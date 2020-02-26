Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Szaron monologue)

by Matthew Cobb

I’m off to the picket line (UK academics are striking again over unresolved issues relating to pay, pensions, casualisation and equality…), so just time for these two cats. Hili is – unlike mine – not picky:

Hili: I will quickly eat something and return to struggle for peace.

A: Something special?

Hili: No, just in general.

Hili: Szybko coś zjem i wracam do walki o pokój.
Ja: Coś konkretnego?
Hili: Nie, tak ogólnie.
.
And there’s a newcomer in Dobrzyn, where Szaron, the semi-tamed feral cat, is resting on the veranda:
.
Szaron: I hope I’m not disturbing anybody.
Szaron: Mam nadzieję, że nikomu tu nie przeszkadzam.
.
3 Comments

  1. rickflick
    Posted February 26, 2020 at 3:15 am | Permalink

    I’m delighted to see the new face has a voice.

    Reply
  2. Dominic
    Posted February 26, 2020 at 3:37 am | Permalink

    This may interest readers – from Science
    Do you trust science? These five factors play a big role
    https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/02/do-you-trust-science-these-five-factors-play-big-role

    Reply
  3. Barbara Radcliffe
    Posted February 26, 2020 at 3:48 am | Permalink

    Good luck with the picket line! As a retired Australian scientist, I understand the issues. Scientists are largely under-rated and certainly under-paid. As a woman scientist, I was perhaps more affected than some others. I was the third woman to be awarded a PhD from the Faculty of Agriculture in the University of Adelaide, so had a long history of being and oddity!

    Reply

