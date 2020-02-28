“1776” throws down the gauntlet to NYT’s “1619 Project”

by Greg Mayer
We’ve noted here several times at WEIT the New York Times‘ “1619 Project”, a racialist program to rewrite American history. The notices have been largely critical, and we’ve pointed out that much of the criticism has come from the World Socialist Website (WSWS), an organ of the International Committee of the Fourth International. While the WSWS is a Marxist (and specifically Trotskyist) website, and their own writers have heavily criticized the 1619 Project, what has been most notable about the WSWS’s coverage is the series of interviews they have done with scholars whose own views range widely, including avowed Marxists, but consisting mostly of “average” center-left academics.
Now another center of criticism of the 1619 Project has arisen, this one originating from the right wing of American politics, but, like the WSWS, including a fair diversity among its contributors. The “1776” website states its mission as
“1776” is an assembly of independent voices who uphold our country’s authentic founding virtues and values and challenge those who assert America is forever defined by its past failures, such as slavery. We seek to offer alternative perspectives that celebrate the progress America has made on delivering its promise of equality and opportunity and highlight the resilience of its people. Our focus is on solving problems.
We do this in the spirit of 1776, the date of America’s true founding.
Here’s a video introducing 1776 featuring its founder, Bob Woodson, in which he refers to slavery as America’s “birth defect”. (Notice that they use the same antique font for “1776” as the 1619 Project uses for “1619”!)
The group has a clearly conservative cast to its contributors. Of the eight featured essays on its home page, I was familiar with only two: Clarence Page, a well known columnist for the Chicago Tribune, and John McWhorter, a linguist at Columbia University. Both I would regard as “centrist”, following the usual way of divvying up American political attitudes. Looking at the provided biographies, and a little googling, shows the others to be generally conservative (e.g. Woodson, Jason Hill), although some I’m unsure about (e.g. Stephanie Deutsch). The Bulwark, an anti-Trump conservative site, has also posted a long critique by Cathy Young. I mention these political leanings to neither praise nor condemn, but to point out the breadth of critical response to the 1619 Project.
Unlike the WSWS, which featured academics and historians, only three of the 1776 front page essayists are academics, and none are historians. (The WSWS did have critiques by its own contributors, who were also neither academics nor historians, but I have focused on the eight interviewees/essayists at the WSWS that garnered the most attention.)
1776 has drawn some notice, including in a commentary entitled “The New York Times Goes All In on Flawed 1619 Project” at Real Clear Politics by Mark Hemingway:
One interesting rebuttal is coming from the newly formed 1776 Project, which seeks to “uphold our country’s authentic founding virtues and values and challenge those who assert America is forever defined by its past failures, such as slavery.” The group of predominantly black scholars and writers was organized by anti-poverty crusader and MacArthur “genius grant” winner Bob Woodson, and features thoughtful essays rebutting the 1619 Project from heavyweight intellectuals such as John McWhorter, Clarence Page, and Shelby Steele.
And in Quillette, one of the 1776 essayists, Wifred Reilly, a political scientist at Kentucky State University, introduces the group in an essay entitled “Sorry, New York Times, But America Began in 1776“:
The United States of America began in 1776, not 1619.
That one sentence is the thesis statement of “1776”—a non-partisan black-led response to the New York Times’s “1619 Project” initiative, which launched last week at D.C.’s National Press Club. I am pleased and proud to be a part of 1776, along with founder Bob Woodson, Glenn Loury, Coleman Hughes, Jason Hill, Carol Swain, John Wood, Taleeb Starkes, Robert Cherry, and many others. From my perspective as a member, 1776 has three core goals: (1) rebutting some outright historical inaccuracies in the 1619 Project; (2) discussing tragedies like slavery and segregation honestly while clarifying that these were not the most important historical foundations of the United States; and (3) presenting an alternative inspirational view of the lessons of our nation’s history to Americans of all races.
He goes on in this essay to cite the work of a number of the historians featured by the WSWS.
The reaction to 1776 by Nikole Hannah-Jones, leader of the 1619 Project, has been, as one would expect, negative. She tweeted this image as a response (Ida Bae Wells is Hannah-Jones’s Twitter name):
Mark Heminway parsed this response for those (like me) who didn’t know what she was getting at with this gesture:
Earlier this week, Nikole Hannah-Jones, a New York Times Magazine staff writer and the driving force behind the 1619 project, took note of the rival effort. “I want to say this is my response to the 1776 project,” she tweeted, followed by a picture of her pointing at her bottom row of gold teeth with her pinky, a dismissive and deeply unserious hip-hop gesture. She followed that up with a “serious” tweet where she suggested that her African-American critics at the 1776 Project didn’t actually care about the enslaved children at the time of America’s founding. (She later deleted the tweets.)
The political diversity of the critics of the 1619 Project shows what I think is a broader point, which is that wokeness is a political axis that is conceptually perpendicular to the traditional left-right axis of American politics. “Anti-wokeness” is found all across the political spectrum. Although wokeness— the fetishization of group identity, with group identity arrayed along a “scala homi“, and position on this scale determining a person’s worth and (allegedly) behaviors— is currently more identified with the political left, I think this is only contingently true in America; the blood and soil populists that contend for power or rule in Europe are the right wing of wokeness.The only difference is that Viktor Orban and his ilk place groups at different places in the scala homi: Hungarians (or whoever) are the most worthy, and at the same time the most oppressed.
Thanks for writing this. BTW, the image doesn’t appear for me.
It looks like it is coming from your MS Office account:
https://attachments.office.net/owa/mayerg@uwp.edu/service.svc/s/GetAttachmentThumbnail…
Nor does it come through for me.
I added the image, though I can’t find a screenshot of her tweet itself, which she deleted. I told Greg it didn’t show up, but he doesn’t appear to be on email now
–Jerry
Works now.
Although wokeness— the fetishization of group identity, with group identity arrayed along a “scala homi“, and position on this scale determining a person’s worth and (allegedly) behaviors— is currently more identified with the political left, I think this is only contingently true in America; the blood and soil populists that contend for power or rule in Europe are the right wing of wokeness.
Its called “National Socialism”, and, of course, any race or ethnicity can play, you just have to find someone else to demonize on the basis of immutable characteristics. The only problem is the real Socialists don’t like it, but you can always set up re-education camps for them.
Greg, we have discussed the 1619 Project before and I don’t wish to repeat my previous arguments. However, I will take the time to critique Wilfred Reilly’s piece in Quillette in regard to his historical treatment of slavery and the Civil War, which I find pitifully wrong. This is his argument:
“All that said, it is not enough merely to critique an opponent’s worldview: A successful movement must provide a worldview of its own. Three core elements of my view of slavery—and, I think it is fair to say, 1776’s as well—are: (1) recognizing that an anti-slavery movement led by white and Black people of goodwill existed in this country as long as slavery did, and won in the end; (2) recognizing that slavery did not “build the USA,” but rather made the pre-bellum South into something of a backwater, due largely to the proud if subtle resistance of the slaves themselves; and (3) recognizing that America paid a diverse butcher’s bill of hundreds of thousands of lives, during the Civil War, in order to FREE the slaves.”
My response to point (1): Apparently, Reilly does not know that the abolition movement and anti-slavery movement in the U.S. from the Revolution to the Civil War were two distinct groups (with some overlap). It is unclear to what group he is referring to, although he uses the term anti-slavery, but perhaps he means abolition. The abolitionists, led by the likes of William Lloyd Garrison and Frederick Douglass in the three decades preceding the war, called for the immediate abolition of slavery. This had no chance of taking place until the actual war. They were a despised minority, subject to physical attacks by pro-slavery mobs, even in the North. On the other hand, the anti-slavery movement was a broader coalition that gained strength in the aftermath of the Mexican War, resulting from a national debate as to whether slavery should be allowed in the territories acquired by the nation in that war. This group, led by Lincoln and many others, who eventually became part of the Republican Party, were concerned with preventing the spread of slavery, not with its presence in the states where it already existed (although most southern slaveholders did not believe them). They thought that by preventing its spread it would somehow fade away sometime in the hazy future. It is wrong to think that all members of this group opposed slavery for moral reasons. Actually, many of them opposed the extension of slavery because they wanted these territories to be for the exclusive use of white people. In other words, one could opposed the extension of slavery and still be racist. One must also keep in mind that in the North there was a sizeable minority of people who really had nothing against slavery. They were called Democrats and led in the 1850s by Senator Stephen A. Douglas of Illinois. All this adds up to the fact that at the time of Lincoln’s election in 1860, slavery was firmly entrenched in the South. If it were not for the war, slavery would have existed for many more decades, at least.
My response to point (2): It is arguable as to what was the extent that slavery built the nation and whether or not the southern slave system can be classified as capitalistic. We do know that many of the northern merchants were dependent upon southern cotton. I do not consider this a crucial question. What is much more important to recognize that the values of the slave South (racism and the belief in the inferiority of African-Americans) lasted well beyond the war (starting after the end of Reconstruction in 1877), indeed to the present day, in the North as well as in the South. This fact the conservatives find hard to swallow.
My response to point (3): Reilly doesn’t seem to remember that the war started to preserve the Union, not end slavery. If the Union had achieved a quick victory in the first year of the war, slavery would have still existed. Ironically, it was the fact that the war dragged on that Lincoln saw the opportunity to end slavery. This move did not win him any support from those who viewed the war as simply one to suppress the rebellion. Interestingly, in the 1864 election, with the seceded states not voting, Lincoln defeated the Democratic candidate, former General George McClellan, by 55% to 45% (although Lincoln won handily in the Electoral College. I think it safe to assume that 45% did not approve of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Hence, it is fair to say the war did free the slaves, but the war did not start because of it.
Finally, Reilly talks about how slavery was widespread in many areas and in many areas and in many time periods. So, why pick on the South as being particularly bad? Reilly seems to have no idea that this argument undermines a core principle of conservative thought regarding American history: its supposed exceptionalism. Conservatives go on and on about how American is different from all other nations. Due to God’s providence, the United States has been blessed with a love of liberty. Now Reilly is saying, “don’t pick on the South; there were a lot worse slavery societies.” This argument is laughable.
In summary, Reilly’s understanding of the Civil War is profoundly uninformed. It seems to harken back to the views of historians in the first half of the twentieth century. Reilly, as many of the conservatives cited by you, can’t face the truth that slavery and race was and is a major component in understanding the unfolding of American history. I will let others argue whether slavery and race had more impact on the country than, say, economic development. I should also add that I don’t really care what non-historians of the Civil War think about that topic. It is no different than asking evangelicals what they think of evolution.
Comment by Jerry: This comment is running well on the long side, so I’d ask to keep comments to 600 words or so (or email Greg personally if you want a longer give and take. This is nearly 1000 words.
See Rule #12 here: https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/da-roolz/
For some reason, this made me think of an exchange between Miles Davis and John Coltrane at the Blue Note one night. When Miles had his first great quintet together, during live gigs, Miles would give each of the players a chance to solo. Coltrane had a habit of going on interminably. One night, after a particularly long Coltrane solo, Miles pulled him aside between sets and, in his raspy voice, said “‘Trane, you think maybe next time you could cut it down to 32 bars or so?”
“Aw, man, Miles,” said ‘Trane, “sometimes when I get to playin’ like that, I don’t know how to stop.”
“Try pullin’ the fuckin’ horn outcha mouth,” said Miles. 🙂
> …John McWhorter, a linguist at Columbia University. Both I would regard as “centrist”, following the usual way of divvying up American political attitudes.
I’ve listened to many hours of discussions with John McWhorter, and I think he would classify himself as a liberal, not a centrist. Wikipedia’s article on him has a source for that too. (Although he often takes strong issue with many positions and trends coming out of liberal spaces these days.)
Of course, these days these categorizations have very shifting definitions, so not sure that even matters anyway.
The historian Nell Irvin Painter wrote in response to the “1619 Project” the following, which in essence, unravels the weight that anchors Nikole Hannah-Jones’s 1619 US foundation claim:
“People were not enslaved in Virginia in 1619, they were indentured. The 20 or so Africans [on the ship that’s pictured as the symbol of the “1619 Project”] were sold and bought as “servants” for a term of years, and they joined a population consisting largely of European indentured servants, mainly poor people from the British Isles whom the Virginia Company of London had transported and sold into servitude.
Enslavement was a process that took place step by step, after the mid-17th century. This process of turning “servants” from Africa into racialized workers enslaved for life occurred in the 1660s to 1680s through a succession of Virginia laws that decreed that a child’s status followed that of its mother and that baptism did not automatically confer emancipation. By the end of the seventeenth century, Africans had indeed been marked off by race in law as chattel to be bought, sold, traded, inherited and serve as collateral for business and debt services. This was not already the case in 1619.”
I urge you to read the article.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/14/slavery-in-america-1619-first-ships-jamestown
As long ago as 50 years ago there was a debate among historians whether the Africans that arrived in Jamestown were slaves or indentured servants. I don’t think the answer is as clear cut as Painter depicts it. We know that these Africans were delivered on a slave ship. But, they were listed on the musters of the colonies as servants. Servant is an ambiguous term that can mean indentured servant or slave. The Virginia Encyclopedia of History notes in an extended article on this topic: “The use of the word servant reflects the fact that when the first Africans came to Virginia in 1619, English and Virginia law had not yet enshrined the practice of race-based slavery.” In other words, these Africans may have been slaves in practice, if not in law. The evidence is not clear. Painter is correct, however, that the codification of slavery into law was a process that took several decades. The Virginia Encyclopedia does note that some of these Africans gained freedom. What is not clear is whether the freedom was the result of the term of indentured servitude being over or the master simply freeing a slave.
https://www.encyclopediavirginia.org/virginia_s_first_africans
I have tried to keep up with the 1619 back and forth.
This essay, by Cathy Young, may be the best synoptic essay, if you will, of all…Really worth your time. I won’t excerpt it.
https://thebulwark.com/the-fight-over-the-1619-project/
Re. this:
“the blood and soil populists that contend for power or rule in Europe are the right wing of wokeness. The only difference is that Viktor Orban and his ilk place groups at different places in the scala homi: Hungarians (or whoever) are the most worthy, and at the same time the most oppressed.”
I feel like pointing out that there is a pretty gigantic difference between left-wing wokeness and right-wing wokeness/identity politics. This difference has been at the root of every argument I have ever had with WEIT.
Left-wing wokeness is obnoxious, and patronising. And it is sometimes censorious and illiberal on campus.
OTOH, Right-wing ‘wokeness'(ie. white identity politics) is people like Orban and Trump and Putin, who have turned Hungary into one of the most authoritarian countries on earth, or Trump.
Their votaries don’t tweet stupid things about whether it’s ok to grow dreadlocks if you’re white: they murder Jews, Muslims, African Americans, their leaders suborn the media and kill journalists. And they are in the ascendance.
One of these groups is vastly more dangerous than the other, and should be taken much more seriously. That is all wanted to say, although I don’t think Greg Mayer meant to imply otherwise.