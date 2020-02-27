Thursday: Hili dialogue, Leon and Mietek dialogue and Szaron cuddle (and lagniappe black cats)

by Matthew Cobb

Apologies for the late arrival of today’s instalment, life has been a bit hectic this morning.

Hili is doing one of Jerry’s favourite things: being a mimic.

Hili: Did you ever wonder over mimicry?
A: Oh yes, it’s an astonishing phenomenon.
Hili: Interesting. What this rug was trying to mimic?
In Polish:
Hili: Czy zastanawiałeś się kiedyś nad mimikrą?
Ja: O tak, to zdumiewające zjawisko.
Hili: Ciekawe do czego się ten dywan próbował upodobnić..
Meanwhile, Leon and Mietek are undecided:

 Leon: Shall we get up?

In Polish: Wstajemy?
Finally, Szaron has let Andrzej pick him up. This is only the second time any human has picked up this cat (Paulina scooped him up two nights ago to bring him inside). He’s getting tame!
UPDATE from Jerry: Reader Laurie sent me the two black cats she and hubby Gethyn adopted from Feline Friends London. Meet my fraternal twin nieces Octavia Sadie and Alcestis Jerry.
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 27, 2020 at 7:32 am and filed under Hili Dialogue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

11 Comments

  1. Snake
    Posted February 27, 2020 at 7:42 am | Permalink

    More modesty Matthew – you haven’t mentioned the excellent extract from your new book in today’s Guardian.

    https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/feb/27/why-your-brain-is-not-a-computer-neuroscience-neural-networks-consciousness

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted February 27, 2020 at 8:52 am | Permalink

      Thanks for the link. Will read.

      Reply
  2. Dominic
    Posted February 27, 2020 at 7:43 am | Permalink

    Latest non-Chicago Duck news… (via jez grove)
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-51658145

    Reply
  3. Dominic
    Posted February 27, 2020 at 7:46 am | Permalink

    AND – on twi*ter – this scorion!

    AND osprey dive composite

    Reply
  4. Miss Ironfist
    Posted February 27, 2020 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    Awwww, your nieces!

    Reply
  5. Jenny Haniver
    Posted February 27, 2020 at 9:29 am | Permalink

    Freyja rode a chariot drawn by cats and she also rode on a boar with golden bristles. She knew how to get around. What celestial meowing, hissing, growling, and oinking must have been.

    Reply
  6. Smokedpaprika
    Posted February 27, 2020 at 10:30 am | Permalink

    O, the divine felines. It’s heartwarming to see Leo and Mietek living in harmony. Wishing that Hili will accept Szaron. He is a big fellow so it will take time. I hope he’s neutered. That might smoothe the path to detente.

    Reply
  7. Dominic
    Posted February 27, 2020 at 11:32 am | Permalink

    #InternationalPolarBearDay!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: