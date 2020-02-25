Harvey Weinstein convicted of on two charges of sex crimes

Given the corroborating testimony about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior (over 90 women have made accusations), and the fact that there’s another trial coming up for him in Los Angeles, it was impossible—for me at least—to believe that he was innocent of using his power to coerce women into sex. Justice, then, appears to have been done: yesterday Weinstein was found guilty in New York of two of the five crimes of which he was charged: rape and criminal sexual assault, for which he faces up to 29 years in prison.
Weinstein was, however, acquitted of the most serious charges, including first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault, which could have put him away for life. But given the further charges against him in Los Angeles and the fact that he’s 67, he will surely spend the rest of his life in jail. (The charges in Los Angeles include forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, and for these he faces up to 28 additional years in jail.)
I was struck by his reaction as reported by the New York Times:
Mr. Weinstein sat motionless as the verdict was read.
“But I’m innocent,” he said three times to his lawyers, appearing stunned a few minutes later when he was handcuffed and two court officers led him off to jail to await sentencing. He was taken first to Bellevue Medical Center by ambulance after complaining of chest pains and showing signs of high blood pressure, his representatives said.
As I do not believe he’s at all innocent, this suggests that he still has no idea that what he did was a criminal act and not “consensual sex,” as his defense maintained. He’ll have the rest of his life to ponder what he did, and maybe he’ll decide that it was wrong. There will be an appeal, but I doubt it will be successful.
Weinstein now becomes a common criminal, living out his days in jail wearing an orange jumpsuit—a far cry from the luxurious life he had as a Hollywood producer. It is just deserts, and a just deterrent for others from using their power to force sex upon unwilling victims.
Here’s an ABC news video about the conviction and charges:
Weinstein and Trump share a trait that is common among people with great degrees of power: the belief that they are somehow inherently superior to others and, thus, the rules of society do not apply to them. They are prime examples of Lord Acton’s famous statement: “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” It is difficult to rein in the power of such individuals. The effort succeeded against Weinstein, but only after the many years of damage he inflicted on women. The effort against Trump is many times harder and, at the moment, success is far from guaranteed.
These are two good examples of what happens when a sociopath becomes wealthy and powerful.
Several people (including LBJ’s biographer Robert Caro) have amended the Lord Acton aphorism cited by historian above (accurately, I think) to: Power often corrupts, but it always reveals — reveals much about the power-wielder’s underlying character that is.
Exactly.
And well-deserved, seems to me. A piece of good news!
I am reading A Very Stable Genius by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig.
It’s very good and reads like watching a wreck in a NASCAR race; you can’t put it down.
But it is quite depressing to read the continual litany of chaos, amorality, and insanity that has gone on and is going on the Trump White House (it’s even worse than you think).
It’s hard to remember the early stuff (and boy, was there a lot of it) with all the crap since. It is wearing me down a bit and I may need to take a break from it.
How I feel as well. Take the assassination of the Iranian general, where he gave the order and his generals were surprised. But the deed was done. And the news of that led to only a very stifled outcry. Then the Iranian retaliation, where in fact many U.S. soldiers were injured and some were not trivial. Nothing. Not a peep.
Wtf. Wtf wtf wtf-ery-f.
Trump pardons seem, in part, to be directed at rich people who have committed crimes similar to his own. He shares an attraction to non-consensual sex and the rape of women with Weinstein. This might make Weinstein an ideal candidate for a last-minute pardon if he loses in 2020.
Unless I’m mistaken, I don’t think he president has the power to pardon people for offenses related to state law…which I believe this was.
Yes, this is a violation of state law so Tr*mp can’t pardon Weinstein.
Great!
Trump will probably try to pardon Weinstein anyhow, DESPITE Weinstein being convicted in a state court. Trump will claim he has the right. Trump is that obtuse.
This is correct. The President can pardon Federal crimes, and typically (always? it will depend on what the State constitution says) a State Governor can pardon State crimes.
Thank goodness. Though it is sad that it is only near the end of a long career as a sexual predator that he was finally stopped.
I didn’t follow this in the news. Was this forcible rape, or was this, “have sex with me and you’ll get a good role in a prestigious movie,” and then he didn’t follow through with his part?
All sorts. There were many charges. And more are coming in California courts.
From what I know of the various cases, the circumstances do not lend themselves to the oversimplified dichotomy you pose.
“If you don’t want to be a victim, don’t go to the hotel room”
That’s Weinstein’s defense lawyer. Wow!
Yeah, I was appalled when I heard that. It’s not even a good look for the defense to say stupid stuff like that.
Donna Rotunno: “If you don’t want to be a victim, don’t go to the hotel room.”
Now, I recognize that that’s merely a sound bite selected by ABC News to include in its story, perhaps taken out of context. But that anyone could say such a thing — let alone a woman with a legal education and courtroom experience — strikes me as extraordinary, and extraordinarily repugnant.
Not to mention, just flat-ass WRONG, on so many levels. According to countless women who had it happen to them, Weinstein lured women to his hotel room under false pretenses in circumstances involving an extreme imbalance in power. And even were it otherwise, for a woman to agree merely to meet a man at his hotel room hardly constitutes consent to whatever might subsequently befall them.
Indeed. If I park my car in a dodgy part of town there may be a greater risk of someone breaking into it than if I leave it in a more salubrious location but that in no way makes the felon who breaks into it any less guilty of a crime. The logic is no different for a woman who is victim of a sexual attack, yet rapists like Weinstein somehow seek (and often succceed) to transfer their guilt to the victim who somehow ‘asked for it’.
As I had read online somewhere: he won’t need his walker any more since he can hang on to prison bars.
How many times have we seen defendants walk into court, or stumble and crawl, with a cane or roll in pushed in a wheel chair? It must be in the first chapter in the lawyers handbook.
My niece filed for divorce years ago and a judge and jury got involved. He followed his attorney into court room with a very large black bible in his hands – although he’d never set foot in a church.
He was probably reading Two Corinthians.
Reading wasn’t his strong suit either.
🙂 He and the POSPOTUS have SO much in common!!
Having often seen “just desserts” I headed to google to find: “just desserts. The expression meaning that which is deserved was originally just deserts. The phrase is the last refuge of an obsolete meaning of desert—namely, something that is deserved or merited.”
I think his ego wouldn’t let him believe that any woman would not consent to have sex with him. He was the most powerful man in Hollywood: why wouldn’t anybody want to have sex with him (says his ego)?
It’s the same as a certain other person: “I’m a billionaire, why would any woman not love to have her pussy grabbed by me?”
This is my opinion anyway based on nothing more than speculation.
I had assumed he was guilty but after reading the reporting during trial, I started to have my doubt. Too many reporters seemed to think that he was not shown to be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The witnesses were simply not credible. From The Nation, a progressive magazine:
“‘I don’t think anyone is prepared for this,’ a feminist activist in the public line outside Room 1530 of New York State Supreme Court said during a break in testimony late in Harvey Weinstein’s trial for rape and sexual assault. ‘This” meant the possibility of acquittal or a hung jury.
A group of us had been talking after listening to direct and cross examination of Jessica Mann, whose claims are central to the prosecution’s case. We were four New Yorkers, strangers: three women, one man, of different age and class; one black, one Latin, two white; an independent filmmaker, an activist, a recent college graduate, and me. Unintentionally, we were thinking like jurors charged to decide if the state was meeting its burden of proof. We had doubts.”
https://www.thenation.com/article/society/weinstein-trial-rape-manhattan/