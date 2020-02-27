More “here’s how” and “here’s what” from HuffPo and real journalism

Yes, all four of HuffPo’s “personal” pieces today are of the “here’s what” or “here’s how” genre:

But wait! There’s more, on the very same page:

As I’ve written before, this new “hey, dumb-ass, here’s everything you need to know” trope has spread to other papers, including the New York Times (from today’s issue):

Yesterday’s Washington Post:

And from the January 17 Los Angeles Times:

What i want to know is which journalistic Grand Poo-Bah decided that this was the way to pique readers’ interest. Someone started this execrable trend, and they should be roundly trounced.

Don’t bother defending this practice, as it’s indefensible.