More “here’s how” and “here’s what” from HuffPo and real journalism

Yes, all four of HuffPo’s “personal” pieces today are of the “here’s what” or “here’s how” genre:
But wait! There’s more, on the very same page:
As I’ve written before, this new “hey, dumb-ass, here’s everything you need to know” trope has spread to other papers, including the New York Times (from today’s issue):
Yesterday’s Washington Post:
And from the January 17 Los Angeles Times:
What i want to know is which journalistic Grand Poo-Bah decided that this was the way to pique readers’ interest. Someone started this execrable trend, and they should be roundly trounced.
Don’t bother defending this practice, as it’s indefensible.
A headline writer decided to include “Here’s what happened” in a headline. You won’t believe what happened next.
Nicely done!
LOL
When a headline writer told me “You won’t believe what happened next,” I asked what happened next. You won’t believe what happened next next. 😛
Are you planning to write a “Here’s what happened” article? Here’s what you need to know.
Brought to you by the creators of “Top Ten” Reasons/Things/Errors/Don’ts.
{aside}
Professor Coyne, suggest you desist from reading HuffPo on the Left Bank. Suggest baguette, jambon, Brie St. Angel, and a liter of red on the banks of the Seine. Blood pressure better that way.
{end aside}
I just noticed a tactic of the use of “here’s” : it suggests that it’s _everything_ that anyone would _ever_ need to know – the Wikipedia of news articles for that topic – the authority on the topic – by cheap use of a mundane word’s contraction.
I believe this execrable trend was started by Upworthy.
The New York Times Daily podcast has had a “Here’s what else you need to know today” segment at the end of every episode since it’s launch. I don’t think that was the beginning of that trend, but it may have been for the New York Times.
Perhaps you should try it for your next Paris trip report:
“Eating Well in Paris: Here’s How It’s Done”
Since I read this I can’t stop thinking about the piece on the baby with no anus. It almost makes me want to visit the PuffHo…
Actually, it’s probably better as a mysterious headline.
It seems to suggest a valuable clue to the location of the asshole gene.
So sorry to hear about the poor baby sans anus. Maybe Fox News could donate one, since it seems to have plenty to spare.
My own annoying article of the day is this one: https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/27/health/lsd-overdoses-case-studies-wellness/index.html
Which tells of a woman ingesting 55mg of LSD (apparently thinking it was cocaine) and beyond some vomiting suffered no I’ll effects and was able to kick her opiate habit. It then goes on to say that LSD is relatively non-toxic and that the lethal dose is around 14mg. So I’m left wondering what quantity is wrong.
The state of science journalism makes me shudder.