My talk in Tallahassee in late March

In almost exactly one month, I’m speaking to the Tallahassee Scientific Society in Tallahassee, Florida. My talk is on Thursday, March 26, and I think the time and venue are the same as those for the previous speaker: 7 p.m. at Tallahassee Community College’s Center for Innovation on Kleman Plaza. The topic is “Why Evolution is Still True”, and I’ll give a brief rundown of the evidence for evolution (updated in light of new discoveries), followed by discussion of why Americans remain so resistant to this scientific truth.
I’ll give one more announcement in mid-March or so, and all are welcome to come. I believe they’ll also have my two trade books on sale, which I’ll be glad to autograph. And, if you tell me the genus and species of any felid besides the house cat, I’ll draw a cat in it.
Here’s a photo I sent them to use for advertising the talk; the picture is from Wikipedia so it’s in the public domain. Toes, teeth, and size!
You have probably already seen this but it is an interesting and recent paper on equine horse evolution.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/32019446
Sorry for the redundancy.
Yes, I posted about that paper fairly recently:
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2020/02/10/more-evidence-for-evolution-horse-embryos-start-forming-five-toes-and-four-primordia-disappear/
Shortly after the publication of “God Is Not Great” in 2007, Christopher Hitchens went on a book tour, including in particular Southern states. Afterward, at a public talk in Seattle, Hitch recalled some experiences of the Southern tour. He was much impressed, he said, by the positive response he found there; and in particular by the number of people who, at his well-attended talks, were encouraged by seeing that they were not alone in their Southern communities.
By, Zeus, a ceiling cat appearance I might actually be able to catch. I’m certainly going to try.
I would so love it, Professor Ceiling Cat, if you could make it to Salt Lake City sometime. I have a religious friend that I have been coaxing towards rationality whom I would love to bring.
And may I say how deeply I appreciate your WEIT ministry (if I may call it that)? I am reformed Mormon – served an LDS mission to South Korea back when. It was the scientific method that gave me my first taste of fresh air. I remember the first moment of insight very well. Change is possible.
Tallahassee’s not a bad little town. I’ve been there a few times to argue cases before the Fla. Supreme Court or in front of the governor and cabinet (which sits collectively a couple times a year in the Capitol basement as the Florida Board of Clemency).
Come to think of it, I happened to be there in the ’90s on the opening weekend of Spike Lee’s Malcolm X. Went to see it at a theater on (or right next to) the FAMU campus. I was the only white cat in a packed-house audience.
The evolution of horses is a good case, but a special one too. All the ‘more toed’ and smaller species went extinct. I gather that is not the usual way things go, although it could be argued the same happened in humans or lobefinned fishes (or even dinosaurs with a true, renewed radiation again), so not really that unusual.
We have dozens and dozens of, say, microchiroptera using sophisticated echolocation. Or rodents using their equally stunning teeth.
The question (IMMO) is why did the more extreme horse model, with a single hoof and great size persist, while the others perished? Why did the others perish?