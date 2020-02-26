Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blasphemy

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “lazy,” came with an email comment:
God used to intervene a lot more than he does nowadays, doesn’t he?
The country they refer to is certainly Ireland, where, in a 2017 referendum, the voters decisively rejected the nation’s blasphemy law, and that abolition finally took effect on January 1 of this year.
The conceit below, of course, is that both of the boys blaspheme while asking God’s assistance.
The Romans were tolerant of diverse religions and had the right idea to keep the peace.
“Let the gods avenge themselves.” Roman law maxim on blasphemy
But, now there’s only one.
Not quite true, as they also demanded that emperors were worshipped. So your god, plus the emperor…
You’d think if the Good Lord could go to the trouble of visiting the destruction of Hurricane Katrina on New Orleans merely for planning a “homosexual parade,” the least He could do is kick up a squall or two along the Irish coast to show His displeasure over the blasphemy law repeal.
The whole Katrina thing always made me wonder how it is that Fire Island and Provincetown and the Castro district in San Francisco have escaped the Almighty’s wrath. Seems a bit capricious on the Big Fella’s part.
“the least He could do is kick up a squall”
Shhhh. Don’t give Him any ideas.
It looks like Jesus ‘n’ Mo have taken their first step toward giving up their religion.
Don’t tell anyone though; they may want to to start a new one … or two.