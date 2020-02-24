I have landed—and eaten!

I didn’t miss much my first day here, even though I got no sleep on the plane (I watched two movies: Joker and Lawrence of Arabia) and am a jet-lagged wreck. Still, I soldiered on and had a big meal and went to the da Vinci exhibit in the Louvre—on its last day.

I have no pictures of Leonardo’s works, but it was a huge exhibit with paintings, drawings, and his famous notebooks. It was also horrifically crowded, to the point where you couldn’t enjoy the art. It was so jammed that people were packed shoulder to shoulder and the doofuses were standing right in front of every piece of art capturing photos on their tablets They should not permit photography in art museums. Still, Leonardo’s notebooks alone (written in mirror script) made it worth while.

My first meal was where I always have my first meal in Paris: at Chez Denise (also known as La Tour de Montlhéry), located in the first arrondissement near Les Halles. The food photos are a bit wonky because my flash was misbehaving, but I’ve since fixed it.

The restaurant:

The menu (outdoors):

The wine list (the house wines come in liters; you pay for only what you drink. Consumption today was miniscule: only a quarter bottle of Brouilly (8 euros).

Appetizer: the terrine du chef, served with the famous bread pain Poilane: it was an excellent coarse terrine, and you could taste the different meats.

My main course: Onglet de boeuf (skirt steak), cooked rare and covered with a mountain of shallots. Also served with a mountain of delicious crispy frites. I don’t think I’ve had better Freedom Fries anywhere.

Other main course: Lapin à la moutarde (rabbit in mustard sauce), a French classic. My dining companion pronounced it excellent.

And a split dessert. For once it was the millefeuille instead of the baba au rhum:

I hustled over to the da Vinci exhibit to make my 3:30 entrance time. The only pictures I took were of a statue from that era (not a da Vinci work) and its weird shadow.

Statue, weird shadow, and ghost visitor.

A view through the entrace of the Louvre’s famous glass pyramid by I. M. Pei. The old part of the Louvre (once a palace) is in the background.

My favorite view of Paris, from the Pont des Arts, the footbridge across the Seine to the Louvre. You get a head-on view of the Ile de la Cité, and can see the medieval Conciergerie, the Pont-Neuf bridge, the spire of St. Chapelle, and you used to be able to see the spire of Notre Dame. Sadly, the last spire is now gone.

The Pont des Arts is also known as the “love lock bridge“: lovers used to paint their initials on padlocks and then lock them to the wire railings that lined the bridge. There were tons and tons of them (45 tons were taken away at the first removal!)—so many that their weight was damaging the structure of the bridge. The removal didn’t work, and the love locks went up again. Finally the city put Plexiglas panels instead of wire to prevent love locks from being affixed.

But love always finds a way. . . .