also the case for friends in some of the other countries I’ve mentioned: long waiting times for non-life-threatening operations, even when you’re in pain or debilitated during the waiting period. This is, in fact, why private healthcare coexists alongside government healthcare in those countries.
When readers say they favor a single-payer procedure, do they want the complete elimination of private healthcare and private insurance? Based on my experience, and that of other people I know, that does not seem optimal. Even those people who tout and are proud of their government healthcare seem to resort to private doctors when the crunch comes. Sander, however, seems to favor the complete elimination of private medical insurance and non-government healthcare.
Weigh in below. If you live in a “single-payer” country, have you ever gone to a private doctor? If so, why?
I have no health care insight.
As for Sanders : my 2 cents is : the apparent success of Sanders is only that. I suspect that his opponent in The White House has every reason to want Sanders on the big election because he is – again, no evidence – guaranteed to lose, in the way Clinton was fated to lose. Certainly there are geeks behind the scenes calculating all this stuff with data inaccessible to e.g. 538.
What the current occupant in the White House wants or thinks is not a guide to reality.
The Orange Menace thinks coronavirus is going to disappear in April. He’s not rational.
Yes
But what I mean of course is that he pays geeks to figure out this stuff for him, and on top of that, Trump has a way of sniffing out weaknesses in his enemies, in a particular way that benefits himself. He doesn’t “think” per se, but simply bulls his way through.
Geeks did a great job predicting a huge defeat for Trump in 2016! Anti-establishment populism may win in 2020.
Yes – 538 was apparently missing something that Trump had. It’s Trump geeks vs. 538 geeks.
Rod here in Canada.
our system is provincially run but largely paid for by the Federal government through transfer payents.
I was diagnosed as needing a hip replacement inmid 2017, with surgery tentatively scheduled for early 2018.
It was done Jan 24 2018, home in 3 days.
The surgery was covered completely including a few followup prescriptions.
Rehab therapy however was not, but my retiree insurance plan covered a maximum of about C$1000 which was enough to see me through the worst of it.
I sprung for my own walker which I needed for a few weeks and subsequently sold.
Out of pocket…..maybe a hundred C$.
Verdict: well treated, very competent and attentive medical staff.
Crap hospital food….. ther e is a reason why there is a Tim Hortons near every Canadian hospital.
I beat you by one year. I had my hip replaced in 2016 and my experience with the Candadian health care system in this regard was positive even the food was acceptable. The surgery and hospital stay was excellent. Public physio was excellent as well. When I thought more physio was beneficial, I opted to seek out private physio which was a complete and utter sham. I can’t begin to imagine the cost of surgery for hip replacement using private medicare.
Also is Canada.
I had knee replacement surgery in 2012. Diagnosed in late January, surgery in early April. So, little over 2 month wait.
In hospital for 3 days. Excellent surgeon, excellent care. Food so-so, but I didn’t feel much like eating anyway.
Cost to me of surgery & hospital: $0.
After care cost (Physio): $0
Cost of prescription medication (which I took for about a month) was negligible, as I had a plan through work. Probably cost me $10 altogether.
A walker, raised toilet seat, cane was all supplied by my local Civitan club. These items are donated to the club. You borrow them, then return when you’re finished.
So total out-of-pocket cost of my surgery: around $10.
How’s my knee now, 8 years later? Fantastic.
“… you seem to have to wait long times under government systems.”
In the UK at least one does tend to have long waiting times for non-urgent things that can be left, such as hip-joint replacements.
Thus, some people in the UK do go private for non-urgent “quality of life” things, though not for urgent, life-threatening things. You don’t get better quality care going private (it’s usually the same doctors anyhow), but you do get quicker care.
Demand has to be controlled somehow, and in a state-pays system that pretty much has to be by waiting times.
Yeah, I was just thinking that, in any system with finite resources (such as reality), there are going to be relative barriers to access. So the question is, would we all rather have a system where the sorting is due to urgency (a form of the medical triage seen in any emergency room) or sorting due to financial status. The former just seems the better choice, all else being equal.
I think most people agree that he will win the popular vote. Not so with the electoral college.
Most people or most Bernie supporters?
Whether or not Bernie can defeat Trump is a wonderful debate for pundits. It justifies their existence. I read such discussions primarily for amusement because nobody can predict what will happen if Bernie gets the nomination, certainly not a sure thing, but we’ll know a lot more after Super Tuesday. Here’s a column in today’s NYT where Steve Phillips makes the argument that Bernie can defeat Trump.
In the meantime, also at the NYT today, David Brooks goes on a rant about how Bernie is no better than Trump. His true conservative colors are shown as he makes a false equivalence between the two. He doesn’t seem to grasp that Bernie won’t undermine democracy and that his programs (such as Medicare for All), whatever you may think of them, have virtually no chance of passing Congress. It seems that for Brooks, Trump may not be that bad after all.
Bernie has to great features: He’s a proud Jew, and he’s a proud Socialist.
And this backwards country will sink him for it.
I have lived all my life under the National Health Service but I can *just* recall how my parents were pleased at being able to go to a General Practitioner without having to pay a bill.
Otherwise the NHS is ‘good in parts’. You get reasonable service (mostly) reasonably quickly (often) without paying at the point of use.
I have used private health care (provided through my employment contract) when I wanted an investigation into a symptom. I got to see a consultant the following week on an evening of my choice, all tests done then and there.
But I have also gone to my NHS doctor with a persistent cough and arrangements were made for me to have a chest Xray at the local hospital the same morning.
But sometimes the NHS is a production line and if you suffer from maladies that cross several medical specialities you can receive disjointed attention (e.g. my mother-in-law).
So, overall I would like private health care to be available for those time when the NHS care stutters.
Yes, I have used the private system in the UK; it’s the sensible thing to do for non life threatening issues. I’ve had operations for sports injuries and physio on the private. I think all the ‘private’ consultants I’ve used also worked for the NHS, so I’m not sure the care is of a higher quality – but the rooms are better! Maybe I move in rarefied circles, but I think most people do this, with employer or private insurance.
Apart from anything else it takes some strain off the health service for those who haven’t got private cover. The argument could be run that stopping the private supply completely would free those resources to help the NHS deliver the care to those in need more equitably. I’m open to that, but in the current climate there’s absolutely no chance of that happening nor the NHS being funded adequately, so we are stuck with using the system as best we can.
One health care point I’d like to add :
There are “urgent care” facilities open now that didn’t exist many years ago. I think the way they operate is different from conventional doctor’s offices, such that the point is to be seen within a few hours, and without an emergency room charge. The increase of these facilities near me anyway suggests that a large demand is being met.