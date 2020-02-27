Thursday: Hili dialogue, Leon and Mietek dialogue and Szaron cuddle (and lagniappe black cats)

by Matthew Cobb

Apologies for the late arrival of today’s instalment, life has been a bit hectic this morning.

Hili is doing one of Jerry’s favourite things: being a mimic.

Hili: Did you ever wonder over mimicry? A: Oh yes, it’s an astonishing phenomenon. Hili: Interesting. What this rug was trying to mimic?

In Polish: Hili: Czy zastanawiałeś się kiedyś nad mimikrą?

Ja: O tak, to zdumiewające zjawisko.

Hili: Ciekawe do czego się ten dywan próbował upodobnić. . Meanwhile, Leon and Mietek are undecided: Leon: Shall we get up?

In Polish: Wstajemy?

Finally, Szaron has let Andrzej pick him up. This is only the second time any human has picked up this cat (Paulina scooped him up two nights ago to bring him inside). He’s getting tame!

UPDATE from Jerry: Reader Laurie sent me the two black cats she and hubby Gethyn adopted from Feline Friends London. Meet my fraternal twin nieces Octavia Sadie and Alcestis Jerry.