Monday: Hili dialogue

by Matthew Cobb

PCC(E) is away having fun in Gay Paree, so I have the keys to the car. Just hope I don’t leave any scratches on it. There will be a much reduced service over the next week, I’m afraid.

In Dobrzyn, Hili is confirming that she is, indeed a cat.

Hili: There are a few options
A: What options?
Hili: Kitchen, bed, hunting.
A: What do you chose?
Hili: Uncertainty.
P1000188.JPG
Hili: Jest kilka opcji.
Ja: Jakie?
Hili: Kuchnia, łóżko, polowanie.
Ja: A co wybierasz?
Hili: Niepewność.

 

7 Comments

  1. Dominic
    Posted February 24, 2020 at 4:28 am | Permalink

    …in other news… https://twitter.com/cctv_idiots/status/1231495944069361665
    🙂

    Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted February 24, 2020 at 5:35 am | Permalink

    If we get a few morning rush hour and choice illusions it’ll be good

    Reply
  3. Jim batterson
    Posted February 24, 2020 at 6:47 am | Permalink

    Thank you matthew. Btw, jerry’s plane landed a bit ahead of schedule, four hours ago (0214 chicago time) according to flightaware. So he should be out and about planning his first paris midday meal by now.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted February 24, 2020 at 8:45 am | Permalink

      Is there a Walkwhere? I’d like to track his every move. 😎

      Reply
  4. Pierluigi Ballabeni
    Posted February 24, 2020 at 7:57 am | Permalink

    In the case that Jerry gets tired of museums and restaurants, here is the calendar of the political demonstrations in Paris for the next days:

    https://paris.demosphere.net/manifestations-paris

    I think public transportations are now running.

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted February 24, 2020 at 8:49 am | Permalink

    Here’s a random piece on a cat who needed prosthetics. Subtitles are in Russian, I think, but just see how he’s doing with the new titanium feet.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=dEbwnb8Y5-s&feature=emb_logo

    Reply
  6. darwinwins
    Posted February 24, 2020 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    More other news. Even if you think the earth is flat, there is still gravity.

    https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/02/daredevil-mad-mike-hughes-dies-rocket-crash-flat-earth-mission.html

    Reply

