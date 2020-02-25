Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Matthew Cobb

It’s a wet morning in Manchester, and I have to be off to London shortly, so no time for anything but Hili, who is doing what cats do:

Hili: Caring for physical fitness and sharp claws is time consuming.
A: Your claws do not need to be so sharp.
Hili: That’s your opinion.
Hili: Troska o fizyczną sprawność i ostre pazurki jest czasochłonna.
Ja: Twoje pazurki nie muszą być takie ostre.
Hili: To jest twoja opinia.
One Comment

  1. Dominic
    Posted February 25, 2020 at 4:00 am | Permalink

    Matthew is too modest to note he has a NEW BOOK!

    AND he is doing various talks about it – including the Royal Institution
    https://www.rigb.org/whats-on/events-2020/march/public-thinking-matter

    Reply

