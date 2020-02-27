Thursday: Hili dialogue, Leon and Mietek dialogue and Szaron cuddle (and lagniappe black cats)

by Matthew Cobb
Apologies for the late arrival of today’s instalment, life has been a bit hectic this morning.
Hili is doing one of Jerry’s favourite things: being a mimic.
Hili: Did you ever wonder over mimicry?A: Oh yes, it’s an astonishing phenomenon.Hili: Interesting. What this rug was trying to mimic?
In Polish:
Hili: Czy zastanawiałeś się kiedyś nad mimikrą?
Ja: O tak, to zdumiewające zjawisko.
Hili: Ciekawe do czego się ten dywan próbował upodobnić..
Meanwhile, Leon and Mietek are undecided:
Leon: Shall we get up?
In Polish: Wstajemy?
Finally, Szaron has let Andrzej pick him up. This is only the second time any human has picked up this cat (Paulina scooped him up two nights ago to bring him inside). He’s getting tame!
UPDATE from Jerry: Reader Laurie sent me the two black cats she and hubby Gethyn adopted from Feline Friends London. Meet my fraternal twin nieces Octavia Sadie and Alcestis Jerry.
More modesty Matthew – you haven’t mentioned the excellent extract from your new book in today’s Guardian.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/feb/27/why-your-brain-is-not-a-computer-neuroscience-neural-networks-consciousness
Thanks for the link. Will read.
Latest non-Chicago Duck news… (via jez grove)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-51658145
AND – on twi*ter – this scorion!
AND osprey dive composite
Not a scorion – a scorpion! 😦 sorry…
AND Freyja with her cat chariot –
She must have been a goddess to get the cats to pull in the same direction.
Only the best!
Awwww, your nieces!
Freyja rode a chariot drawn by cats and she also rode on a boar with golden bristles. She knew how to get around. What celestial meowing, hissing, growling, and oinking must have been.
O, the divine felines. It’s heartwarming to see Leo and Mietek living in harmony. Wishing that Hili will accept Szaron. He is a big fellow so it will take time. I hope he’s neutered. That might smoothe the path to detente.
#InternationalPolarBearDay!