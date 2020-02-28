David Brooks: I may vote for Trump over Sanders

Today’s New York Times has a surprising column in which David Brooks says that while he’d vote for Elizabeth Warren over Trump, he wouldn’t do so if the Democratic candidate were Bernie Sanders. As he says at the beginning of his column, “Now I have to decide if I’d support Bernie Sanders over Trump.”
The reasons? He sees Sanders installing an authoritarian socialist government, not a democratic socialist one.
I quote from Brooks:
We all start from personal experience. I covered the Soviet Union in its final decrepit years. The Soviet and allied regimes had already slaughtered 20 million people through things like mass executions and intentional famines. Those regimes were slave states. They enslaved whole peoples and took away the right to say what they wanted, live where they wanted and harvest the fruits of their labor.
And yet every day we find more old quotes from Sanders apologizing for this sort of slave regime, whether in the Soviet Union, Cuba or Nicaragua. He excused the Nicaraguan communists when they took away the civil liberties of their citizens. He’s still making excuses for Castro.
To sympathize with these revolutions in the 1920s was acceptable, given their original high ideals. To do so after the Hitler-Stalin pact, or in the 1950s, is appalling. To do so in the 1980s is morally unfathomable.
Well, as far as I know, Bernie has backed off those positions, and it’s a certainty he would be unable to reinstate regimes like Soviet Russia or Communist Cuba in the U.S. Is that really a worry? Brooks thinks so:
I say all this because the intellectual suppositions that led him to embrace these views still guide his thinking today. I’ve just watched populism destroy traditional conservatism in the G.O.P. I’m here to tell you that Bernie Sanders is not a liberal Democrat. He’s what replaces liberal Democrats.
. . . [Traditional] liberalism believes in gaining power the traditional way: building coalitions, working within the constitutional system and crafting the sort of compromises you need in a complex, pluralistic society.
This is why liberals like Hubert Humphrey, Ted Kennedy and Elizabeth Warren were and are such effective senators. They worked within the system, negotiated and practiced the art of politics.
Populists like Sanders speak as if the whole system is irredeemably corrupt. Sanders was a useless House member and has been a marginal senator because he doesn’t operate within this system or believe in this theory of change.
He believes in revolutionary mass mobilization and, once an election has been won, rule by majoritarian domination. This is how populists of left and right are ruling all over the world, and it is exactly what our founders feared most and tried hard to prevent.
. . . Sanders’s leadership style embodies the populist values, which are different: rage, bitter and relentless polarization, a demand for ideological purity among your friends and incessant hatred for your supposed foes.
Brooks claims that Sanders, once in power, would impose a crushingly authoritarian regime, and is merely dissimulating in the campaign and in the debates:
These days, Sanders masquerades as something less revolutionary than he really is. He claims to be nothing more than the continuation of Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal. He is 5 percent right and 95 percent wrong.
. . .For the past century, liberal Democrats from F.D.R. to Barack Obama knew how to beat back threats from the populist left. They knew how to defend the legitimacy of our system, even while reforming it.
Judging by the last few debates, none of the current candidates remember those arguments or know how to rebut a populist to their left.
I’ll cast my lot with democratic liberalism. The system needs reform. But I just can’t pull the lever for either of the two populisms threatening to tear it down.
This seems to me to be more than a bit overheated. After all, the President is checked by Congress and the courts, and the Supreme Court would never go along with Sanders’s wishes. Nor would the Congress, unless it becomes filled with people like AOC and has a Democratic majority in both houses. (I admit that I am scared of the young authoritarian liberals in Congress, like the “squad”, who seem to be to be nearly as authoritarian as Brooks fears.)
But is Brooks journalistically hyperventilating in his Sanders-phobia?
Brooks is a joke. He would prefer a malignant sociopath over Bernie? I do not intend to vote for Bernie in Primary. But, we have a Congress and Constitution. A President Bernie cannot transform our nation into a socialist dictatorship by himself. I certainly don’t see many in Congress willing to help. Now, could we get universal health care like every other industrial nation? Yes, please. Is that socialism? Yes, it is! If we end up as socialist as Denmark, what is wrong with that?
I will enthusiastically vote for Bernie if he is the nominee.
As will I and will also enthusiastically vote for another nominee should that be the case. My vote will be enthusiastic because I will be displaying an act of negative partisanship. That is, while I do not support everything that Bernie proposes, four more years of Trump will threaten the Republic, perhaps beyond repair.
I find absurd the argument that Trump will be checked by Congress and the Supreme Court. There is little evidence of this considering the Senate is Republican under Mitch McConnell and the Supreme Court is decidedly right wing.
I found Brooks’ column repulsive. Any small respect I had for him has now disappeared. To think that Bernie represents an equivalent threat to the Republic and to the world (think climate change) borders on the delusional. Yes, Bernie is rigid in his thinking, but he knows how Congress works unlike Trump. Most importantly, he is not a malignant narcissist as is Trump.
So why does Bernie call himself a socialist?
Even in the UK — generally further left than the US — the Labour party stopped calling itself “socialist” decades ago (Tony Blair’s “Clause Four” reforms to make the party electable).
“He sees Sanders installing an authoritarian socialist government, not a democratic socialist one.”
Socialism is by necessity “authoritarian”, since it is defined as the collective control of all aspects of the economy, as opposed to a market economy. Even if it were under democratic direction, that would still be “tyranny of the majority”.
If Bernie is actually a “social democrat” rather than a “democratic socialist” (the term “social” is way weaker than “socialist”), then he’s doing himself no favours by self-describing as a “socialist”.
Everything that isn’t rampant, unbridled capitalism is going to be called communism by the right in the USA anyway, so he might as well embrace it instead of trying to explain modern day McCarthyists the difference.
But elections are about explaining to the floating voter in the centre ground.
I agree that social democrat both sounds better and is more accurate, but Bernie’s been calling himself a democratic socialist for decades, and changing the label now could easily be construed by enemies and allies alike as him giving ground when he doesn’t need to.
They called Obama a socialist, and a communist too (so Bernie’s not in bad company). And they’ll do the same to whoever gets nominated, even if it’s Biden or Bloomberg. At least Bernie won’t waste any energy denying it.
I don’t get this argument. Sure, they’ll probably call any Democrat a socialist. Unfortunately, they would be right to some degree with Bernie. That makes all the difference in the world. I know Bernie is mostly a capitalist but if he uses the word “socialist” to refer to himself, regardless of how many qualifiers he adds to it, a case can be made that he really is one.
Bernie’s response to that, when interviewed on “60 Minutes”, was to the effect that the current administration are corporate socialists, running the government for the benefit of corporations and the rich at the expense of the people (working class/middle class), he is a “democratic socialist”, and wants to run the government for the benefit of the people.
I agree with everyone who says that “social democrat” sounds better than “democratic socialist”, but I think you have to look past the label and look at his proposed policies to decide what he really is.
If one needs to “look past the label” then surely it’s time to change the label?
+1. He’s either really a socialist or just likes the abuse.
Market economies are dominated by corporations, and given that corporations are internally authoritarian, then we can conclude that market economies are inherently authoritarian as well. Clearly, the presence of authority can’t be the deciding factor, but rather its nature and extent.
Socialism, even the part that goes beyond social democracy, has long had pro-liberty adherents, including well-known figures like Peter Kropotkin, Rosa Luxemburg, and for an American example, Eugene Debs, whose portrait sits in the office of Senator Sanders. Implentation-wise, the years 1936-1939 featured a pro-liberty socialist economy in large parts of Spain, which may have lasted far longer if not for the military defeat by the combined forces of fascism, liberalism, and Stalinism.
It makes perfect sense for a leftist, including a moderate social democrat like Bernie, to have fond attitudes to these historical figures, who represent a hopeful trajectory along which society might develop. Noam Chomsky argues that this current of socialism is the true intellectual inheritor of classical liberalism, whose main thinkers would be appalled at how their reasoning was misused in favor of corporatism.
Overblown to be sure (nothing much will happen in a Sanders presidency because the Republicans will hold the Senate) but, IMO, he got this part right;
“Sanders’s leadership style embodies the populist values, which are different: rage, bitter and relentless polarization, a demand for ideological purity among your friends and incessant hatred for your supposed foes.”
You mean the style that won Trump the presidency? Maybe that’s what it takes to win in America these days.
It is. Which is why I have such low hopes for our future. We are going down a very dangerous path and what’s worse we’re doing it well aware of what awaits. We only need look back not much more than a half dozen decades to see our peril. Some are still alive who remember it.
And therein lies the problem, as PCC(e) rightly points out. It is not the Bern, but the authoritative left who support him.
Well that and the fact that he cozies up to the vile LS. Is he delusional?
“More than a bit overheated” gets it right — especially interesting because I find Brooks, though I disagree with him often, usually quite measured and restrained in his arguments.
I have some friends and relatives who think Brooks is great. But all seem to me rather shallow and narrow in what they expose themselves to. Personally I’d sworn off reading anything by him 3 years ago. I think his appearances on public Usian TV is where these others get their attraction to his ‘thought’. So I’m useless here for the discussion, didn’t and still won’t spend time reading this one.
I just hope it is not too influential with weak-minded Willies.
A conservative will vote for the Republican candidate over a possible Democratic candidate? Stop the presses!
This may be overblown, however I would be a lot more comfortable if journalists and the other candidates pushed him on his historic views during the primaries before he goes up against Trump in the actual campaign. I haven’t followed this election too closely but I don’t believe it has come up yet. For such a long and protracted vetting process that this system is that is baffling to me.
Silly over-reaction by Brooks.
Agreed, but his reaction is a portent of the many millions who would agree with Boooks.
And the fear mongering. He labels Sanders an authoritarian but then uses authoritarian techniques to influence people. I haven’t heard Sanders trying to terrify people into voting for him.
First of all, does Brooks NOT see the increasing authoritarian moves by tRump as worse than anything Sanders might achieve in Brooks’ nightmares? Even a Democratic Senate would reign in Sanders, while a Rep. Senate has licked tRump’s boots.
Second, Brooks has no credibility with this reader. I got tired of his pompous and condescending statements years ago. I remember in early ’16, back when he and E. J. Dionne had their regular discussions on NPR, that he was certain the nominees would be Jeb and Hilary. He dismissed Sanders chances as negligible, because “there aren’t enough Sociology Professors” to get him anywhere near the nomination.
I think there are a lot of emotionally charged and abstract terms being thrown around in this article of Brooks so it’s hard to separate out what is hysteria and what is rational. Populism isn’t necessarily about authoritarianism – it’s simply someone coming to power by representing the regular people. Authoritarianism is authoritarianism. Brooks also tends to juxtapose socialism with totalitarian communist governments and though he doesn’t say it he strongly suggest that anyone in favour of socialism has a totalitarian bend and that’s a bit disingenuous.
” Populism isn’t necessarily about authoritarianism – it’s simply someone coming to power by representing the regular people.”
You have put much to fine a polish on it. Populism has always -always- been a sanctuary for tyrants and it is their path to power.
Oops. Man, do I wish for an edit button. What I though I wrote was;
Populism has always -always- been used as a sanctuary for tyrants and it is their path to power.
Perhaps but I think if I were to argue against Bernie Saunders, I’d argue about his positions. This article seems to concentrate on abstractions and juxtapositions.
“Populism has always -always- been used as a sanctuary for tyrants and it is their path to power.”
No, it has not. For every tyrant who has falsely portrayed himself as acting on behalf of the people, there are a hundred sincere office-holders who were telling the truth.
If I may, I am not very good at writing extemporaneously. I admire Dr PCCe’s ability to write volumes concisely and clearly, seemingly on demand – a skill I sadly lack. So I often find myself trying to explain what the hell I meant. I should just shut up.
Anyway, I see why you made your comment – I didn’t mean to suggest that populism always gives rise to tyrants Rather I meant that tyrants always (in the modern post-monarchical world, at least) use populism as their path to power. I will say that is reason enough to distrust it, IMO.
American populism has always come in two distinct forms. You’re addressing only the noxious, degraded cultural one. The other, concerned with economic justice, has a long and noble tradition in these United States.
Here, let’s let the late, great Ms. Molly Ivins ‘splain the difference in her inimitable style.
I loved Ivins! She was taken from us FAR to early.
Thanks for that.
“After all, the President is checked by Congress and the courts, and the Supreme Court would never go along with Sanders’s wishes. Nor would the Congress, unless it becomes filled with people like AOC and has a Democratic majority in both houses.”
Exactly and also correct when you replace “Sanders” with “Trump.” Our civil liberties and economy will survive regardless of the president – malign idiot or not. This is not to say Trump has not and Sander would not damage our country but that we will be okay and in four years the people will be given a chance to try again.
Do you think the Senate, as it is right now, would NOT convict a Dem President impeached on the same charges and with same evidence/testimony as we just saw with Trump? If so, I have some bridges you may be interested in.
I am not sure what that has to with anything I said. I trust the entirety of our political system not any individual person or branch or decision in particular. It would take decades of one party rule to change this and I am confident in my fellow citizen to prevent either party from destroying our country.
To answer your question, from the states, I know that each party will be sycophants to their own politicians. No Democractic or Republican will convict one of their own.
“I am not sure what that has to with anything I said.”
Well Curtis, I think it does. You did, after all, say this…
“After all, the President is checked by Congress…”
The fact that your last sentence is true is what is central to wrong with Trumpism. It is likely, for example, that had he not resigned, Nixon would have been removed from office with support from his own party. Such a thing is unthinkable now even though the crimes were worse.
That is an example of the damage to our political system that Trupism has wrought.
Exactly. Trump is NOT being checked by Congress. His crimes are being enabled by the Republican majority in Senate.
I am not sure about that, Curtis. You are correct that we have these checks, but I do not have much confidence in them. I fear the damage Trumpism* is doing is the continued erosion of our political system to the point where it can no longer really govern…and there be dragons.
*not the man himself as he is, after all, a symptom not a cause…and as many have noted, we are in danger of the Democrats embracing Trumpism.
In response to all of you. The basic difference we have is that I think the country is doing okay. Not well but okay. Gay marriage is still legal, we can speak freely, the economy has not collapsed, all our citizen still have civil rights and there has been no major war. IMO, the big things are okay even though Trump is slime and has caused lots of significant problems. (Please don’t list them because I agree with every complaint mentioned.)
We are surviving as a country and will survive him, the next bad president and the next. This is no defense of Trump (or Sanders or anyone else), I just have great confidence in our system of government.
I strongly agree with Jerry when he said “After all, the President is checked by Congress and the courts, and the Supreme Court would never go along with Sanders’s wishes. Nor would the Congress, unless it becomes filled with people like AOC and has a Democratic majority in both houses.” He was talking about Sanders but it fits Trump as well.
“We are surviving as a country and will survive him, the next bad president and the next.”
And, just after that, your g.g.g.grandchildren will all die a very unpleasant death because the response to climate change was too little, too late. So will the rest of the human species, and more.
But ‘I’m all right, Jack. Don’t expect me to look beyond the present stock market, whether I have a job, etc.’
For most citizens of very marginal countries, that is perhaps understandable. For most citizens of western democracies, pardon me, but it’s extremely immoral. There are 180 million eligible US voters from their last presidential election who failed their obvious duty, and upon whom people of the world 100 years from now will will look and have an opinion worse than their opinion of Adolf Hitler. Maybe.
As I’ve said before, if I’m not digging out cans of beans buried in the snow from a nuclear winter, the checks on your democracy have held.
What if the Trump admin gets a second term, completely dominates the Supreme Court and the DOJ, and starts rounding up “illegals”, interpreted as they see fit, and throwing them into camps where they seem to have fatal “accidents” at a pretty high rate? Will our institutions be ok then?
No. But it won’t affect me or the rest of the world as directly as a thermonuclear war.
That’s true. Still…
I think Bernie Sanders idealism may be a little over the top, but he’s been advocating policy that merely tries to put the US in line with the rest of the western world. Stalin? 20 million murders? I think not. Brooks can sometimes make interesting points, but here he’s simply acting like a frightened child who thinks there are monsters under the bed.
If he wins, Bernie’s programs don’t stand a chance in hell of being implemented, even if the Dems take the senate. His influence will be to correct the excesses of tRump, and to improve the moral tone. He may not actually unify the country, but just moving back toward a traditional standoff would be a big win.
Looks like Brooks can look forward to increased fame and fortune as a writer for tRump’s reelection team. Maybe an ambassadorship under tRump-2.
To Canadians the fear of Sanders is weird to us. I posted a meme on FB that said: “If Bernie Sanders was Canadian, he’d be a former two-term prime minster enjoying retirement. Instead at 78 he’s still trying to drag the United States into the 20th century”.
You can tell it’s an American meme by the “two-term” part – Canadians have no terms on their leaders/parties so he could have been a PM for 15 years like Pierre Trudeau. In fact, I see a lot of parallels with PET and Sanders. PET visited Russia during the Soviet days (The US was very unhappy about that and had a dossier on him for it) and he was a personal friend of Castro (forget praising him, Castro attended PET’s funeral in Canada, risking assassination). Yet, we had him as our PM for 15 years.
As a Canadian myself, I totally agree with your comment.
Would Sanders intall the economic equivalent to “SJW/Woke” philosophy?
His economic policies of centralization (energy, health care) seem highly congruent as conduits for that philosphy.
No, he would not install the economic policy you fear. This is because Congress must pass laws to enact most of what he wants and this will not happen. The reality is that most progressive legislation will not pass because of the Republican Senate and the filibuster. Debates over the details of policy serve the interests of the pundits, but meaningless in the real world.
Electing Sanders or any Democrat is to prevent the Trump destruction of the Republic, realize the end of the Putin-Trump administration, and through areas where executive orders are appropriate, to push the nation in a mildly progressive direction. These things would be accomplished by Sanders or any Democrat.
One big difference: Trump is a criminal who lies as his first choice, Sanders isn’t. The rest is details. Vote for the non-criminal, non-habitual-liar in November!
Yep. It continues to amaze me how so many don’t get this. They seem to believe that Trump is no worse, ethically speaking, than any other politician. That’s their delusion, and it is a delusion. The consequence is that it never dawns on them to compare the metrics that you suggest while to you and I it is an extremely obvious thing to do.
Although to be fair, I believe that many voters both have a reasonably accurate understanding of the characters of the candidates and do compare their ethics, and simply prefer Trump.
Yes that “everyone is bad” attitude is the aim of many propagandists that want people to become disillusioned with the system. I’m amazed at how many people really believe all American presidents have people killed.
I agree. What many of those Trump voters lack is any kind of appreciation for our institutions. They’ve been told that all politicians are corrupt, the courts are unfair, the media is lying, and so on. While this has a little truth, on balance it is completely wrong.
Most of us grew up in the US thinking that, while we might disagree with certain politicians and might prefer some things be done differently, mostly the wheels of government would continue to work. With Trump, we now see that this might be wrong.
There is one thing I just can’t get past with Trump voters. I try never to talk politics with relatives or their families but a recent conversation got to me. I had to ask them if during the run-up to the 2016 election if they saw the video of Trump mocking the disabled reporter. If so, why the hell didn’t that RIGHT THERE disqualify him from office? This one really bothers me about some Trump voters.
There really is only one vote in November. I don’t give a damn who at this point.
What Brooks excreted on the pages of the NYT cannot be called “journalism”, because journalism requires research, facts, and rationality.
What he produced was jingoism. Propaganda. Vile character assassination.
There is zero – absolutely zero – evidence that Bernie is an authoritarian, a Stalin in sheep’s clothing. My God, there are decades and decades of evidence to prove this.
His article was not just overheated and hyperbolic. It was completely reprehensible.
He, and the editor that let this garbage pass muster, should be out on their cans yesterday.
Agree 100%
To answer your question: Yes, Brooks is seriously hyperventilating. He’d prefer a proto fascist like Trumps to win?? If I had the choice between Elizabeth Warren and Bernis Sanders, I would hesitate but probably vote for Warren. But this NYT paper reminds me of what I read on the FAIR (FAIRNESS & ACCURACY IN REPORTING)website: https://fair.org/home/corporate-media-are-the-real-sanders-attack-machine/
You might be interested to know that Warren – contrary to specific promises she made and her claimed moral philosophy – just accepted $14 million in dark money and is using it to wallpaper Super Tuesday states with her political ads.
Three days ago her campaign was dead broke.
If you’re going to make a statement like that you need to supply information on your source!
At best, Brooks’ arguments could explain why he’d abstain from voting if Sanders is the nominee. I cannot imagine why any serious thinker, if that is what Brooks thinks he is, would vote from Trump under any circumstances.
Probably because, like most Republicans, while he may dislike Trump personally, he fully approves of many of the policies he’s instituted. Deregulating industries, taxes, and especially SC appointments, Brooks is on board.
Never-Trumpers are people who completely lost control of their own party but think they have some good ideas about what you should do with yours.
No thanks. We don’t need the “help.”
So he would rather vote for tRump, a president who has his orange lips securely attached to the Authoritarian glans of Putin, and is desperate to be balls deep in the Dear Leader’s North Korean vertical DMZ, but little s socialist Bernie is a step too far? Three cheers for conservative “logic”!
David Brooks can go screw himself. And when he’s done, he can turn around and go screw himself again.
At one time I had a tolerance — hell, even a perverse affection of sorts — for Brooks and his brand of centrist conservatism. But now I’ve had it UP TO HERE with his bullshit, purblind both-sidesism.
For nigh on a decade now, Brooks has lived in a fantasy world where his beloved Republican Party was, despite ever-mounting evidence to the contrary, underneath it all a reflection of his own moderate, reformist political philosophy — rather than the power-clinging cauldron of seething white resentment it had become (a resentment-filled mess ripe for taking over by a know-nothing, paranoid despot like Donald Trump lock, stock, and seething cauldron).
Now, in this his latest column, he puts on a pair of Cold-War-colored glasses left over from the old House Un-American Activities Committee to spin a few old Bernie Sanders statements, wrenched of their context, into a delusional reverie of the ghosts of Communist totalitarianism past. And he proclaims that, because of this, he’d rather vote for an incumbent who poses an existential threat to our Republic by daily shitting upon the rule of law, then wiping his ass with the system of checks-and-balances enshrined in our constitution.
Have I mentioned that David Brooks should go screw himself?
(And please pardon all the cusses.)
Oh please. The President needs the support of both Houses to enact legislation, and unlike the GOP, the Dems aren’t going to support whatever the Dem president says. Moreover, it’s more than likely that a Dem president is going to have to contend with a GOP Senate.
Lastly, it’s extremely common in presidential politics for candidates to swing wide in the primary and then swing to the middle in the general. Unlike Trump, Sanders is a politician through and through, having been in Washington for something like 30 years, and I fully expect he’ll follow this pattern. Whatever true beliefs he might have in his brain, he’s certainly not going to go to Florida or New Mexico and present them with a “go full liberal or vote Trump” type of choice.
If David Brooks votes for another four years of the Trump Crime Family and its leader,a monster of evil, he will be collaborating with this selfsame evil, regardless of how he seeks to rationalize his vote.
Man, this is the very definition of posturing, something of which it is sad to say that David Brooks has never been able to resist.
I believe that Uncle Bernie is not a “woke” authoritarian Leftist himself, but that he has little or no sense of the dangers that mentality presents. He strikes me as the kind of sentimental Leftist who identifies with the good old “Popular Front” days of 1935 to 1939, overlooking the Communists’ efforts to subjugate other Leftists in Spain (see Orwell), and passing over the 1939 Nazi-Soviet Pact as a historical glitch.
Sentimental Leftists of this sort make only wooden, pro-forma criticisms of the USSR, never say boo about dictatorship in Cuba or Zimbabwe or Nicaragua or Venezuela, and always direct their most passionate denunciations against capitalism, NATO, the US, Israel, etc. etc. Oriented this way, they are perfectly happy to collaborate with Communists and other Left authoritarians, and more recently with Islamists. The type is familiar enough in the UK (e.g., George Galloway, Uncle Jeremy, the Stop the War Coalition) and here it is in the US.
The problem is not that a President Sanders will set up an American version of the KGB, but that some of his associates might want to. In the UK, the dangers posed by Uncle Jeremy did not stem from him personally, but from characters like Seumas Milne and Andrew Murray around him. It is not clear whether something like this applies to Uncle Bernie. Linda Sarsour is in his campaign as a fashion accessory, not a close advisor and strategist like Milne and Murry in the UK.
On the other side, there is perhaps less to fear from Uncle Bernie’s naivité than from the clinical narcissism and fraud displayed incessantly by the present incumbent.
I like people who can criticize their own side – e.g. Jerry and Brooks. I never agree with anybody on everything (even myself) but I appreciate people who think independently.
I probably disagree politically more often than not with both Brooks and Jerry but I can count on them to make me think. I cannot ask for anything more.
I don’t remember the last time Brooks made me think about anything. He just provokes me to roll my eyes.
Brooks is speculating that Sanders would install an authoritarian regime. While doing so he is ignoring the FACT that Trump is actively moving the country towards authoritarianism.
Typical pundit. Muddled thinking through and through.
This a thousand times. Brooks is an embarrassment. All the evidence is that Bernie, even if he is too idealistic for one’s taste, is a deeply moral man, whose vision is for an enlarged safety net and better health care, as well as forward-thinking environmental policies and probably a dovish foreign policy. You can argue details on all that, but to write that he is more of a threat than the current sociopath who is actively ignoring the rule of law, packing the government with flacks whose only qualification is loyalty, and abusing his power against political opponents, is delusional.
It seems Bernie derangement syndrome is already spreading faster than the coronavirus, especially among the terrible pundit demographic. Andrew Sullivan must be next.
Christ almighty, Brooks is at a Fox News level of paranoia and obfuscation. Bernie has never advocated for a central authority to govern allocation of the labor, intermediate goods, raw materials, and final consumer goods of the economy — i.e. what the Soviet Union tried to do. He hasn’t even suggested that the government do so for ‘the commanding heights of industry’, as was Lenin’s original goal. The reason is clear, it is precisely because of the highly authoritarian nature of such a program that pro-central planning leftists are nearly absent the world over. All of the energy on the US Left (the part that takes class conflict seriously, not ‘Democrats’) is to establish a social democratic nature to contemporary capitalism, basically taking it back to the days of the postwar social contract. There is also a yearning to go beyond, via things like worker co-ops and community owned banks (see the work of Richard Wolff and Gar Alperovitz), but even those are small currents compared to the FDR-style politics of the left-most edge of the political scene.