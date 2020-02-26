Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blasphemy

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “lazy,” came with an email comment:

God used to intervene a lot more than he does nowadays, doesn’t he?

The country they refer to is certainly Ireland, where, in a 2017 referendum, the voters decisively rejected the nation’s blasphemy law, and that abolition finally took effect on January 1 of this year.

The conceit below, of course, is that both of the boys blaspheme while asking God’s assistance.