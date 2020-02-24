by Matthew Cobb
PCC(E) is away having fun in Gay Paree, so I have the keys to the car. Just hope I don’t leave any scratches on it. There will be a much reduced service over the next week, I’m afraid.
In Dobrzyn, Hili is confirming that she is, indeed a cat.
Hili: There are a few options
A: What options?
Hili: Kitchen, bed, hunting.
A: What do you chose?
Hili: Uncertainty.
Hili: Jest kilka opcji.
Ja: Jakie?
Hili: Kuchnia, łóżko, polowanie.
Ja: A co wybierasz?
Hili: Niepewność.
…in other news… https://twitter.com/cctv_idiots/status/1231495944069361665
🙂
If we get a few morning rush hour and choice illusions it’ll be good
Thank you matthew. Btw, jerry’s plane landed a bit ahead of schedule, four hours ago (0214 chicago time) according to flightaware. So he should be out and about planning his first paris midday meal by now.
Is there a Walkwhere? I’d like to track his every move. 😎
In the case that Jerry gets tired of museums and restaurants, here is the calendar of the political demonstrations in Paris for the next days:
https://paris.demosphere.net/manifestations-paris
I think public transportations are now running.
Here’s a random piece on a cat who needed prosthetics. Subtitles are in Russian, I think, but just see how he’s doing with the new titanium feet.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=dEbwnb8Y5-s&feature=emb_logo
More other news. Even if you think the earth is flat, there is still gravity.
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/02/daredevil-mad-mike-hughes-dies-rocket-crash-flat-earth-mission.html