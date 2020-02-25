Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Matthew Cobb

It’s a wet morning in Manchester, and I have to be off to London shortly, so no time for anything but Hili, who is doing what cats do:

Hili: Caring for physical fitness and sharp claws is time consuming.

A: Your claws do not need to be so sharp.

Hili: That’s your opinion.

Hili: Troska o fizyczną sprawność i ostre pazurki jest czasochłonna.

Ja: Twoje pazurki nie muszą być takie ostre.

Hili: To jest twoja opinia.

