Last night’s debate: discussion and poll

I haven’t seen the news on television, and of course missed last night’s debate in Charleston as I was asleep in Paris. But I gather from today’s New York Times that it was somewhat of a messy pile-on, with the targets being Bernie Sanders (of course) and Michael Bloomberg (who’s already effectively gone).
Some NYT summary:
The Democratic presidential candidates delivered a barrage of criticism against their party’s emerging front-runner, Senator Bernie Sanders, at a debate on Tuesday night, casting him as a divisive figure with unrealistic ideas, even as they continued to batter Michael R. Bloomberg for his extreme wealth, his record on policing and his alleged behavior toward women.
Mr. Sanders, in his first debate since a smashing victory in the Nevada caucuses last weekend, cut a combative but perhaps not a commanding figure, firmly defending his left-wing agenda on subjects like health care and foreign policy against attacks from all sides. The forum plunged repeatedly into an unsightly spectacle of flailing hands and raised voices, and even outright chaos, with candidates talking over one another and the moderators struggling and failing at times to direct an orderly argument.
But Mr. Sanders said little that seemed intended to ease the concerns of Democrats who do not share his views or who worry that such stances could be politically damaging to the party. And the debate underscored vulnerabilities that are likely to shadow him for as long as the race lasts, and perhaps into a general election against President Trump.
. . . But it was not clear by the end of the debate that any one opponent stood apart from the pack as the most successful rival to Mr. Sanders, and time is running short for anyone to do so. If Mr. Biden is counting on a surge of support from black voters in South Carolina this weekend to propel him back into contention nationally, the rest of the contenders have even less certain paths forward.
The pile-on atop Sanders is of course understandable, even as we would like the Democrats to unite; but that is a futile hope when each candidate seeks to separate themselves from the pack.
With Bernie as front-runner, the best way to do that is to attack him for everything, and so we get a taste of what the GOP has in store should Sanders wind up the Democratic nominee. The other Dems apparently went after The Bern for his past praise of Cuba and, in the case of Biden, for Sanders’s past opposition to the Brady Bill’s 5-day waiting period for gun purchases, though Sanders said he’s modified those views. (Don’t worry, the G.O.P. will find a way to go after Sanders for whatever views he’s expressed on gun control).
Can you imagine Democrats attacking other Democrats for stuff like that? This is exactly what the G.O.P. wants them to do, and will do in spades themselves. There’s no doubt that Bernie will be painted not just as a socialist, but as a Communist bent on destroying American capitalism.
Even Elizabeth Warren, who professed again to share Sanders’s views, said she would make a better President, though I couldn’t find out how from the news report—apart from her self-praise for attacking Wall Street. Warren, like the others, is desperate, but is as yet unwilling to jettison some of her more far-left views. She was once my favorite candidate but I find her hectoring desperation distressing.
The NYT also fact-checked some of the candidate’s assertions. Nobody came off unscathed, including Sanders for saying that all studies show that his “Medicare for All” plan—which I support only as a public option among other health plans—will save money. From the NYT:
WHAT MR. SANDERS [SAID]:
“What every study out there, conservative or progressive says: ‘Medicare for all’ will save money.”
False. There have been several analyses of Mr. Sanders’s Medicare for all health care proposal, which would provide every American with generous government-funded health insurance benefits. Those studies have shown a range of potential costs, including several that estimate that the plan would cost substantially more than what the country would otherwise spend on health care.
The NYT published a variety of analyses last October, and, as the paper said yesterday, the results varied, with many studies showing that “Medicare for All” would increase the government’s share of healthcare costs, which of course would have to be made up for in tax increases. It’s still not clear how The Bern will pay for his plan.
But I digress. Since I didn’t hear the debate, and still don’t have a favorite Democratic candidate (but will vote for whoever the Dems nominate), the rest of you are welcome to discuss the debate, recognizing that it’s still early and that Super Tuesday hasn’t yet arrived.
But do answer two questions for me (people don’t seem to like these polls much, though I find them interesting as a gauge of reader sentiment).
Poll 1:
Poll 2:
And of course leave your comments below.
Sub
The polls showing Bernie defeating Trump in a general election (by a wide margin in fact) are often including unlikely voters. Trump will crush Bernie in a general election, I believe. Trump will call him a communist 10,000 times in the debates and it will stick.
If Trump is reelected, we’re looking at a 7-2 conservative majority on the supreme court, most likely. That’s not good for the survival of abortion rights, among other issues.
If only Michelle Obama would jump in and save us!
Sanders was not my choice, but I think he may be the best choice to beat Trump and win the Senate. Sanders is the only candidate to excite young voters who normally don’t come out to vote, Turnout, as always, is the key to a big Democrat win.
There is virtually no evidence so far of this rush to the polls by new voters. He says it constantly but the results so far do not show it.
Because of anti-establishment populism Trump won in 2016. I think Sanders might do the same. None of the other candidates excite young voters. We can only take the Senate with a large turnout. Without the Senate, no judges and no legislation and it may be better to have Trump win, so Democrats don’t get blamed. Four more years of Trump disaster could make for a big win in 2024. With the House and Senate the size of the SCOTUS could be increased, which already needs to be done since it’s a Republican tool. I still think Sanders may be the best chance for a useful victory.
I think Bernie could’ve beaten Trump in 2016, but his moment has passed. I’m not optimistic about any of the candidates can beat Trump. Maybe Bloomberg if he can climb the steep campaign learning curve.
It’s like this.
The moderate centrist voter will flatly reject the socialist / communist mantra that Bernie represents.
It is really just that simple.
Add to that his hardcore followers are in fact ‘anti-capitalists’ and pardon the pun, ‘Bern it all down’ types.
As one who has defended merely the idea of the free market of goods and services AND ideas, I have been called a nazi and alt-right among a host of other derogatory terms from the far left. The more the left eats its own, the greater their loss come November.
I cannot support these kind of people and will not vote for Bernie as a result.I am not alone in this thinking either.
Not to mention the squad’s odd rhetoric and their endorsement of Bernie which is a complete turn off to this moderate Dem.
You will not vote for Bernie and if Bernie doesn’t get the nomination, his supporters will not vote for the the nominee. Hence, the Democratic Party may self-destruct. Enjoy four more years of Trump or perhaps even longer as he will continue to shred the Constitution. Also, have lots of fun watching Bill Barr attempt to foist a theocracy on the nation.
I believe that you are correct Historian.
The fact that the Democrats remain unable to stand together and unite the majority of people is going to be their downfall.
It is easy to see this problem if one can remain objective about it.
Not to mention that Bernie is really too old for such a stress filled job. He would be almost 80 by the time he would take oath of office.
Maybe that is exactly what this nation deserves. I’m sick of hearing “This is not who we are!” I think this is exactly who we are.
Unfortunately, I fear this is true. We are a nation of white supremacists.
sub
Here in Texas the GOP has already started a vicious campaign of red baiting and commie scaring with pictures of Bernie next to Stalin and Lenin. Most of his support seems to be coming from young people who are not so influenced by these attacks but for the rest of us it looks like 4 more years of Trump if Bernie gets the nomination.
The fact is that only 15% of Democrats self identify as very liberal, 32% as liberal, 38% as moderate and 14% as conservative. Among all voters, 72% identify as either moderate or conservative. Sanders is leading a motley group of candidates, most of whom are at least 70. I think it’s a mistake to think that he can defeat Trump. Hillary led every poll. Trump’s team will inundate us with messages that Sanders hates America, capitalism, etc. Sanders has changed his rhetoric as a presidential candidate and would not be able to achieve his personal vision anyway, but I think a lot of people will stay home rather than vote for Trump or Sanders. If you’ve ever watched a Trump rally, you’ve seen that his base of support is surprisingly strong. I wish Warren hadn’t tried to play games. I wish Yang had resonated more this time around. I wish Klobuchar was more compelling.
Bernie will bring in more young voters than usual, but will that be enough, given that the youth vote has always been disappointing?
More here: nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/02/could-youth-vote-offset-bernies-weaknesses-in-november.html
In 2018 the Democrats did well by (truthfully) painting the Republicans as potential destroyers of health care—my worry is that Trump in 2020 will frame Sanders that way.
Assuming Bernie will be the nominee, I think it would help if he picked a VP that’s more to the center, like Klobuchar, and reassuring to all those Democrats and Independents who aren’t necessarily feelin’ the Bern.
She would be a good choice, but I’m afraid that he is too much of an ideologue to chose her.
The candidates will rip each other apart on the debate stage but, barring outright gafs, none of it will matter much once the primaries are over. It’s not like Trump needs help crafting his message, especially if Bernie Sander wins the nomination.
Right now, the action is not on the debate stage but in the huge number of important Dems and Never Trumpers who are warning everybody that all may be lost if Bernie is the candidate. I don’t know if Bernie will definitely lose but I see him as the weakest against Trump. Bernie, like Trump, has his rabid base but he hasn’t really grown it that much since 2016. What we need is a uniter and someone closer to the center.
Sanders will probably win the nomination and take the whole party down with him. Already Florida Democrats are distancing themselves from him.
His MFA numbers are BS, not that he’ll ever get it passed anyway. Listened to him talk to a bunch of Culinary union people in Nevada. Said “Your employer pays $15k for your health insurance. Under MFA they will pay $3k. Guess who gets that extra $12k? You do!”
So first, he has no numbers to back that up. And a show of hands of those who believe that employers will just turn over any savings they see from letting the government provide employee health insurance.
If Sanders ends up with the highest percentage of delegates at the 2020 convention and doesn’t get the nomination, a significant number of his followers may not vote.
My wife was a delegate at the 2016 national convention and Sanders people were not treated well by Hillary supporters. In some cases, they were openly nasty, which certainly discouraged support for Hillary. Heidi Heitkamp (ND D senator) would not even visit the ND delegation which supported Sanders. A nasty 2020 convention may produce a similar result including another Trump win.
This is not an argument for Sanders. Because 70% or so of the voters so far do not want Sanders, he deserves the nomination?