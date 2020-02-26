Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Szaron monologue)

by Matthew Cobb

I’m off to the picket line (UK academics are striking again over unresolved issues relating to pay, pensions, casualisation and equality…), so just time for these two cats. Hili is – unlike mine – not picky:

Hili: I will quickly eat something and return to struggle for peace.

A: Something special?

Hili: No, just in general.

Hili: Szybko coś zjem i wracam do walki o pokój.

Ja: Coś konkretnego?

Hili: Nie, tak ogólnie.

And there’s a newcomer in Dobrzyn, where Szaron, the semi-tamed feral cat, is resting on the veranda:

Szaron: I hope I’m not disturbing anybody. Szaron: Mam nadzieję, że nikomu tu nie przeszkadzam.

